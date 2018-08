Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You know that Daft Punk song you love so much, you delightful goofball? The one you probably already have stuck in your head because oh my god, it’s everywhere? These guys did a fun cover of it that I’m calling “5 Pianists, 1 Piano” because that sounds gross.

As impressive as this thing is, though? I kind of feel like Liberace could have done it all by himself.

