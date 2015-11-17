JJ Abrams gave away details on ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ superweapon

Remember last month when the poster for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” finally dropped ? Everyone was excited to see the characters and wondering where Luke was and trying to figure out the symbolism of Rey and Kylo Ren”s weapons lining up. But once everyone took a second look, only one item stood out from the rest…what in the galaxy is that thing!?

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

I mean, it”s obviously a Death Star. Only with a GLaDoS eye and sharp menacing spikes. But it”s all been speculation on what its role in the film would be. Until now. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly , J.J. Abrams went into a bit of detail on what fans can expect from a Death Star 3.0.

“It is very much – and it”s acknowledged as such in the movie – apparently another Death Star. But what it”s capable of, how it works, and what the threat is, is far greater than what the Death Star could have done. Starkiller Base is another step forward, technologically speaking, in terms of power.”

So now we know. The Starkiller base (named after Luke Skywalker”s original moniker) is a threat to the entire galaxy. Abrams goes on to say it is under the command of General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) but declined to give any other information. What could be more powerful than a base than can blow up an entire planet? Perhaps a base that can kill a star…

What”s more, with this plot piece partially filled in Abrams has given more context to some of the images from the trailers and commercials. Let”s see. We know the First Order has a huge presence on an unnamed ice planet.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

We know the Resistance will fight a battle against the First Order on said ice planet. A battle that looks like it”s taking place on something far bigger than a staging area.

GIF Credit: Lucasfilm

Is it possible that Starkiller base was built on the ground instead of in the depths of space? What kind of absolute power would a space station need to break orbit? OR! What if…that”s no moon ice planet? We”ll find out soon!

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” arrives in theaters on December 18.