2014 Grammy Predictions: Album of the Year

As we get closer to the Sunday”s Grammy Awards, we”re making our predictions in the Big Four categories: Record, album, song of the year and best new artist.
Yesterday, we tackled Record of the Year. Today, we look at the award artists covet the most: Album of the Year.
This year”s nominees are:
“The Blessed Unrest,” Sara Bareilles
“Random Access Memories,” Daft Punk
“Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,” Kendrick Lamar
“The Heist,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
“Red,” Taylor Swift
It”s a weird grab bag competing in this category this year. No one, and I mean no one, predicted that Bareilles” “The Blessed Unrest” would grab one of the 5 spots, and albums that seemed like good bets, such as Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience,” Kanye West”s “Yeezus” and Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox,” were left by the wayside. No rap album has ever won in this category, but if one were to grab the brass ring this year, I”d give the nod to “The Heist” over “Good Kid,” simply because of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” broader audience. Bareilles could come in and grab the award, especially if folks like the idea of voting for a total underdog, a talented one, but an underdog none the less. Daft Punk won”t win on the basis of one song, “Get Lucky.” Swift won before in 2010 for “Fearless.” Given that she will draw from both pop and country voters, I think she”ll win again.
Should Win: “The Heist”
Will Win: Taylor Swift
Who do you think will take home Album of the Year?
If all were right with the world, then Sara Bareilles would take it. Maybe it’s just because her genre is more in line with what I listen to, but the amount of artistry and overall loveliness that is in her record is far above any of the other four nominees. I know she won’t win, so I’d be ecstatic if The Heist won as well. I normally don’t enjoy rap music, but I really do enjoy that album a lot. Just please don’t let Taylor win. I will vomit if that happens.
There are 12 other good songs on random access memories.
Though we all know the Grammys are bull shit.
‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ by Outkast as well as ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ both won Album of the Year as rap projects. And calling ‘RAM’ a one-song album may be an even worse gaffe.
i reckon it should be a toss between sara bareilles and macklemore
I think Bareilles is actually gonna win this one.