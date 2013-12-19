25 Top TV Moments of 2013 – ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and more

In various and sundry forms, from podcast to video, I’ve talked about what a great year this was for TV.

We’ve talked plenty about all of the great shows, but as a HitFix staff, we put our heads together and listed our 25 Top TV Moments of 2013. The only rule that we established was that we had to be limited to one moment per show. I could come up with 25 Top TV Moments from “Breaking Bad,” but that wouldn’t be fair.

As a staff, we didn’t vote or anything and people just shouted out moments they wanted to write up. As a result, we probably left out a bunch of your favorites, so feel free to chime in in the comment section with some of your favorites.

And yes, there are probably some spoilers here.

We hope that you agree with *some* of our favorites.