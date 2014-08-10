2014 Teen Choice Awards: Best Quotes of the Night

The 2014 Teen Choice Awards wasn't just a triumph for stars like Shailene Woodley, who walked home with the Choice Movie Actress: Drama surfboard trophy for “Divergent,” but for most of the young stars who appeared onstage considering they were all quotable, sincere, and sometimes really funny. We're rounding up our favorite quotes of the evening and updating them even as the show rolls on.

Taylor Swift, while introducing Choice Dramatic Male in a Movie: “No one knows more about dramatic males than I do.”

Ansel Elgort, while clutching his surfboard for Choice Movie Actor, Drama for “The Fault in Our Stars”: “I don't surf or anything, so I guess I'm going to put this on my wall.”

Kim Kardashian, while accepting the surfboard for Choice Reality Show, and reminding us just how long she's been a superstar: “It's pretty crazy. We're going into our tenth season of our show. We're so happy to still be winning an award like this.”

Shailene Woodley, on her surfboard trophy for “Divergent”: “Hopefully I'll be brave enough to take this into the water during Shark Week.”

Zendaya, the winner of the Candie's Style Icon Award, on using fashion as a way to be yourself: “Embrace growing up and finding out who you are because it's a beautiful journey, all right? Contnue to swag on. Do you. You do you. I'm-a do me.”

Lucy Hale, during her speech for “Choice TV Actress: Drama” on “Pretty Little Liars”: “I want to thank ABC Family for giving me a job. And my whole “PLL” cast. Sasha (Pieterse), Ashley (Benson), Shay (Mitchell), and Troian (Bellasario). And a guy named Ian Harding. I want to thank him for not being a terrible kisser.”

Demi Lovato, winner of the Choice Song of the Summer award for “Really Don't Care.”: “I want you guys to know that instead of just getting here and saying a speech, every single one of you deserves to have a happy and incredible life, so be the best you can be in everything because your dreams can come true if you work hard for them.”

Zendaya, after winning the Candie's Style Icon award, backstage in a press conference on fashion trends: “Fashion is how you decide who you want to be. I don't believe in trends. I don't believe you can only wear a certain color. What's cool today won't be cool tomorrow. The thing that your parents wore is now cool. It's like what? You may as well go out there and create your own trends.”