2015 Golden Globes nominations predictions: ‘Fargo,’ ‘Birdman,’ Cumberbatch and more

The SAG Awards nominations are only hours away, but we're focusing our predictions first on the awards show that seems to matter the most this week to Hollywood, the Golden Globes.
Granted, that might seem strange since the Screen Actors Guild is filled with actual Oscar and Emmy Awards voters and clearly should provide insight into how those two big guns shake out every season. But the Globes have become the marketing vehicle that both studios and networks use to fuel their product for weeks on end. Of course, the SAGs mean much more to the Oscar race, but those 80 or so Hollywood Foreign Press Association members can infiltrate their little fingers into the television landscape, often bringing unsung shows a needed boost of publicity (and that might be the nicest thing HitFix's TV editors can say about them). That being said, let's look at what we know about the HFPA this year, shall we?
On the movie side we know they like all the films you'd think they'd like, including “The Imitation Game,” “Boyhood,” “Selma,” “The Theory of Everything” and “Birdman.” Word is they are also fans of “Inherent Vice,” “Top Five” and “St. Vincent.” “Gone Girl,” “Unbroken” or “Into the Woods?” Well, categories need to be filled, but don't be surprised if there is an unexpected snub or two (or not).
On the TV side we pretty much know that they like HBO and we expect them to like “Fargo.” We'd expect them to like “Orange is the New Black,” too, except they mostly snubbed that Netflix breakout last year. Still, it's important to remember they usually go for the underdog, which means The CW's critically acclaimed “Jane the Virgin” has a chance of landing a nomination or two.
With that in mind, check out HitFix's predictions for the 2015 Golden Globe nominations from Daniel Fienberg (TV) and Gregory Ellwood (HitFix) and an assist from Kris Tapley in the embedded gallery below.
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER is a contender?1? I believe the guys at Hitfix, but I am shocked that even the HFPA would consider it worthy. It is laughably bad.
Viola Davis is always a contender for everything. And there it was in the AFI’s Top Programs of 2014 list.
It wouldn’t be MY preference… But it’s a big hit with the pedigree of quality, so it’s gotta be in the discussion.
-Daniel
They are predicting based on past patterns of Globes when nominating shows and not their own personal POV on the show’s quality.
Unless you’re ballsy enough to lock in a final five these can’t really be called “predictions”; just a list of maybe/maybe nots.
Whatever you need, man. We have different understandings of what qualifies as “ballsy” though, I gotta say. :)
How silly are the Globes relative to Emmy’s?
I ran into a site that ran down predix for Emmy’s & essentially make any bet on any predictor and LOSE $. And no offense, but Fienberg fared in the lowest quartile, bet wise.
I guess I just see this as another exercise in futility and/or wishful thinking or too many choices that say well, it could be this or this or this or this or this or this or this or this or this or this or maybe even that. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate the thought & content & all — but rubrics? Forgive me if I’ve no confidence at all…
Fortunately, nowhere in any bio blurb I’ve ever written have I called myself an “awards expert” nor, I don’t think, has anybody ever dubbed me one.
It is what it is.
Greg, however, *is* an awards expert. Feel free to hold him to a higher standard.
-Daniel
SAG usually gets somewhere between 13 to 17 of the eventual twenty acting nominees correct every year.
Tomorrow morning, we’ll be surprised by a few omissions that everyone has penciled in as sure-nominees, like Redford last year, and we’ll have one or two boring nominees that we hope SAG is wrong about, like the J. Edgar nods from a few years back. (I wonder if I’ll get a reply to this comment from some random person saying something along the lines of, “J. Edgar is a modern masterpiece! Armie Hammer should have won that year!”
The Globes are basically more a place for the frontrunner to start fine tuning their eventual Oscar speech and/or give voters an idea of what kind of speech the current favorite might give. Wasn’t the non-Norbit reason Eddie Murphy lost Best Supporting Actor that all his speeches at the precursors were boring?
