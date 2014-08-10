The 2014 Teen Choice Awards were handed out Sunday evening at the historic Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles. Here's a complete list of all the nominees and winners as they were announced.
MOVIES
Choice Movie: Action
“Divergent” – WINNER
“Edge of Tomorrow”
“Godzilla”
“Maleficent”
“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”
Choice Movie Actor: Action
Jamie Campbell Bower, “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”
Kellan Lutz, “The Legend of Hercules”
Mark Wahlberg, “Lone Survivor”
Theo James, “Divergent” – WINNER
Tom Cruise, “Edge of Tomorrow”
Choice Movie Actress: Action
Emily Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow”
Lily Collins, “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”
Elle Fanning, “Maleficent”
Angelina Jolie, “Maleficent”
Shailene Woodley, “Divergent” – WINNER
Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
“X-Men: Days of Future Past”
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” – WINNER
“Thor: The Dark World”
Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Chris Evans, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Andrew Garfield, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”
Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: The Dark World”
Liam Hemsworth, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” – WINNER
Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Halle Berry, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Scarlett Johansson, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” – WINNER
Natalie Portman, “Thor: The Dark World”
Emma Stone, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”
Choice Movie: Drama
“American Hustle”
“Heaven Is for Real”
“Million Dollar Arm”
“The Fault in Our Stars” – WINNER
“Veronica Mars”
Choice Movie Actor: Drama
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Russell Crowe, “Noah”
Jason Dohring, “Veronica Mars”
Ansel Elgort, “The Fault in Our Stars” – WINNER
Jon Hamm, “Million Dollar Arm”
Choice Movie Breakout Star
Ansel Elgort, “Divergent” and “The Fault in Our Stars” – WINNER
Theo James, “Divergent”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Godzilla”
Nicola Peltz, “Transformers: Age of Extinction”
Wyatt Russell, “22 Jump Street”
Choice Movie Actress: Drama
Emma Watson, “Noah”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Kristen Bell, “Veronica Mars”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Shailene Woodley, “The Fault in Our Stars” – WINNER
Choice Movie: Comedy
“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”
“Blended”
“Ride Along”
“The Other Woman” – WINNER
“Vampire Academy”
Choice Movie Actor: Comedy
Will Ferrell, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”
Kevin Hart, “Ride Along” – WINNER
Johnny Knoxville, “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”
Ice Cube, “Ride Along”
Adam Sandler, “Blended”
Choice Movie Actress: Comedy
Christina Applegate, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”
Drew Barrymore, “Blended”
Zoey Deutch, “Vampire Academy”
Cameron Diaz, “The Other Woman”
Emma Roberts, “We're the Millers” – WINNER
Choice Movie Chemistry
Ansel Elgort, Nat Wolff and Shailene Woodley, “The Fault in Our Stars” – WINNER
Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton, “The Other Woman”
Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, “Ride Along”
Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, “22 Jump Street”
Choice Movie Hissy Fit
Jonah Hill, “22 Jump Street” – WINNER
Choice Summer Movie
“22 Jump Street” – WINNER
Choice Summer Movie Star
Channing Tatum, “22 Jump Street” – WINNER
Choice Movie Liplock
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, “The Fault In Our Stars” – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Will Poulter, “We”re The Millers”
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″
Choice Movie Scene Stealer
Nat Wolff, “The Fault In Our Stars” – WINNER
Sam Claflin, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Nicholas Hoult, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Anthony Mackie, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Ellen Page, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Choice Movie Villain
