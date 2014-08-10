Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, “The Fault In Our Stars” – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Will Poulter, “We”re The Millers”
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″

Choice Movie Scene Stealer
Nat Wolff, “The Fault In Our Stars” – WINNER
Sam Claflin, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Nicholas Hoult, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Anthony Mackie, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Ellen Page, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Choice Movie Villain
Donald Sutherland, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” – WINNER
Michael Fassbender, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Jamie Foxx, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″
Kelsey Grammer, “Transformers: Age of Extinction”
Kate Winslet, “Divergent”