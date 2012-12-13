2013 Golden Globes Awards nominees

The nominations for the 70th Golden Globes were announces this morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA by presenters Megan Fox, Ed Helms and Jessica Alba.

The complete list of nominees is as follows.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Argo”

“Django Unchained”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“Les Miserables”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

“Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Richard Gere, “Arbitrage”

John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Emily Blunt, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Judi Dench, “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

Maggie Smith, “Quartet”

Meryl Streep, “Hope Springs”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Jack Black, “Bernie”

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook,”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”

Ewan McGregor, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

Bill Murray, “Hyde Park on Hudson”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

Amy Adams, “The Master”

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”

Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “Argo”

Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Silver Linings Playbook”

“Argo”

“Django Unchained”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

“Lincoln”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Brave”

“Frankenweenie”

“Wreck-it Ralph”

“Rise of the Guardians”

“Hotel Transylvania”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Intouchables”

“Amour”

“A Royal Affair”

“Rust and Bone”

“Kon-Tiki”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“Anna Karenina”

“Life of Pi”

“Argo”

“Lincoln”

“Cloud Atlas”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“FOR YOU”- “Act of Valor”

Music by: Monty Powell, Keith Urban Lyrics by: Monty Powell, Keith Urban

“NOT RUNNING ANYMORE” – “Stand Up Guys”

Music by: Jon Bon Jovi Lyrics by: Jon Bon Jovi

“SAFE & SOUND” – “The Hunger Games”

Music by: Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T Bone Burnett Lyrics by: Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T Bone Burnett

“SKYFALL” – “Skyfall”

Music by: Adele, Paul Epworth Lyrics by: Adele, Paul Epworth

“SUDDENLY” – “Les Miserables”

Music by: Claude-Michel Schonberg Lyrics by: Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schonberg

Best Television Series – Drama



“Breaking Bad”

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Downton Abbey”

“Homeland”

“The Newsroom”

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical “The Big Bang” “Episodes” “Girls” “Modern Family” “Smash”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama Connie Britton, “Nashville” Glenn Close, “Damages” Claire Danes, “Homeland” Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl” Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” Lena Dunham, “Girls” Tina Fey, “30 Rock” Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” Louis C.K., “Louie” Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television



Kevin Costner, “Hatfields & McCoys”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Woody Harrelson, “Game Change”

Tobey Jones, “The Girl”

Clive Owen, “Hemmingway & Gellhorn”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman, “Hemingway & Gillhorn”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story”

Sienna Miller, “The Girl”

Julianne Moore, “Game Change”

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animal”





Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”

Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”

Sarah Paulson, “Game Change”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Max Greenfield, “New Girl” Ed Harris, “Game Change” Danny Huston, “Magic City” Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Game Change”

“The Girl”

“Hatfields & McCoys”

“The Hour”

“Political Animals”





The 70th Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, Jan. 13 and broadcast live at 5 PM PST, 8 PM EST on “the magnificent” NBC.