Donald Sutherland, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” – WINNER
Michael Fassbender, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Jamie Foxx, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″
Kelsey Grammer, “Transformers: Age of Extinction”
Kate Winslet, “Divergent”
TELEVISION
Choice TV Show: Drama
“Hart of Dixie”
“Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER
“Switched at Birth”
“The Fosters”
“Twisted”
Choice Summer TV Star: Male
Tyler Blackburn, “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER
Jean-Luc Bilodeau, “Baby Daddy”
David Lambert, “The Fosters”
Tyler Posey, “Teen Wolf”
Mike Vogel, “Under the Dome”
Choice TV Actor: Drama
Avan Jogia, “Twisted”
Ian Harding, “Pretty Little Liars”
Jake T. Austin, “The Fosters”
Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”
Lucas Grabeel, “Switched at Birth”
Choice TV Actress: Drama
Troian Bellisario, “Pretty Little Liars”
Rachel Bilson, “Hart of Dixie”
Lucy Hale, “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER
Maddie Hasson, “Twisted”
Maia Mitchell, “The Fosters”
Choice TV Show: Fantasy/Sci-Fi
“Arrow”
“Once Upon a Time”
“Sleepy Hollow”
“Teen Wolf”
“The Vampire Diaries” – WINNER
Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Ian Somerhalder, “The Vampire Diaries” – WINNER
Joseph Morgan, “The Originals”
Josh Dallas, “Once Upon a Time”
Paul Wesley, “The Vampire Diaries”
Tyler Posey, “Teen Wolf”
Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Claire Holt, “The Originals”
Ginnifer Goodwin, “Once Upon a Time”
Kat Graham, “The Vampire Diaries”
Kristin Kreuk, “Beauty and the Beast”
Nina Dobrev, “The Vampire Diaries” – WINNER
Choice TV Show: Comedy
“Austin & Ally”
“Glee”
“New Girl”
“Sam & Cat”
“The Big Bang Theory” – WINNER
Choice TV Actor: Comedy
Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Ashton Kutcher, “Two and a Half Men”
Chord Overstreet, “Glee”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Ross Lynch, “Austin & Ally” – WINNER
Choice TV Actress: Comedy
Debby Ryan, “Jessie”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory”
Laura Marano, “Austin & Ally”
Lea Michele, “Glee” – WINNER
Mindy Kaling, “The Mindy Project”
Choice TV: Animated Show
“Adventure Time”
“Family Guy”
“Gravity Falls”
“Regular Show”
“The Simpsons” – WINNER
Choice TV: Reality Competition Show
“American Idol 13”
“Masterchef Junior”
“Survivor”
“The Amazing Race”
“The Voice” – WINNER
Choice TV: Reality Show
“Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey”
“Dance Moms”
“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – WINNER
“Real Husbands of Hollywood”
“Total Divas”
Choice TV Reality Personality – Female
Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance” – WINNER
Abby Lee Miller, “Dance Moms”
Jennifer Lopez, “American Idol”
Shakira, “The Voice”
The Kardashians and Jenner Sisters, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”
Choice TV Reality Personality – Male
Adam Levine, “The Voice” – WINNER
Choice TV Reality Personality – Female
Shakira, “The Voice” – WINNER
Choice TV Male Scene Stealer
Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf” – WINNER
Choice TV Female Scene Stealer
Candice Accola, “The Vampire Diaries” – WINNER
Choice TV Female Breakout Star
Sasha Pieterse, “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER
Choice TV: Male Breakout Star
Brett Dalton, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” – WINNER
Choice TV: Breakout Show
“Faking It” – WINNER
Choice Summer TV Show
“Wipeout” – WiNNER
Choice Summer TV Star: Male
Tyler Blackburn, “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER
Choice Summer TV Star: Female
Ashley Benson, “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER
MUSIC
Choice Summer Music Star: Female
Demi Lovato – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Iggy Azalea
Becky G
Nicki Minaj
Choice Male Artist
Jason Derulo
Pharrell Williams
Pitbull
Austin Mahone
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Justin Timberlake
Choice Female Artist
Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Ariana Grande – WINNER
Lorde
Katy Perry
Taylor Swift
Choice Twit
One Direction – WINNER
Justin Bieber
Demi Lovato
