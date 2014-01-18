2014 SAG Awards red carpet grades: Washington, Bullock, Roberts

The SAG Awards aren’t usually the highlight of the season from a fashion point of view. If you have dibs on a really great dress, you’re saving it for the Oscars or you already wore it to the Golden Globes. Let’s face it; the SAG Awards only airs on basic cable, anyway. Thus, we get a motley assortment of prom dresses, summer frocks and stuff stars’ stylists may or may not have found on the sales racks at the mall. In the mix, there are always a few winners, though — as well as some fashion fails.

Take a look at what Julia Roberts, Claire Danes, Kerry Washington, Sandra Bullock and other stars wore on the red carpet at the 2014 SAG Awards. And if you don’t like it, rest assured — they’re saving the good stuff for later.