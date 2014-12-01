New York Film Critics Circle votes ‘Boyhood’ best film of the year

The New York Film Critics Circle held its annual vote today, “first!” among the critics groups to announce and firing the latest in a series of “starting guns” for the season. (Truly, where does it all really “begin” anymore?) And the big, hardly surprising winner? Richard Linklater's “Boyhood.”
The 12-year opus also took awards for Best Director and Best Supporting Actress. The only other film to land multiple wins was “The Immigrant,” interestingly enough, which shared Marion Cotillard in the Best Actress arena with “Two Days, One Night” and also took the organization's cinematography prize.
Curiously lost in the mix was Alejandro González Iñárritu's “Birdman,” but it's entirely possible the LA critics right that ship next week. I'm expecting Best Film and Best Actor wins there, but we'll see. Ditto Ava DuVernay's “Selma,” which was beloved by a number of critics but still didn't find room.
In recent years the NYFCC has handed its Best Picture prize to films like “American Hustle,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Artist,” “The Social Network,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Milk,” “No Country for Old Men,” “United 93,” “Brokeback Mountain” and “Sideways.” How will this year's winners fit into that legacy and where will they go in the season from here? Time will tell.
Check out the full list of winners below, with running commentary from this morning's vote throughout.
***
Best Animated Film: “The LEGO Movie”
I would call it the only real choice for critics groups who don't want to sully themselves by voting for a legitimately great sequel that deserves to be in the Best Picture race, but then there are also the GKIDS titles. Either way, “The LEGO Movie” is a hip choice all around this year. And so it goes… Probably your Oscar winner in the end.
Best Foreign Language Film: “Ida”
A handsome choice and a film that has been around for quite a long time. Striking photography, austere in its delivery, it's one of the frontrunners for a nomination in this year's foreign Oscar race.
Best Nonfiction Film: “CITIZENFOUR”
No surprise here as it's become the default choice, despite there being far better movies like “The Overnighters” and “Tales of the Grim Sleeper” out there. It's an important film and one that should be seen for a number of reasons, but I remain flummoxed. It's not formally impressive and really feels like self-lionization more than anything. Not that it doesn't send viewers off on a high note with its final reveal.
Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”)
First step toward Oscar? It just might be. I watched the film again this week and GOD does it sing. And Academy types love it. It could be a sleeper nominee in a number of categories. Meanwhile, Simmons has been toiling away as a character actor for so long, people are going to want this for him. He dominates. Kudos.
Best Supporting Actress: Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood”)
The other frontrunner in this year's supporting races. And with Meryl Streep seemingly her only competition, Arquette still looks poised for an Oscar. What a deserving one it would be. (Check out our interview with Arquette here.)
Best Screenplay: “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
An inspired choice and part of an intense and heated Best Original Screenplay Oscar race. This is a great example of a film the critics can really help revive as they continue to hand out awards this month. The March release was a huge hit for Fox Searchlight, Wes Anderson's biggest to date. But people need to be reminded of it.
Best Cinematography: Darius Khondji (“The Immigrant”)
ABSOLUTELY INSPIRED. Khondji's work on this film is one of the unsung elements of the season. Or, at least, it was looking to be that way. Kudos to the New York critics for speaking up on its behalf. The lighting and composition is staggering throughout. Khondji remains one of the very best in the game.
Best Actor: Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”)
They took a while to decide on this one, and you can understand why. It's a crazily intense category this year, and frankly, one that finds Mr. Spall on the bubble. But this will be a massive boost for him, and maybe the New York crowd had their eye on that very notion. This plus his Cannes Best Actor honor keep him in the conversation, but again, it's tight. And there's bound to be a “sure thing” that gets left off here, just like last year. (Check out our interview with Spall here.)
Special Award: Adrienne Mancia
Mancia has been with New York's Museum of Modern Art since 1964, where she is the curator of film exhibitions. A hometown love letter. Mazel tov.
Best Actress: Marion Cotillard (“The Immigrant” and “Two Days, One Night”)
With such a thin Oscar race for this category, there was a lot of leeway for the group to be adventurous, not unlike their Rachel Weisz/”Deep Blue Sea” pick a few years back. And so they were. I'm not sure Cotillard can push into the Oscar race; the Dardennes are an acquired taste. But this will certainly make the screener more of a priority for voters.
Best First Film: Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”)
I've written the word “inspired” a couple of times now, and, well, here it is again. A great choice and a vital one, to recognize a female filmmaker. I keep meaning to give this another look. It's an impressive debut and people like William Friedkin and Stephen King are out there stumping for it.
Best Director: Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”)
That's two each for “Boyhood” and “The Immigrant.” I was expecting the group to go with “Boyhood” for Best Film but with this, that could change the dynamic a bit. We'll see. But what else is there left to say about this guy and this film? I think he's winning the Oscar.
Best Film: “Boyhood”
And there it is. I figured on this, but after the Best Director win, I was wondering if the group might look to “Birdman” or “Selma.” Maybe the LA critics will stick up for those.
Just when I thought I had finally gotten “Everything is Awesome” out of my head, The Lego Movie has to start winning critics’ awards…
Among the many reasons I want “The LEGO Movie” to win the Oscar will be to see Lord and Miller take the stage while “Everything is Awesome” plays.
Great choice with Ida! One of the best films of the year. It’s on Netflix now too. Everyone should check it out.
Definitely! Several months after seeing it, I can’t shake one particular scene.
Disappointed for LIFE ITSELF being denied recognition here. It should win the Oscar. And since the entire Academy votes it may likely win via the popularity of the subject.
Fabulous choice for cinematography. Khondji’s work on “The Immigrant” is stunning.
Strong slate of winners so far. “Grand Budapest” is my #1 film of the year, so the screenplay award is really nice; I still hold out hope that this could be Anderson’s year to win that category.
I think the only possible challenge “The LEGO Movie” will face, with all its financial and critical success, is some people skeptical of its overly commercial nature (on some level, of course, it really is just a gigantic advertisement for LEGOs).
So far, so awesome. Loving the winners up to this point. Khondji’s win in particular is especially awesome. EVERYTHING IS AWESOME.
Excited about The Grand Budapest win.
I liked Arquette but I’m hoping not every critics’ association gives her the award.
Yay for Timothy Spall’s win. It’s a brilliant performance (one of my favorite of the year) that would be very worthy of a nomination.
Yes to The Immigrant. Great choice.
Yes to The Immigrant. Great choice.
Kristopher, you are Spot On with CITIZENFOUR. The movie is getting awards more for its subject matter than the end result. There is no question that it is a vitally important subject and that the first person footage with Snowden is compelling. But, as a “movie”? It’s a hodgepodge outside of those Snowden scenes. This could be this year’s INCONVENIENT TRUTH – an award for Best Top more than Best Documentary.
IDA on the other hand, brilliant and much much deserved.
Best TOPIC.
Marion – why did you have to give TWO brilliant performances this year?? Well deserved win. Favourite citation so far in a day of great choices.
Kris, any chance Marion Cotillard may eventually get the nomination for The Immigrant instead of Two Days One Night. Even though I prefer her performance in the latter, she’s brilliant in both and I’m wondering why you’re only evaluating her chances in the latter and not the former (especially since she did get a Spirit nomination for The Immigrant, so that could give that performance some visibility). Either way, I’m glad she was recognized for the amazing work she did in both films (I’m actually really happy for most of the outcomes so far, even though Mr. Turner is the only one I haven’t seen, I’ve always liked Timothy Spall, especially when he has Mike Leigh directing him)…
There is virtually no campaign on behalf of “The Immigrant.”
Yes there is Kris, in the comments section of all your articles.
Ha.
Weinstein can really start giving Cotillard a push in the thin Best Actress race for ‘The Immigrant’. We should see if this is just a one-off thing though, like Boston’s love for ‘Margaret’ two years ago. But if the Globes go for ‘The Immigrant’, I would count Cotillard as a serious shot at a nomination.
Weinstein can really start giving Cotillard a push in the thin Best Actress race for ‘The Immigrant’. We should see if this is just a one-off thing though, like Boston’s love for ‘Margaret’ two years ago. But if the Globes go for ‘The Immigrant’, I would count Cotillard as a serious shot at a nomination.
“And with Meryl Streep seemingly her only competition”
What happened to Jessica Chastain for A Most Violent Year? Didn’t the reviews after that one screened act like she might overtake Arquette or was that just post-screening overreactions from fans of that film?
And the other sentimental favorite, overdue, Lynch star, Hollywood-royalty option: Laura Dern in WILD?
For the win? No.
I would have picked Gillian Robespierre for “Obvious Child,” but Jennifer Kent is still a great choice. “The Babadook” was a bit too literal-minded for my taste, but it’s a major technical achievement, and Kent is a hugely promising talent.
