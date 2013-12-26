5 ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ who need more screen time in 2014

(CBR) With “The Bridge,” Marvel Studios‘ first foray into live-action television took things up another level — perhaps to level 7? First, a spoiler alert for the first half of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” season one. All set? In “The Bridge,” Centipede made its move, J. August Richards returned as the Extremis-enhanced Mike Peterson (for the last time?), and Coulson got kidnapped! While fans may have grown impatient with the first nine episodes’ open-and-shut case structure, the midseason finale seemingly blew up that formula, hopefully in favor of one more in line with what Marvel fans have wanted from the get-go.

Since it looks like the second half of the season will be more serialized as it follows the leader-less S.H.I.E.L.D. group in their search for Agent Coulson, possibly against the organization’s wishes, We thought now would be a great time to spotlight the five “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” characters from the first ten episodes that need to come back for more.