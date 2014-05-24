‘Winter Sleep’ wins Palme d’Or at Cannes, Julianne Moore and Timothy Spall take acting prizes

CANNES – Sometimes, the pre-festival buzz has it right. Nuri Bilge Ceylan's 196-minute conversational epic “Winter Sleep” entered the 2014 Cannes Film Festival as the sight-unseen frontrunner for the Palme d'Or, thanks to its heftiness of form and the Turkish auteur's perceived overdue status – any director with two Grand Prix wins and a Best Director prize behind him is bound to win the Palme at some point.
The wave of strong critical reactions to “Winter Sleep,” after it screened in the festival's opened days, suggested that this could be the year – though the late-breaking chatter about Andrei Zvyagintsev's muscular satirical tragedy “Leviathan” in the last two days had many Cannes attendees (this one included) thinking the Russian film could pull it off.
It wasn't to be: Jane Campion's jury went with Ceylan for the top prize, rewarding Zvyagintsev's film – newly picked up by Sony Pictures Classics – with the comparatively minor Best Screenplay award instead.
The Palme d'Or win gives a handy boost to “Winter Sleep,” a somewhat audience-averse film that represents a distinct distribution challenge, with its minimal narrative driven by circuitous political and intellectual debates. Turkey will likely select it as their foreign-language Oscar entry, but don't expect the Academy – which has rejected more accessible work by Ceylan in the past – to jump to attention.
A greater threat for the Palme, it seems, was a film that figured in few people's prediction lists: Italian-German director Alice Rohrwacher's sophomore feature “The Wonders” took the Grand Prix du Jury, a surprise that seemed to be warmly received in the room. I have yet to catch up with the film, which a friend described as having “'Dogtooth' vibes with added beekeeping and Catholic overtones,” but was an admirer of Rohrwacher's debut “Corpo Celeste.”
Nice, too, to see one of the Competition's two female directors honored by Campion — still the only female filmmaker ever to win the Palme d'Or. Advance chatter that “Still the Water” director Naomi Kawase had been invited back for the awards ceremony proved untrue. (Away from the Competition awards, two women were among the three directors sharing the Camera d'Or for best debut film at the festival: I didn't see “Party Girl” myself, but Drew McWeeny was very high on it.)
In contrast to somewhat esoteric choices in the top categories, big-name English-language cinema was also well represented in the winners list. Cannes juries often overlook strong US mainstream cinema that looks otherwise awards-bound, so Bennett Miller's riveting true-crime drama “Foxcatcher” – widely touted as the likeliest Oscar player in Cannes this year — wasn't expected to win big tonight. Instead, the jury surprised by handing Bennett Miller a well-deserved Best Director award for his third feature and first festival entry. It's as good a start to the film's Oscar campaign as they could have asked for.
Sony Pictures Classics must be smiling, given that their robust Cannes slate includes not only the Best Director and Best Screenplay winners, but the Best Actor champ too: as was widely predicted, veteran British character actor Timothy Spall took the prize for playing British Romantic painter J.M.W. Turner in hale, hearty fashion in Mike Leigh's gorgeously mounted biopic “Mr. Turner.” It's the kind of large, expressive biographical performance (in the kind of handsome, moving heritage film) that Academy voters respect; expect a busy campaign for him at the year's end.
Far less anticipated was Julianne Moore's Best Actress award for her daring, hilarious performance as a vindictive, insecure Hollywood has-been in David Cronenberg's divisive satire “Maps to the Stars” – it's a brilliant comic turn that was my own personal pick for the award, but most expected Marion Cotillard or Anne Dorval to duke it out. (Spare a thought for Cotillard, thwarted for the third consecutive year.)
Moore now joins Juliette Binoche, Sean Penn and Jack Lemmon in the record books as the only actors to have triumphed at the Big Three European festivals – Cannes, Venice and Berlin. She's also the only one of the four without an Oscar: superb as she is, I don't expect “Maps to the Stars” to rectify that situation.
For the Jury Prize, Campion's jury settled on a rather witty tie, splitting the award between the youngest and oldest directors in Competition – 25-year-old Xavier Dolan for “Mommy,” and 83-year-old Jean-Luc Godard for his 3D experimental feature “Goodbye to Language.” It's a sweet compromise, given how Godard is among the influences that Dolan's filmmaking wears so unapologetically on its sleeve — while this is the first award, unbelievably, that the New Wave master has ever won at Cannes.
Full list of awards below:
Palme d'Or: “Winter Sleep,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Grand Prix du Jury: “The Wonders,” Alice Rohrwacher
Best Director: Bennett Miller, “Foxcatcher”
Prix du Jury: (TIE) Xavier Dolan, “Mommy”; Jean-Luc Godard, “Goodbye to Language”
Best Actor: Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”
Best Actress: Julianne Moore, “Maps to the Stars”
Best Screenplay: Andrei Zvyagintsev, “Leviathan”
Camera d'Or: “Party Girl,” Marie Amachoukeli-Barsacq, Claire Burger and Samuel Theis
Special Mention – Short Film: “Aissa,” Clément Trehin-Lalanne; “Ja Vielske,” Hallvar Witzo
Best Short Film: “Leidi,” Simón Mesa Soto
Moore sure deserves her prize (she is outstanding in this movie), but Cotillard would have been a worthy winner too. She is awesome in the Dardenne movie. But she should have won for either the Audiard or the Gray movies. She was exceptionnial in those. Got the feeling the critics don’t like her. Maybe I am wrong. Hope “MacBeath” brings her some awards recognition…
I think you’d be hard pressed to read reviews of ‘Two Days, One Night’ and say the critics don’t like her. It’s a moot point, anyway: the Cannes jury isn’t made up of critics.
