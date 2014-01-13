‘Blue is the Warmest Color,’ ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Her’ lead International Cinephile Society nods

Made up of a globasl array of film journalists and academics, the International Cinephile Society tends to live up to its name with its awards — and this year, tyheir nominations are typically big on foreign and art house fare, mixed in with the more expected Oscar contenders. So it is that “12 Years a Slave,” “Her” and “Blue is the Warmest Color” lead the way with seven nominations apiece, while unusual individual nominations include Juliette Binoche for “Camille Claudel 1915” and Kristin Scott Thomas for “Only God Forgives.” Full list after the jump; check out everything else at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Before Midnight”

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“Frances Ha”

“Gravity”

“The Great Beauty”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Laurence Anyways”

“Spring Breakers”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Director

Abdellatif Kechiche, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Paolo Sorrentino, “The Great Beauty”

Spike Jonze, “Her”

Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Xavier Dolan, “Laurence Anyways”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Beyond the Hills”

“Blancanieves”

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“Faust”

“The Great Beauty”

“The Hunt”

“In the House”

“Laurence Anyways”

“The Past”

“A Touch of Sin”

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Mads Mikkelsen, “The Hunt”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”

Melvil Poupaud, “Laurence Anyways”

Best Actress

Juliette Binoche, “Camille Claudel 1915”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Suzanne Clément, “Laurence Anyways”

Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”

Best Supporting Actor

Anton Adasinsky, “Faust”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

James Franco, “Spring Breakers”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Matthew McConaughey, “Mud”

Best Supporting Actress

Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Scarlett Johansson, “Her”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Léa Seydoux, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Kristin Scott Thomas, “Only God Forgives”

Best Original Screenplay

“Blue Jasmine”

“Frances Ha”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Laurence Anyways”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Before Midnight”

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“In the House”

“Short Term 12”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Cinematography

“Blancanieves”

“Faust”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Leviathan”

Best Film Editing

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“Frances Ha”

“Gravity”

“Leviathan”

“Spring Breakers”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Production Design

“Blancanieves”

“Faust”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Original Score

“All is Lost”

“Blancanieves”

“The Great Beauty”

“Her”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Ensemble

“American Hustle”

“Frances Ha”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Short Term 12”

“12 Years a Slave”



Best Animated Film

“Ernest & Célestine”

“From Up On Poppy Hill”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“At Berkeley”

“Leviathan”

“Room 237”

“Stories We Tell”

Best Film Not Released in 2013

“Child’s Pose”

“The Congress”

“Gloria”

“Home from Home: Chronicle of a Vision”

“The Immigrant”

“Jeune et Jolie”

“Like Father, Like Son”

“Norte, The End of History”

“Only Lovers Left Alive”

“The Rendez-Vous of Déjà-Vu”

“Snowpiercer”

“The Strange Little Cat”

“Stranger by the Lake”

“Stray Dogs”

“Tom at the Farm”