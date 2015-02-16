304 days until Star Wars: Fan trailer pits Vader vs DC/Marvel, is better than it should be

#Star Wars #Marvel
02.16.15

Remember back in December when Alex86 put out the Marvel vs DC trailer? Well he”s back, and this time his mash-up is even more ambitious.

What if the Marvel and DC superheroes had to join forces against a new threat from a galaxy far, far away?

“The Empire vs DC/Marvel” imagines a universe where Palpatine senses a powerful being known as Superman could be their undoing…unless Darth Vader can turn him to the Dark Side.

Yeah…good luck with that. It'll be a cold day in Tatooine before the last son of Krypton takes up the Sith mantle.

 
 