So Ceylan it is!
The last 3 years have all been very easy to call as to the Palme.
Turns out all that gushing from Dolan about Piano is true.He has been an ardent devotee of the movie as seen from 10:00 of this interview from last year.
[www.youtube.com]
Your should win for Best Actress came true. Nice to know your powers work for a righteous cause.
Embarrassing. The win was decided before the film was even seen.
Perhaps they just liked the film?
“And I just think it is so bad that a critic would write, Oh yes, we know that Xavier Dolan has seen Godard’s Two or Three Things I Know About Her. No, I haven’t. And I never will now, because some dude watched my film and was contemptuous enough to impose on me my own influences!” (DOLAN, Xavier)
[filmmakermagazine.com]
Also this: [twitter.com]
He also listed Pierrot Le Fou as one of his ten favourite films in 2010:
[www.criterion.com]
Let’s say his position on (and even his memory of) Godard seems inconstant.
thanks for all the hard work you guys put in this year. it’s been a fun few weeks.
Cannes Film Festival doesn’t like Marion Cotillard. What shame because Marion is a wonderful actress with amazing performances in her career as she does in Two Days, One Night. I hope she might gets in to Oscar with this film or The Immigrant or Macbeth.
How exactly does the Cannes Film Festival not like Marion Cotillard? Who is the Cannes Film Festival? The selectors, who keep picking her films? The jury, which changes every year? She’s been unlucky, but that’s it.
I think is more than just unlucky.
… And I hope Julianne Moore finally wins an Oscar. She has a 20-year record of amazing performances, dating back to her early work with Robert Altman.
The surprising one here for me is Bennett Miller for Director. I definitely would have bet money on Foxcatcher’s and Leviathan’s awards being swapped.
Thanks again for your great coverage, Guy!
“superb as she is, I don’t expect “Maps to the Stars” to rectify that situation.”
I understand from the reviews that Julianne Moore role was too short to make her a contender for the Oscar as Best Actress. But she doesn’t have a good shot in the Supporting Actress category?
I was just about to make a similar comment. I think if the studio pushes her in the supporting category, she could gain some traction. I don’t think she’ll win either way, but I could see her at least getting a few precursor mentions if she goes supporting. The reactions to her performance are kind of reminiscent of Nicole Kidman in “The Paperboy,” and even though she didn’t get nominated for that in the end, she was right there in the thick of it and likely finished in sixth place. So I think the smart move is to campaign Julianne as a supporting actress.
She is top billed in Maps To The Stars. She can’t be supporting, she has to be lead.
Red Wine – that’s not how it works. See George Clooney in Syriana.
I agree that “Maps to the Stars” doesn’t seem very Academy-friendly, as it’s Cronenberg and a biting Hollywood satire.
However, some of Cronenberg’s actors have received Hollywood awards attention in the last decade – most notably the great Viggo Mortensen with his Oscar, Globe and SAG noms for Eastern Promises and Globe nom for Dangerous Method, William Hurt with his Oscar nom for A History of Violence and Maria Bello, Globe-nomed for History of Violence.
And a few Hollywood satires have received some Oscar love – The Player, Sunset Boulevard… Although Maps sounds more cynical and critical and crazy.
So I agree it’s quite unlikely, but the Cannes Best Actress Award (against some stiff competition) must have given her a boost, no? Beat the drum for Moore… (what a shame that she’s still Oscar-less.)
Never say never, of course. But Maps to the Stars is more out there than A History of Violence or Eastern Promises.
I guess you could call it some odd kind of irony that Julianne Moore wins at Cannes and repeatedly just misses at the Oscars and Marion Cotillard won an Oscar and repeatedly just misses at Cannes.
I do hope that people don’t start making early projections for “Foxcatcher” to be THE film to beat at this year’s Oscars, because it’s almost never a good thing to have that kind of buzz this early. If bloggers and prognosticators build it up too much, people will be going to the theater with their knives out, so to speak. So I do hope that the buzz remains optimistic but not out of hand.
As for “Maps to the Stars,” it’ll probably be too divisive to earn any real awards traction, but if Julianne Moore can be campaigned as a supporting actress, she may be able to break through, especially if the field ends up being weak. That’s probably the only chance that movie has, though, based on the reactions I’ve read.
“If bloggers and prognosticators build it up too much, people will be going to the theater with their knives out, so to speak.”
Do “people” really pay much attention to Cannes reviews of films they’re only going to see in six months’ time? We’re all in a bit of bubble here, aren’t we?
I didn’t mean “people” as in the general public (they’ll like or dislike the movie regardless of what bloggers or critics say). I meant it as in the people who are following the bloggers and prognosticators right now but did not go to Cannes. In other words, people who follow the whole awards scene. Sorry I was very vague and therefore entirely misleading in my first comment. All I meant to say was that if the “buzz” on the movie is TOO strong, backlash will almost inevitably follow among the rest of the people who follow this sort of thing.
Guy (and other Hitfix contributors), thank you very much for the insightful coverage of the festival, your reviews are a great read.
Glad you enjoyed!