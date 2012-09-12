‘300’ follow-up gets new title

The “300” follow-up has a new name – and no, it’s not “301.”

The upcoming prequel/sequel to Zack Snyder’s blockbuster 2007 action flick (which is technically being labeled a “spin-off”) has been re-titled “300: Rise of an Empire,” replacing the previous title, “300: The Battle of Artemisia.”

Directed by Noam Murro (“Smart People”), “Rise of an Empire” stars Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Hans Matheson, Rodrigo Santoro (reprising his role as Xerxes), Igal Naor, Callan Mulvey, Jack O’Connell and Andrew Tiernan. The film will center on the efforts of ancient Greek general Themistocles (Stapleton) to repel the second Persian invasion of Greece, which took place concurrent to the historical battle featured in the original movie.

“300: Rise of an Empire” is slated for release on August 2, 2013.

How do you feel about the new title? Will you be seeing the film when it comes out?