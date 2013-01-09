2013 Paleyfest lineup includes ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Community,’ ‘Nashville’

01.09.13

This year’s upcoming PaleyFest, put on by the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles promises to have the most star-studded lineup in the event’s history.

The full lineup of honorees for their 30th annual fest was announced today, and it includes a number of new hit shows.

Each event will feature a panel including members of the show’s cast and crew, clips, and a few surprises. 

“The Walking Dead” will kick things off as the opening night presentation for PaleyFest, while “American Horror Story: Asylum” will close out the festival on March 15. 

The “Community” panel will include a live table read with the show’s cast.

“Parenthood,” “The Mindy Project,” “Nashville,” “Arrow,” “Dallas,” “New Girl,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “2 Broke Girls” are among the new announcements. These series will join previously announced honorees “Revolution,” “The Newsroom,” “Once Upon A Time,” and “The New Normal.”

PaleyFest 2013 takes place at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles, March 1-15, 2013. Each panel will be available on Hulu and Hulu Plus the next day.

The full schedule is as follows:

 Friday, March 1: Opening Night Presentation: The Walking Dead (7:00 pm)
Saturday, March 2: Revolution (7:00 pm)
Sunday, March 3: Once Upon A Time (1:00 pm matinee presentation) and The Newsroom (7:00 pm)
Tuesday, March 5: Community (7:00 pm)
Wednesday, March 6: The New Normal (7:00 pm)
Thursday, March 7: Parenthood (7:00 pm)
Friday, March 8: The Mindy Project (7:00 pm)
Saturday, March 9: Nashville (1:00 pm matinee presentation) and Arrow (7:00 pm)
Sunday, March 10: Dallas (1:00 pm matinee presentation)
Monday, March 11: New Girl (7:00 pm)
Wednesday, March 13: The Big Bang Theory (7:00 pm)
Thursday, March 14: 2 Broke Girls (7:00 pm)
Friday, March 15: Closing Night Presentation:  American Horror Story: Asylum (7:00 pm)

