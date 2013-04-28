2013 Tribeca Film Festival award winners: ‘The Rocket,’ ‘The Kill Team,’ ‘Bridegroom’

The 11th annual Tribeca Film Festival has wrapped itself up with a special presentation of the new restoration of Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy” last night. If I hadn’t been traveling so much the last few weeks, I’d have tried to make it to more events. There was some top-notch programming this year as the festival pivoted toward a new identity.

Friday and today, winners were announced across a wide variety of categories, and the big winner in the narrative jury and audience competitions was Kim Mordaunt’s “The Rocket.” The film also picked up a prize for actor Sitthiphon Disamoe.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Narrative Feature

“The Rocket” (Kim Mordaunt)

Audience Award for Best Narrative Film

“The Rocket” (Kim Mordaunt)

Best Actor in a Narrative Feature

Sitthiphon Disamoe, “The Rocket”

Best Actress in a Narrative Feature

Veerle Baetns, “The Broken Circle Breakdown”

Best Screenplay for a Narrative Feature

“The Broken Circle Breakdown” (Carl Joos, Feliz van Groenigen)

Best New Narrative Director

Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais (“Whitewash”)

Best Cinematography in a Narrative Feature

“Before Snowfall” (Marius Matzow Gulbrandsen)

Best Documentary Feature

“The Kill Team” (Dan Krauss)

Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature

“Bridegroom” (Linda Bloodworth)

Best New Documentary Director

Sean Dunne (“Oxyana”)

Best Editing in a Documentary Feature

“Let the Fire Burn” (Nels Bangerter)

Best Narrative Short

“The Nightshift Belongs to the Stars” (Edoardo Ponti)

Best Documentary Short

“Coach” (Bess Kargman)

Student Visionary Award

“Life Doesn’t Frighten Me” (Stephen Dunn)

Bombay Sapphire Award for Transmedia

“Sandy Storyline” (Rachel Falcone, Laura Gottesdiener, Michael Premo)

Tribeca Online Festival Best Feature Film

“Lil Bub & Friendz” (Andy Capper, Juliette Eisner)

Tribeca Online Festival Best Short Film

“A Short Film About Guns” (Minos Papas)