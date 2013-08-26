’42’ star Chadwick Boseman to play James Brown in new big-screen biopic

08.26.13 5 years ago

“42” star Chadwick Boseman is set to play another legend.

The actor has signed on to play funk superstar James Brown in Universal’s forthcoming biopic about the singer, according to Deadline, with director Tate Taylor (“The Help”) set to helm from a script by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (“Fair Game”). The film will chart Brown’s rise from severe poverty to become the Godfather of Soul.

Boseman garnered acclaim for his performance as Jackie Robinson earlier this year, with the film itself going on to become a minor box-office hit with $95 million worldwide on a $40 million budget.

Do you think Boseman is the right choice to play James Brown? Sound off by voting in the poll below.