Katy Perry
Ian Somerhalder
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
One Direction – WINNER
R5
Rixton
Choice Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Artist
Martin Garrix
Calvin Harris – WINNER
Kaskade
Skrillex
Zedd
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Iggy Azalea – WINNER
Eminem
John Legend
Nicki Minaj
Justin Timberlake
Choice Rock Group
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons – WINNER
One Republic
Paramore
The Black Keys
Choice Male Country Artist
Luke Bryan
Hunter Hayes – WINNER
Jake Owen
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Choice Female Country Artist
Jana Kramer
Kacey Musgraves
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Choice Country Group
Florida Georgia Line
Lady Antebellum – WINNER
Parmalee
The Band Perry
Zac Brown Band
Choice Break-Up Song
“Amnesia,” 5 Seconds of Summer
“Break Free,” Ariana Grande featuring Zedd
“Miss Movin” On,” Fifth Harmony
“Really Don”t Care,” Demi Lovato featuring Cher Lloyd
“Story of My Life,” One Direction – WINNER
Choice Country Song
“This is How We Roll,” Florida Georgia Line featuring Luke Bryan – WINNER
Choice Single Female Artist
“Problem,” Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea – WINNER
Choice Single Male Artist
“Sing,” Ed Sheeran- WINNER
Choice Single Group
“Story of My Life,” One Direction – WINNER
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
“Fancy,” Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX – WINNER
Choice Rock Song
“Pompeii,” Bastille – WINNER
Choice EDM Song
“Wake Me Up,” Avicii – WINNER
Choice Love Song
“You & I,” One Direction – WINNER
Choice Music Breakout Artist
Austin Mahone – WINNER
Choice Music: Breakout Group
5 Seconds of Summer – WINNER
Choice Summer Song
“Really Don”t Care,” Demi Lovato featuring Cher Lloyd – WINNER
Choice Summer Music Star: Female
Demi Lovato – WINNER
Choice Summer Music Star: Male
Jason Derulo – WINNER
Choice Summer Music Star: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – WINNER
Choice Summer Tour
One Direction, “Where We Are Tour” – WINNER
FASHION
Choice Female Hottie
Beyoncé
Selena Gomez – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Kendall Jenner
Rihanna
Bella Thorne
Choice Male Hottie
One Direction – WINNER
Zac Efron
Ryan Gosling
Liam Hemsworth
Austin Mahone
Ian Somerhalder
Choice Smile
Selena Gomez
Austin Mahone
Demi Lovato
Harry Styles – WINNER
Taylor Swift
SPORTS
Choice Male Athlete
Kevin Durant
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Tim Howard
LeBron James – WINNER
Johnny Manziel
Russell Wilson
Choice Female Athlete
Meryl Davis
Lucy Li
Candace Parker
Danica Patrick
Amy Purdy
Serena Williams – WINNER
OTHER
Candie's Choice Style Icon
Iggy Azalea
Ashley Benson
Kendall Jenner
Emma Roberts
Zendaya – WINNER
Choice Comedian
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart – WINNER
Mindy Kaling
Andy Samberg
Kenan Thompson
Ultimate Choice
Selena Gomez
Choice Web Star: Female
Bethany Mota – WINNER
Grace Helbig
iJustine
Michelle Phan
Andrea Russett
Zoe Sugg (“Zoella”)
Choice Web Star: Male
Tyler Oakley – WINNER
Cameron Dallas
Connor Franta
Joey Graceffa
Shawn Mendes
Troye Sivan
Olay Fresh Effects Breakout Star Award
Odeya Rush – WINNER
Choice Viner
Cameron Dallas – WINNER
Matt Espinosa
Jack and Jack
Shawn Mendes
Lele Pons
Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty
Zoe Sugg (“Zoella”) – WiNNER
Elle and Blaire Fowler
Bunny Meyer (“Grav3yardgirl”)
Bethany Mota
Ingrid Nilsen (“Missglamorazzi”)
Michelle Phan
Choice Web Star: Comedy
Our2ndLife – WINNER
Colleen Ballinger (“Miranda Sings”)
Hannah Hart
Jenn McAllister (“Jennxpenn”)
Anthony Quintal (“Lohanthony”)
Brittani Louise Taylor
Choice Web Star: Music
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Boyce Avenue
Cimorelli
Christina Grimmie
Megan and Liz
Lindsey Stirling
Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty
Zoe Sugg (“Zoella”) – WINNER
Choice Web Star: Gaming
PewDiePie – WINNER
Choice Web Collaboration
Troye Sivan & Tyler Oakley – The “Boyfriend” Tag – WINNER
Choice Social Media King
One Direction – WINNER
Choice Social Media Queen
Katy Perry – WINNER
Choice Instagrammer
Miley Cyrus – WINNER
Choice Fanatic Fans
#Directioners – WINNER
Join The Discussion: Log In With