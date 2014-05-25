5 Avengers and Wolverine team-ups we want on the big screen

#Wolverine #Avengers
and 05.26.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR)  With “X-Men: Days of Future Past” now in theaters, Hugh Jackman has just finished up yet another round of press to promote the latest mutant movie. Just like the previous half dozen press tours, the actor”s fielded more than enough questions about his future as the clawed super hero. Sometimes he”s ready to retire, other times he”s ready to give it another go, and recently he added a third variable to the equation.

“I would love to see him as part of the Avengers,” Jackman recently told IGN. “There”s a great dysfunction among that team, and I think Wolverine would fit right into that. He”d like that.” We bet some fans wouldn”t mind seeing Logan claw his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially if it means getting big screen adaptations of some of the characters more notable comic encounters with Earth”s Mightiest Heroes. Here are five stories we”d love to see Fox and Marvel tackle.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSBLACK WIDOWCAPTAIN AMERICAHUGH JACKMANWOLVERINE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP