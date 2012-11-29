4 new ‘Iron Man 3’ images offer more Iron Patriot and a first glimpse of Rebecca Hall

11.30.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

That mask is looking a little worse for wear.

Iron Man’s faceplate appears to have taken a beating in one of four new images from the Marvel franchise’s upcoming threequel, which sees Tony Stark “facing his most powerful enemy yet” as he goes on a quest to find those responsible for destroying his world (a.k.a. Gwyneth Paltrow). Sounds pretty heavy.

The batch of new stills also gives us our first glimpse of Rebecca Hall’s character Dr. Maya Hansen – a scientist involved in the development of a new nanotechnology known as Extremis – and another look at that oft-discussed Iron Patriot armor, which may or may not contain cast member Don Cheadle.

You can check out all four images in the gallery below.

“Iron Man 3” is slated for release on May 3. Watch the trailer here.

TOPICS#Robert Downey Jr.#Iron Man#Marvel
