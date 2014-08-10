The 2014 Teen Choice Awards were handed out Sunday evening at the historic Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles. Here's a complete list of all the nominees and winners as they were announced.

MOVIES

Choice Movie: Action

“Divergent” – WINNER

“Edge of Tomorrow”

“Godzilla”

“Maleficent”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Choice Movie Actor: Action

Jamie Campbell Bower, “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Kellan Lutz, “The Legend of Hercules”

Mark Wahlberg, “Lone Survivor”

Theo James, “Divergent” – WINNER

Tom Cruise, “Edge of Tomorrow”

Choice Movie Actress: Action

Emily Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow”

Lily Collins, “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Elle Fanning, “Maleficent”

Angelina Jolie, “Maleficent”

Shailene Woodley, “Divergent” – WINNER

Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” – WINNER

“Thor: The Dark World”

Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Chris Evans, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Andrew Garfield, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: The Dark World”

Liam Hemsworth, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” – WINNER

Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Halle Berry, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Scarlett Johansson, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” – WINNER

Natalie Portman, “Thor: The Dark World”

Emma Stone, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Choice Movie: Drama

“American Hustle”

“Heaven Is for Real”

“Million Dollar Arm”

“The Fault in Our Stars” – WINNER

“Veronica Mars”

Choice Movie Actor: Drama

Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

Russell Crowe, “Noah”

Jason Dohring, “Veronica Mars”

Ansel Elgort, “The Fault in Our Stars” – WINNER

Jon Hamm, “Million Dollar Arm”

Choice Movie Breakout Star

Ansel Elgort, “Divergent” and “The Fault in Our Stars” – WINNER

Theo James, “Divergent”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Godzilla”

Nicola Peltz, “Transformers: Age of Extinction”

Wyatt Russell, “22 Jump Street”

Choice Movie Actress: Drama

Emma Watson, “Noah”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Kristen Bell, “Veronica Mars”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Shailene Woodley, “The Fault in Our Stars” – WINNER

Choice Movie: Comedy

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

“Blended”

“Ride Along”

“The Other Woman” – WINNER

“Vampire Academy”

Choice Movie Actor: Comedy

Will Ferrell, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

Kevin Hart, “Ride Along” – WINNER

Johnny Knoxville, “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”

Ice Cube, “Ride Along”

Adam Sandler, “Blended”

Choice Movie Actress: Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

Drew Barrymore, “Blended”

Zoey Deutch, “Vampire Academy”

Cameron Diaz, “The Other Woman”

Emma Roberts, “We're the Millers” – WINNER

Choice Movie Chemistry

Ansel Elgort, Nat Wolff and Shailene Woodley, “The Fault in Our Stars” – WINNER

Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton, “The Other Woman”

Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, “Ride Along”

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, “22 Jump Street”

Choice Movie Hissy Fit

Jonah Hill, “22 Jump Street” – WINNER

Choice Summer Movie

“22 Jump Street” – WINNER

Choice Summer Movie Star

Channing Tatum, “22 Jump Street” – WINNER

Choice Movie Liplock

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, “The Fault In Our Stars” – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Will Poulter, “We”re The Millers”

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″ Choice Movie Scene Stealer

Nat Wolff, “The Fault In Our Stars” – WINNER

Sam Claflin, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Nicholas Hoult, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Anthony Mackie, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Ellen Page, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” Choice Movie Villain

Donald Sutherland, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” – WINNER

Michael Fassbender, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Jamie Foxx, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″

Kelsey Grammer, “Transformers: Age of Extinction”

Kate Winslet, “Divergent”

TELEVISION

Choice TV Show: Drama

“Hart of Dixie”

“Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER

“Switched at Birth”

“The Fosters”

“Twisted”

Choice Summer TV Star: Male

Tyler Blackburn, “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER

Jean-Luc Bilodeau, “Baby Daddy”

David Lambert, “The Fosters”

Tyler Posey, “Teen Wolf”

Mike Vogel, “Under the Dome”

Choice TV Actor: Drama

Avan Jogia, “Twisted”

Ian Harding, “Pretty Little Liars”

Jake T. Austin, “The Fosters”

Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”

Lucas Grabeel, “Switched at Birth”

Choice TV Actress: Drama

Troian Bellisario, “Pretty Little Liars”

Rachel Bilson, “Hart of Dixie”

Lucy Hale, “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER

Maddie Hasson, “Twisted”

Maia Mitchell, “The Fosters”

Choice TV Show: Fantasy/Sci-Fi

“Arrow”

“Once Upon a Time”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Teen Wolf”

“The Vampire Diaries” – WINNER

Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Ian Somerhalder, “The Vampire Diaries” – WINNER

Joseph Morgan, “The Originals”

Josh Dallas, “Once Upon a Time”

Paul Wesley, “The Vampire Diaries”

Tyler Posey, “Teen Wolf”

Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Claire Holt, “The Originals”

Ginnifer Goodwin, “Once Upon a Time”

Kat Graham, “The Vampire Diaries”

Kristin Kreuk, “Beauty and the Beast”

Nina Dobrev, “The Vampire Diaries” – WINNER

Choice TV Show: Comedy

“Austin & Ally”

“Glee”

“New Girl”

“Sam & Cat”

“The Big Bang Theory” – WINNER

Choice TV Actor: Comedy

Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Ashton Kutcher, “Two and a Half Men”

Chord Overstreet, “Glee”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Ross Lynch, “Austin & Ally” – WINNER

Choice TV Actress: Comedy

Debby Ryan, “Jessie”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory”

Laura Marano, “Austin & Ally”

Lea Michele, “Glee” – WINNER

Mindy Kaling, “The Mindy Project”

Choice TV: Animated Show

“Adventure Time”

“Family Guy”

“Gravity Falls”

“Regular Show”

“The Simpsons” – WINNER

Choice TV: Reality Competition Show

“American Idol 13”

“Masterchef Junior”

“Survivor”

“The Amazing Race”

“The Voice” – WINNER

Choice TV: Reality Show

“Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey”

“Dance Moms”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – WINNER

“Real Husbands of Hollywood”

“Total Divas”

Choice TV Reality Personality – Female

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance” – WINNER

Abby Lee Miller, “Dance Moms”

Jennifer Lopez, “American Idol”

Shakira, “The Voice”

The Kardashians and Jenner Sisters, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

Choice TV Reality Personality – Male

Adam Levine, “The Voice” – WINNER

Choice TV Reality Personality – Female

Shakira, “The Voice” – WINNER

Choice TV Male Scene Stealer

Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf” – WINNER

Choice TV Female Scene Stealer

Candice Accola, “The Vampire Diaries” – WINNER

Choice TV Female Breakout Star

Sasha Pieterse, “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER

Choice TV: Male Breakout Star

Brett Dalton, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” – WINNER

Choice TV: Breakout Show

“Faking It” – WINNER

Choice Summer TV Show

“Wipeout” – WiNNER

Choice Summer TV Star: Male

Tyler Blackburn, “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER

Choice Summer TV Star: Female

Ashley Benson, “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER

MUSIC

Choice Summer Music Star: Female

Demi Lovato – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Iggy Azalea

Becky G

Nicki Minaj

Choice Male Artist

Jason Derulo

Pharrell Williams

Pitbull

Austin Mahone

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Justin Timberlake

Choice Female Artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande – WINNER

Lorde

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

Choice Twit

One Direction – WINNER

Justin Bieber

Demi Lovato

Katy Perry

Ian Somerhalder

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

One Direction – WINNER

R5

Rixton

Choice Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Artist

Martin Garrix

Calvin Harris – WINNER

Kaskade

Skrillex

Zedd

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Iggy Azalea – WINNER

Eminem

John Legend

Nicki Minaj

Justin Timberlake

Choice Rock Group

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons – WINNER

One Republic

Paramore

The Black Keys

Choice Male Country Artist

Luke Bryan

Hunter Hayes – WINNER

Jake Owen

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Choice Female Country Artist

