2013 Student Academy Award winners announced

The 40th annual Student Academy Awards were held tonight in Beverly Hills. It’s worth keeping an eye on these because you never know if they can turn around and show up at the Academy Awards, like Luke Matheny’s “God of Love” and Timothy Reckart’s “Head Over Heels” have in recent years.

The event was hosted by comedian and — did you know? — 1978 Student Academy Award-winner Bob Saget. Presenters included “Boys Don’t Cry” writer/director Kimberly Peirce, “The Avengers” star Clark Gregg, last year’s Oscar-nominated golden girl Quvenzhané Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) and star of the upcoming “Saving Mr. Banks,” Jason Schwartzman.

Sixteen students from colleges and universities around the world were honored. Check out a full list of winners below.

Alternative

Gold Medal: “Bottled Up,” Rafael Cortina, Occidental College

Silver Medal: “Zug,” Perry Janes, University of Michigan

Bronze Medal: “The Compositor,” John Mattiuzzi, School of Visual Arts

Animation

Gold Medal: “Dia de los Muertos,” Lindsey St. Pierre and Ashley Graham, Ringling College of Art and Design

Silver Medal: “Will,” Eusong Lee, California Institute of the Arts

Bronze Medal: “Peck Pocketed,” Kevin Herron, Ringling College of Art and Design

Documentary

Gold Medal: “A Second Chance,” David Aristizabal, University of Southern California

Silver Medal: “Every Tuesday: A Portrait of The New Yorker Cartoonists,” Rachel Loube, School of Visual Arts

Bronze Medal: “Win or Lose,” Daniel Koehler, Elon University

Narrative

Gold Medal: “Ol” Daddy,” Brian Schwarz, University of Texas at Austin

Silver Medal: “Josephine and the Roach,” Jonathan Langager, University of Southern California

Bronze Medal: “Un Mundo para Raúl (A World for Raúl),” Mauro Mueller, Columbia University

Foreign Film

Gold Medal: “Miss Todd,” Kristina Yee, National Film and Television School, United Kingdom

Silver Medal: “Parvaneh,” Talkhon Hamzavi, Zurich University of the Arts, Switzerland

Bronze Medal: “Tweesprong (Crossroads),” Wouter Bouvijn, RITS School of Arts, Erasmus University College Brussels, Belgium

From the press release:

This year saw first-time honors go to Elon University, Occidental College and the University of Michigan in the U.S. competition, as well as to Zurich University of the Arts and RITS School of Arts, Erasmus University College Brussels, in the foreign competition.

The Student Academy Awards were established in 1972 to support and encourage excellence in filmmaking at the collegiate level. Past Student Academy Award winners have gone on to receive 46 Oscar® nominations and have won or shared eight awards. The roster includes such distinguished filmmakers as John Lasseter, Pete Docter, Robert Zemeckis, Trey Parker and Spike Lee.