5 ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ who need more screen time in 2014

#Samuel L. Jackson #Agents Of SHIELD #Marvel
and 12.26.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

(CBR) With “The Bridge,” Marvel Studios‘ first foray into live-action television took things up another level — perhaps to level 7? First, a spoiler alert for the first half of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” season one. All set? In “The Bridge,” Centipede made its move, J. August Richards returned as the Extremis-enhanced Mike Peterson (for the last time?), and Coulson got kidnapped! While fans may have grown impatient with the first nine episodes’ open-and-shut case structure, the midseason finale seemingly blew up that formula, hopefully in favor of one more in line with what Marvel fans have wanted from the get-go.

Since it looks like the second half of the season will be more serialized as it follows the leader-less S.H.I.E.L.D. group in their search for Agent Coulson, possibly against the organization’s wishes, We thought now would be a great time to spotlight the five “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” characters from the first ten episodes that need to come back for more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson#Agents Of SHIELD#Marvel
TAGSABCagents of shieldaosCOBIE SMULDERSMarvelMarvel ComicsPascale ArmandRon GlassSAFFRON BURROWSSamuel L. Jackson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP