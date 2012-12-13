2013 Golden Globes Awards nominees

The nominations for the 70th Golden Globes were announces this morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA by presenters Megan Fox, Ed Helms and Jessica Alba.
The complete list of nominees is as follows.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Argo”
“Django Unchained”
“Life of Pi”
“Lincoln”
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
“Les Miserables”
“Moonrise Kingdom”
“Silver Linings Playbook”
“Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
Richard Gere, “Arbitrage”
John Hawkes, “The Sessions”
Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”
Denzel Washington, “Flight”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”
Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”
Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”
Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”
Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Emily Blunt, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Judi Dench, “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
Maggie Smith, “Quartet”
Meryl Streep, “Hope Springs”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Jack Black, “Bernie”
Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook,”
Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”
Ewan McGregor, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”
Bill Murray, “Hyde Park on Hudson”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”
Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”
Amy Adams, “The Master”
Sally Field, “Lincoln”
Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Alan Arkin, “Argo”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”
Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”
Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”
Best Director – Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, “Argo”
Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”
Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”
Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”
Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty”
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
“Silver Linings Playbook”
“Argo”
“Django Unchained”
“Zero Dark Thirty”
“Lincoln”
Best Animated Feature Film
“Brave”
“Frankenweenie”
“Wreck-it Ralph”
“Rise of the Guardians”
“Hotel Transylvania”
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Intouchables”
“Amour”
“A Royal Affair”
“Rust and Bone”
“Kon-Tiki”
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
“Anna Karenina”
“Life of Pi”
“Argo”
“Lincoln”
“Cloud Atlas”
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“FOR YOU”- “Act of Valor”
Music by: Monty Powell, Keith Urban Lyrics by: Monty Powell, Keith Urban
“NOT RUNNING ANYMORE” – “Stand Up Guys”
Music by: Jon Bon Jovi Lyrics by: Jon Bon Jovi
“SAFE & SOUND” – “The Hunger Games”
Music by: Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T Bone Burnett Lyrics by: Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T Bone Burnett
“SKYFALL” – “Skyfall”
Music by: Adele, Paul Epworth Lyrics by: Adele, Paul Epworth
“SUDDENLY” – “Les Miserables”
Music by: Claude-Michel Schonberg Lyrics by: Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schonberg
Magnificent! Marion Cotillard is nominated for a Golden Globe!
Those TV nominations are OUT OF CONTROL.
Smash?! Really?!
Cotillard needs to win for Rust and Bone. She was amazing in that. The film made me completely forget her pretty subpar performance in TDKR, and her hilariousd eath scene (must be the acting in English I guess). Also good to see Jack Black get a nom for Bernie. That film made up for the previous 5 or so that were terrible.
TV noms are predictable. The fact that Sofia Vergara is on there is pretty funny. At least Saul is getting some love.
The TV noms, as per usual, are a joke. I mean come on, look at the best Comedy or Musical category- it’s funnier than half the shows on there.
I am actually very pleased with the movie noms. Deniro got shut out though.
Richard Gere? I have not even heard of the movie he’s in.
FYI, For Louie CK, his show isn’t “Louis”, it’s “Louie”.
FYI, the name of the actor is Louis. (But the show is indeed named Louie)
Brave nominated! It was really weird that Hitfix didn’t put in their predictions. Cars 2 was nominated last year so Brave was a lock