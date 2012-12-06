Watch the Best Music Video nominees for the 55th Grammy Awards

The Grammys aren’t just about the sounds, but the sights as well. Last night, movies like “The Dark Knight,” “The Muppets” and “The Hunger Games” earned 55th Grammy Awards nods for their scores and soundtracks. Some songs are their own soundtracks: Check out which videos scored nominations for Best Short Form Music Video and watch the clips below. There’s also some information on Long Form Music Video you should know, plus trailers from each film.

Here are the five nominees for short form:

Foster the People, “Houdini”

Daniels, video directors; Gaetano Crupi, video producer

Watch the Throne, “No Church in the Wild”

Romain Gervais, video director; Mourad Belkeddan, video producer

M.I.A., “Bad Girls”

Romain Gavras, video director; Romain Gavras, video producer

Rihanna, “We Found Love” feat. Calvin Harris

Melina Matsoukas, video director; Juliette Larthe & Ben Sullivan, video producers

Woodkid, “Run Boy Run”

Yoann Lemoine, video director; Roman Pichon, video producer

Here are the nominees for Best Long Form Music Video:

Big Easy Express

Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros & Old Crow Medicine Show

Emmett Malloy, video director; Bryan Ling, Mike Luba & Tim Lynch, video producers

You can watch this road doc on DVD and through instant download and maybe even vote for it to come through your town. You know, like a train.



Bring Me Home – Live 2011

Sade

Sophie Muller, video director; Roger Davies, Grant Jue & Sophie Muller, video producers

Concert doc available on CD/DVD.

Radio Music Society

Esperanza Spalding

Pilar Sanz, video director; Esperanza Spalding, video producer

Making-of out now on CD/DVD.

Get Along

Tegan & Sara

Salazar, video director; Nick Blasko, Piers Henwood, Sara Quin & Tegan Quin, video producers

This tour, interview and live album is now available through Netflix.

From The Sky Down

U2

Davis Guggenheim, video director; Belisa Balaban, Brian Celler, Davis Guggenheim & Ted Skillman, video producers

The band doc on making “Achtung Baby” can be purchased on DVD.