So great for Marion Cotillard winning NYFCC. She gives wonderful performances and Oscar-worthy for both. But I think she has more chances with Two Days, One Night where she is amazing and superb.
So does the NYFCC have runners-up? And if so, when do they get announced?
Marion Cotillard, Marion Cotillard and Marion Cotillard!
Moore can have the Oscar but the Academy must have the courage to nominate this kind of work. Because its so rare in this industry.
I know that the two films are considered difficult to understand and see, because they are small and personal stories from 2/3 great directors. But in a few years when we remember 2014 in terms of the actresses, we will only remember a name: Marion!
What is meant by 2/3 directors?
Two or three — referring to Dardenne brothers being two individuals, but effectively one director.
(Not to speak for Brando, but seems clear enough.)
(Sorry, I see Brando already replied below.)
Don’t tell us which names we’re going to remember. We, and I can assume this applies to everyone else here, are perfectly capable of remembering several names.
I don’t know… “Boyhood” was clearly a big and ambitious undertaking, but as an exemplary feat of direction? It’s just too banal on a scene to scene basis. Linklater has done stronger, richer, tighter work before. I think González Iñáritu gets the Oscar.
Or, perhaps more likely, DuVernay.
You say banal, I say ba-naw.
Mark, because the film “Two days, one night” is directed by two men. The Dardenne brothers.
There is always one I strongly disagree with. And this year it is The Grand Budapest Hotel” There has got to be some better screenplays. I realize it was clever, but the movie was not enjoyable to watch. In my and my friends opinion.
Hell yeah for the incredible Marion Cotillard and her more than deserved win at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards! I’m extremely happy right now! So glad to watch her winning for both her awe-inspiring performances in Two Days, One Night and The Immigrant this year. Personally, I’m rooting for both but since only one can make the cut so that she avoids split voting with herself, I’d give a slight edge to her phenomenal turn in Two Days, One Night. Marion Cotillard’s performance as Sandra in the latest Dardennes Brothers masterpiece is the kind of performance that needs to be seen to be truly believed. There’s really no way to overhype her work there. The whole theatre was in tears throughout the screening I saw for Two Days, One Night. You rarely get to watch such a towering performance from an actor / actress in your entire life. With her unmatched work in this film, you feel like she’s pushing acting to a whole another level. She makes you feel the deepest and most complex emotions for a woman who has to fight against depression and the possibility of losing her job at the same time. Acting doesn’t get any better. I totally agree with you Kris that a Dardennes Brothers film probably isn’t the voters’ cup of tea, but dammit, to me, they really have to honor a tremendous performance in such an important film, let alone from an exceptional actress who has putting out consistently brilliant performances the last seven (!) years after her much deserved win for her legendary performance in La Vie En Rose. She has to score her second win this year and if not for that at least a ridiculously overdue second Oscar nomination.
@ YAWN Yes, man, alright, now you can take your pills. And good luck with the problems you obviously have.
Aw, sweetie. You post the same interminable comments on multiple sites–which is not just spam, but genuinely frightening at this point–and you think someone else needs pills?
It would be adorable if it weren’t so sad.
Wow ! What a list ! I want to be a New-York critic, It’s such an inspired line-up. The only biopic is the best possible one, a work of art about an artist.
Pleased that my #1 of the year (Grand Budapest) got a Screenplay win. Not the deepest film out there, but the most delightful, from beginning to end, that I’ve seen in 2014. Had a smile on my face nearly the entire time.
I agree that Ida is handsome and austere, but I felt that the lead character was a bit of a cipher. So while I admired the striking compositions of the cinematography, despite the fairly heavy subject matter, I didn’t find it all that emotionally involving. I’ve heard some folks suggest that this was a weaker year for non-English language films, and this win just about confirms that for me. And I say that as a big Ingmar Bergman supporter. Many of his films were visually stunning AND emotionally overpowering, despite an ostensibly “cold” exterior.
I hardly see what all these critics are raving about in “Boyhood”. This has been done before, and some of the “dialogue” feels stilted and forced, so even as a quasi-documentary there’s much to be desired. There are far better films out there: “Whiplash”, primal and powerful. “The Skeleton Twins”, raw and emotional, “St. Vincent”, a star vehicle with a very good performance. “The Judge”, with Downey’s and Duvall’s terrific work, and don’t forget “Foxcatcher”, “The Imitation Game”, and I could go on and on about something more deserving.