‘Blue is the Warmest Color,’ ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Her’ lead International Cinephile Society nods

Made up of a globasl array of film journalists and academics, the International Cinephile Society tends to live up to its name with its awards — and this year, tyheir nominations are typically big on foreign and art house fare, mixed in with the more expected Oscar contenders. So it is that “12 Years a Slave,” “Her” and “Blue is the Warmest Color” lead the way with seven nominations apiece, while unusual individual nominations include Juliette Binoche for “Camille Claudel 1915” and Kristin Scott Thomas for “Only God Forgives.” Full list after the jump; check out everything else at The Circuit.
Best Picture
“Before Midnight”
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“Frances Ha”
“Gravity”
“The Great Beauty”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Laurence Anyways”
“Spring Breakers”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Director
Abdellatif Kechiche, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Paolo Sorrentino, “The Great Beauty”
Spike Jonze, “Her”
Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Xavier Dolan, “Laurence Anyways”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Beyond the Hills”
“Blancanieves”
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“Faust”
“The Great Beauty”
“The Hunt”
“In the House”
“Laurence Anyways”
“The Past”
“A Touch of Sin”
Best Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Mads Mikkelsen, “The Hunt”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”
Melvil Poupaud, “Laurence Anyways”
Best Actress
Juliette Binoche, “Camille Claudel 1915”
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Suzanne Clément, “Laurence Anyways”
Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”
Best Supporting Actor
Anton Adasinsky, “Faust”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
James Franco, “Spring Breakers”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Matthew McConaughey, “Mud”
Best Supporting Actress
Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
Scarlett Johansson, “Her”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Léa Seydoux, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Kristin Scott Thomas, “Only God Forgives”
Best Original Screenplay
“Blue Jasmine”
“Frances Ha”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Laurence Anyways”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Before Midnight”
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“In the House”
“Short Term 12”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Cinematography
“Blancanieves”
“Faust”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Leviathan”
Best Film Editing
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“Frances Ha”
“Gravity”
“Leviathan”
“Spring Breakers”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Production Design
“Blancanieves”
“Faust”
“The Great Gatsby”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
Best Original Score
“All is Lost”
“Blancanieves”
“The Great Beauty”
“Her”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Ensemble
“American Hustle”
“Frances Ha”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Short Term 12”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Animated Film
“Ernest & Célestine”
“From Up On Poppy Hill”
“Frozen”
“Monsters University”
“The Wind Rises”
Best Documentary
“The Act of Killing”
“At Berkeley”
“Leviathan”
“Room 237”
“Stories We Tell”
Best Film Not Released in 2013
“Child’s Pose”
“The Congress”
“Gloria”
“Home from Home: Chronicle of a Vision”
“The Immigrant”
“Jeune et Jolie”
“Like Father, Like Son”
“Norte, The End of History”
“Only Lovers Left Alive”
“The Rendez-Vous of Déjà-Vu”
“Snowpiercer”
“The Strange Little Cat”
“Stranger by the Lake”
“Stray Dogs”
“Tom at the Farm”
wow, what do we have to do to make this awards group a big deal because that is an excellent lineup of nominees
Nice to see Anton Adasinsky recognized somewhere!
Finally some love for Frances Ha… and amazing to see Faust, Leviathan, Blancanieves mentions. Fantastic list
Leviathan for cinematography and editing? Are you f***ing kidding me? More like Best Achievement in Strapping a GoPro to a Helmet Mount.
Great list, but if this is an “international” society, shouldn’t that be “Best Film Not in the English Language” and “Best Film Not Released in the US in 2013”?
If you check the icsfilm.org website, it specifies “Honoring films released in the USA in 2013.” It also says “Film Not in the English Language.”
“Well, then, never mind.” ;-)
Also, wasn’t Gloria released in the US? It never made it to New York (though a trailer quoting Guy Lodge did!), but AMPAS had it on its list of 289 Oscar-eligible titles. That one’s release has had me confused for weeks.
EVAN: Apparently GLORIA did the somewhere in the suburbs of L.A. release to qualify it. But, 99.99% of folks will consider it a 2014 release since only Oscar fanatics or confused suburbanites saw it. I think the Academy should ban such releases. They should have to play IN L.A. and NYC proper.
This will be the best lineup of the season, by far.
Nice to see
“Before Midnight”
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“Frances Ha”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis” and
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
all on one list besides mine.