J. Edgar is a modern masterpiece! Armie Hammer should have won that year!
^Well, glad that is out of the way!
There was one year, I think maybe 2006?…Yup, where only one SAG nominee was swapped come Academy Awards time: DiCaprio (in supporting, mhm) for The Departed @ SAG was replaced by Wahlberg…also for The Departed. So they even maintained the same films in each category. 19.5/20 matchup on that one.
I can really tell that you guys put a lot of thought into each prediction, especially when you write that Jake Gyllenhaal is a dark horse for “Nightcatcher,” when the film is called “Nightcrawler.”
…I understand that maybe it is not the most delightful job to write these things up, but you shouldn’t wave your “I really don’t care” -ness so much until you pass it along to your readers, especially in the tv section of this. “American Horror Story: Whatever” ??
On that slide it felt pertinent to stop reading.
Also, “Nightcatcher?” “Best Actor Comedy or Drama” ?
Come on guys, I do read you quite often and the post felt (poignantly) more as an obligation than anything else.
Chris – I exhibited jesting apathy on the two supporting actor fields for TV because the categorizations and their implementation are silly. There’s was no apathy for any of the other TV slides I did.
-Daniel
With all those TV drama possibilities, not one single chance for The Americans? Please explain. I’d go so far as to say that, in Martial Eagle, he gave the single greatest performance of the year.
Call my crazy but I’ve no doubt that, if The Americans were on a pay cable channel, it would be cleaning up at the awards shows.
Oops! “He” being Matthew Rhys.
I realize the HFPA is an odd bunch, but I’m stunned by the continuous shunning of this show. Connie Britton and Tea Leoni are possibilities, but not Keri Russell?
Normally a supporter of Jessica Lange getting nominated because she is phenomenal – but this year if only one AHS actress gets up I hope it is Paulson, she was brilliant!
Oh, and I loved the Kathy Bates, ‘AHS: Whatever’ line – made me chuckle.
I hope Gina Rodriguez gets the nod even if the show is on CW. Back in the day they did nominate WB show stars (Lauren Graham for Gilmore Girls, Sarah Michelle Gellar for Buffy) and Keri Russell even won for Felicity so fingers crossed
I think you’re not giving enough credit to Globes when it comes to comedies. Last two winners for best comedy were Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Girls, while Emmys just keeps giving Modern Family the crown.
And Globes were also able to recognize Amy Poehler, Lena Dunham, Laura Dern and Andy Samberg in acting categories in comedy.
Absolutely. When it comes to TV, the Globes take bigger risks and enjoy spreading the wealth, which is refreshing.
HFPA doling it out to pre-WTF era True Blood, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, et al. Gotta give them some kudos. And it’s generally more entertaining than the Oscars as a broadcast. Tina & Amy + Diva Julia Louis-Dreyfus = <3 .. That skit alone was more entertaining than Ellen's gluten free milquetoast version of comedy.
The Emmys awarding the same comedy as if nothing else has ever been as funny (and I'm a big Modern Family fan) is about as redundant and tiresome as seeing Clint Eastwood somehow get voted as the #1 best everything by the National Board of Review every time he sharts out a new film. (Ironically, this year, I may be on board. Eastwood's work looks potentially more impressive than anything else he's done in a decade! American Sniper might be another slice of "Fuck yeah, 'Murrkah!" from Clint like Gran Torino—except good!) But I digress. It's just so exhausting seeing only Parsons win, too, for that matter. He does manage to infuse depth behind Sheldon's caricature shenanigans, but maybe the Emmys might be cool enough to nominate Tambor? Hm….They better get the memo about Maslany at least.
Maleficent is a comedy? I didn’t see the movie, but the ads made it seem dark. This seems like a stretch, even for the HFPA.
Thanks for including Rose Byrne in Neighbors as a possible nominee. I thought she was hilarious!
I hate to admit this, but I think they’ll definitely nominate Aniston for “Cake” mainly so they can have her, Jolie, and Pitt in the same room. #ratings