Jana Kramer

Kacey Musgraves

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Choice Country Group

Florida Georgia Line

Lady Antebellum – WINNER

Parmalee

The Band Perry

Zac Brown Band

Choice Break-Up Song

“Amnesia,” 5 Seconds of Summer

“Break Free,” Ariana Grande featuring Zedd

“Miss Movin” On,” Fifth Harmony

“Really Don”t Care,” Demi Lovato featuring Cher Lloyd

“Story of My Life,” One Direction – WINNER

Choice Country Song

“This is How We Roll,” Florida Georgia Line featuring Luke Bryan – WINNER

Choice Single Female Artist

“Problem,” Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea – WINNER

Choice Single Male Artist

“Sing,” Ed Sheeran- WINNER

Choice Single Group

“Story of My Life,” One Direction – WINNER

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

“Fancy,” Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX – WINNER

Choice Rock Song

“Pompeii,” Bastille – WINNER

Choice EDM Song

“Wake Me Up,” Avicii – WINNER

Choice Love Song

“You & I,” One Direction – WINNER

Choice Music Breakout Artist

Austin Mahone – WINNER

Choice Music: Breakout Group

5 Seconds of Summer – WINNER

Choice Summer Song

“Really Don”t Care,” Demi Lovato featuring Cher Lloyd – WINNER

Choice Summer Music Star: Female

Demi Lovato – WINNER

Choice Summer Music Star: Male

Jason Derulo – WINNER

Choice Summer Music Star: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – WINNER

Choice Summer Tour

One Direction, “Where We Are Tour” – WINNER

FASHION

Choice Female Hottie

Beyoncé

Selena Gomez – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Kendall Jenner

Rihanna

Bella Thorne

Choice Male Hottie

One Direction – WINNER

Zac Efron

Ryan Gosling

Liam Hemsworth

Austin Mahone

Ian Somerhalder

Choice Smile

Selena Gomez

Austin Mahone

Demi Lovato

Harry Styles – WINNER

Taylor Swift

SPORTS

Choice Male Athlete

Kevin Durant

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Tim Howard

LeBron James – WINNER

Johnny Manziel

Russell Wilson

Choice Female Athlete

Meryl Davis

Lucy Li

Candace Parker

Danica Patrick

Amy Purdy

Serena Williams – WINNER

OTHER

Candie's Choice Style Icon

Iggy Azalea

Ashley Benson

Kendall Jenner

Emma Roberts

Zendaya – WINNER

Choice Comedian

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart – WINNER

Mindy Kaling

Andy Samberg

Kenan Thompson

Ultimate Choice

Selena Gomez

Choice Web Star: Female

Bethany Mota – WINNER

Grace Helbig

iJustine

Michelle Phan

Andrea Russett

Zoe Sugg (“Zoella”)

Choice Web Star: Male

Tyler Oakley – WINNER

Cameron Dallas

Connor Franta

Joey Graceffa

Shawn Mendes

Troye Sivan

Olay Fresh Effects Breakout Star Award

Odeya Rush – WINNER

Choice Viner

Cameron Dallas – WINNER

Matt Espinosa

Jack and Jack

Shawn Mendes

Lele Pons

Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty

Zoe Sugg (“Zoella”) – WiNNER

Elle and Blaire Fowler

Bunny Meyer (“Grav3yardgirl”)

Bethany Mota

Ingrid Nilsen (“Missglamorazzi”)

Michelle Phan

Choice Web Star: Comedy

Our2ndLife – WINNER

Colleen Ballinger (“Miranda Sings”)

Hannah Hart

Jenn McAllister (“Jennxpenn”)

Anthony Quintal (“Lohanthony”)

Brittani Louise Taylor

Choice Web Star: Music

Shawn Mendes – WINNER

Boyce Avenue

Cimorelli

Christina Grimmie

Megan and Liz

Lindsey Stirling

Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty

Zoe Sugg (“Zoella”) – WINNER

Choice Web Star: Gaming

PewDiePie – WINNER

Choice Web Collaboration

Troye Sivan & Tyler Oakley – The “Boyfriend” Tag – WINNER

Choice Social Media King

One Direction – WINNER

Choice Social Media Queen

Katy Perry – WINNER

Choice Instagrammer

Miley Cyrus – WINNER

Choice Fanatic Fans

#Directioners – WINNER