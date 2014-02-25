‘300’ star Jack O’Connell cleared for ‘Section 6’ access

02.25.14

(CBR) Universal Pictures plans to take MI6 back to its roots, with “Skins” veteran Jack O”Connell along for the ride.

Deadline reports O”Connell has signed on to star in “Section 6”, a thriller that explores the origins of the British Secret Intelligence Service, commonly called MI6, during the agency”s foundation in World War I. There”s no word on the character he”ll play, or when the movie will see release.

It”s just the latest major role for O”Connell, who stars opposite Eva Green and Sullivan Stapleton in next month”s “300: Rise of an Empire”. O”Connell also stars in “Unbroken”, Angelina Jolie”s latest directorial effort, where he plays Olympics hero and World War II prisoner of war Louis Zamperini.

