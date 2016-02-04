Is John Boyega secretly shipping his Star Wars character with Poe AND Rey?

One of the nicest surprises to come out of Star Wars: The Force Awakens was the near instantaneous – and harmonious – shipping. A great portion of the Internet wants to see Poe Dameron and Finn get together, becoming Star Wars first on-screen gay couple. But then there”s Rey. Traditional storytelling tropes indicate she”ll end up with a love interest and and the First Boy Wins trope would have that love interest be Finn.

So what”s a fandom to do? Ship a polyamorous relationship, obviously.

The OT3 – One True Threesome – of Poe/Finn/Rey had been percolating on the Internet since December. But when an amazing GIF by Fernacular made it”s way from Tumblr to Twitter and Facebook, the concept really exploded. I mean, who doesn”t want THIS!?

There”s a good chance Boyega has no idea the above GIF is sweeping through the Star Wars fandom, as he and the rest of the cast are deep in preparation for the next installment. So he probably just posted this work out photo to show off his hard work. But we can dream. Those arms definitely look strong enough to lift, bro.

But maybe he DOES know and this is Boyega”s way of standing in solidarity with Poe/Finn/Rey. The world may never know.