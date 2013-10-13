5 ’90s inspired elements from Katy Perry’s ‘SNL’ performance of ‘Walking on Air’

If you saw Katy Perry’s performance of “Walking on Air” on last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” (embedded below), you may have found yourself instantly transported to a kinder, gentler, more innocent time – that is to say, the early 1990s. Because not only is the song itself a dated (retro?) collection of dance-pop production cliches from the period, the so-bad-it’s-almost-good performance contains a horde of visual cues letting you know exactly what Katy was inspired by while making this album – terrible, overproduced dance music from the late-Bush Sr. years. Below are five of the most cheese-tastic examples of unabashed early-’90s imagery from last night’s rendition.

1. Lots and lots of flowing fabric

Because in Katy Perry’s world, sheer wind-blown fabric = just another cheesy way to make the song’s central metaphor literal. If she suddenly morphs into Ralph Tresvant from the “Sensitivity” video do not be surprised.

2. Flamboyant male backup dancers with frosted hair

The guy on Katy’s right may or may not think he’s at a gay circuit party circa 1991.

3. Spandex bicycle shorts/crop-top combos

Yes, this is just as awful now as it was then.



4. Liberal displays of strobe lighting





Ready to have a seizure like it’s 1992? Look no further.

5. Extreme overuse of wind machines

Alternate song title: “Hurricane.”

