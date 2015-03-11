282 days until Star Wars: Watch cats battle for the galaxy in ‘Jedi Kittens’

#Star Wars
03.11.15

There are two inevitabilities on the Internet. Rule 34, and that everything will eventually be parodied by cats. This video is proof of the latter. “Jedi Kittens” posits that not only are cats our overlords, but it is by their benevolence alone that we aren”t being Force Choked for forgetting to buy more catnip.

Don”t have time to watch the whole video? Have a GIF of two kittens have a dogfight in an X-Wing and a TIE Advanced. But seriously, just go watch the whole thing.

 
 

