310 days until Star Wars: Leia’s comic covers would make great Rebel propaganda posters

The Star Wars takeover isn”t limited to film, television, and novels. Marvel is also using comics to help flesh out the new official lore. To that end, a limited series about Princess Leia is hitting comic shop shelves next month.

Audiences will join Leia as she is finally forced to cope with the loss of Alderaan. After the Death Star was destroyed and the credits rolled, the orphaned Rebel Alliance leader had to grieve off-camera…until now. Mark Waid, author of PRINCESS LEIA #1, told Marvel “How does [Leia] really cope with losing her entire world once the events around that loss have calmed down somewhat? Does she choose to be a princess of nothing – or does she set out to rebuild her heritage and civilization?”

It”s a heavy but critical theme. And just look at this art! I feel compelled to head to the nearest recruitment center and sign up to destroy the Empire in the name of Alderaan.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

The variant covers by Mark Brooks, J Scott Campbell, Butch Guice, Alex Ross, and Scottie Young aren't too shabby either.

PRINCESS LEIA #1 is on sale March 4, 2015.