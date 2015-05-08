224 days until Star Wars: Ridiculously Photogenic Vader is drawing ladies to the Dark Side

#Star Wars #Conan
05.08.15 3 years ago

The May 4th episode of “Conan” was special. And not just because Jeremy Renner double down on his Black Widow comments. It was also Star Wars Day!

At one point during the show, the camera cut away to Darth Vader sitting in the audience as part Conan”s San Diego Comic-Con show announcement. Simple enough right? After all, we all know what lies beneath that black mask.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

 

Or alternatively, THIS:

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Except not this time. The actor hired to play the role of Darth Vader took to Reddit to geek out over getting to portray the dark lord of the Sith. Ladies…(and gentlemen and gender fluid persons who appreciate the male form):

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars#Conan
TAGSCONANCountdowndarth vaderhot Vadermale modelStar Warsstarwarscountdown

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP