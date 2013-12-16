’12 Years a Slave’ wins seven from St. Louis film critics

You didn’t think “12 Years a Slave” was done winning awards today, did you? Another group, the St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association, has singled it out as the year’s best after the film dominated the group’s list of nominations last week. Steve McQueen’s drama picked up seven awards in total. There isn’t much unique intrigue to be found throughout the list of winners, which you can check out for yourself below. Read through the nominees here. And remember to follow the ups and downs of the season at The Circuit.

Best Film: “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: “American Hustle”)

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”)

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” (Runner-up: Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”)

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” (Runner-up: Will Forte, “Nebraska”)

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: June Squibb, “Nebraska”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: “Philomena”)

Best Original Screenplay: “Her” (Runner-up: “American Hustle”)

Best Art Direction: “The Great Gatsby” (Runner-up: “Her”)

Best Cinematography: “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: “Gravity”)

Best Musical Score: “Her” (Runners-up: “Gravity,” “Nebraska”)

Best Soundtrack: “Inside Llewyn Davis” (Runner-up: “Frozen”)

Best Animated Film: “Frozen” (Runner-up: “The Wind Rises”)

Best Non-English Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: “Wadjda”)

Best Documentary: “Blackfish” (Runners-up: “The Act of Killing,” “Stories We Tell”)

Best Art House or Festival Film: “Short Term 12” (Runners-up: “Blue is the Warmest Color,” “Frances Ha”)

Best Comedy: (tie) “Enough Said” and “The World’s End”

Best Scene (favorite movie scene or sequence): “12 Years a Slave” – The hanging scene (Runner-up: “Gravity” – The opening tracking shot)