25 Top TV Moments of 2013 – ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and more

In various and sundry forms, from podcast to video, I’ve talked about what a great year this was for TV.
We’ve talked plenty about all of the great shows, but as a HitFix staff, we put our heads together and listed our 25 Top TV Moments of 2013. The only rule that we established was that we had to be limited to one moment per show. I could come up with 25 Top TV Moments from “Breaking Bad,” but that wouldn’t be fair.
As a staff, we didn’t vote or anything and people just shouted out moments they wanted to write up. As a result, we probably left out a bunch of your favorites, so feel free to chime in in the comment section with some of your favorites.
And yes, there are probably some spoilers here.
We hope that you agree with *some* of our favorites.
Ron going to Scotland over Ben and Leslie’s wedding? :(
Those were the two obvious Parks choices. As Dan says, you are welcome to yell at us for picking the “wrong” one.
Yep. Sorry, as much as Ben & Leslie’s wedding was sweet and everything, it’s the relationship between Leslie and Ron that is the true heart and soul of Parks and Recreation.
And when Ron is on the boat and sees the Lagavulin distillery, and when he reads from Robert Burns and cries, if you don’t tear up yourself, then you have no heart.
Watch it again, here:
[www.youtube.com]
Also, if this scene doesn’t finally win Nick Fucking Offerman the fucking Emmy he’s deserved for the last 4 or 5 years (stupid a-holes voting for Modern Family every year because they’re lazy!!!), then I will come to Hollywood and go all Jay and Silent Bob on Emmy voters.*
*No, I won’t. But I would very much like to do so.
I was fully expecting the wedding to be Parks and Recreation’s moment. Not complaining, just surprised.
As for the heart of the show, I would say there is no one heart, but that’s just me.
What about Lea Michele singing “Make You Feel My Love” from the Cory Monteith tribute episode of Glee? Regardless of how you feel about the show, that was an insanely powerful moment…
Nothing from that amazing season of Boardwalk Empire? I thought the last moments of the finale were a sure thing, but there were at least a half dozen other moments off the top of my head.
But… KEN COSGROVE TAP-DANCING!!!
Hannibal: Hello Will.
Graham: Hello, Dr. Lecter.
Probably won’t go on anyone’s top 10 list, but the final scene of Hannibal season 1 was one of my favourite scenes in the entire year.
Close second from Brooklyn Nine-Nine:
Holt: My wife was killed by a man in a yellow sweater!!
Joyeful points out a good one, but the moment from Hannibal that should have made this list is the one from the very end of the penultimate episode, when Abigail and Lecter are at her house and she realizes what’s really happening, and that her fate is sealed. It’s one of the only moments of seeming genuine emotion from the good doctor all season when he apologizes for failing to protect her. Sad, terrifying and beautiful, and a perfect microcosm of what made the show so great.
I was unfortunately spoiled for Carell’s return to The Office – one of those DAMN YOU INTERNET moments – so seeing him didn’t have the oomph for me that was intended. I thought I was actually going to make it through the episode without crying, but as Dan mentions, Dwight calling Pam his best friend totally sucker punched me, and I was a goner from there until the episode ended.
I do tear up thinking about Micheal’s return. Yeah that was a pretty perfect finale.
I would also pick the wedding over Ron Swanson in London (though it’s close).
Other moments: OITNB: Crazy Eyes telling Piper she’s not a nice person in the season finale. Trophy Wife: I Saw the Sign karaoke. Big Bang Theory: The gang serenades Bernadette. New Girl: Nick and Jess finally kiss. Parenthood: Sarah asks Amber if she can help plan the wedding (Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman have been killing it this season in every scene they have together, but this is my favorite so far). And of course – the final scene in Dexter. (I kid, I kid!)