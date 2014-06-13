5 Reasons Asajj Ventress Is Clearly The Best Villain For ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

It's been almost 20 minutes since the last Star Wars speculation so it was time for the rumor mill to start cranking out something for us to mull on over the weekend.
The powers that be settled on a twist on a classic that's been circulating for months. Ever since Lupita Nyong'o and Gwendoline Christie were officially cast, fans and journalists have been scrambling to guess their roles. Now it seems one of them might play the villain.
Of course this is old news to anyone who's had their ear to the ground listening for Star Wars tidbits like the people of Tatooine listen for the slightest whisper of the approach of Sand People. As far back ,as April there were rumblings of a female villain to contrast the sausage fest that has been 'Star Wars' Sith Summits. Before she was even confirmed, anonymous sources had Lupita Nyong'o pegged to play Asajj Ventress.
Please, please, please let this rumor be true. Asajj Ventress is hands down one of two of the best villains to come out of the animated 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars.' The other obviously being bounty hunter Cad Bane (who, let's be real, also deserves time on the big screen). Her lack of morality and commitment to eradicating the Jedi from the galaxy makes Darth Vader look like a big fluffy kitten. Plus, she has all this going for her.
#1 – She is a ruthless assassin.
Men, women, children? No one is safe from death if Ventress has decided it is best for them to die. Anakin Skywalker's massacre of the younglings is basically how she spends a typical Saturday night. However, like all the best villains she is complex and follows her own moral code. Society says killing kids is always wrong; Ventress knows this isn't boring and also a lie. This makes her unpredictable and dangerous, two of the best ingredients for compelling storytelling. When last we saw her (in official canon) she had become a bounty hunter and even made an enemy of the infamous Boba Fett. This gives her cross-movie appeal. Just sayin' Disney.
#2 – She's wicked good with duel-wielding lightsabers.
What good is a Star Wars movie without a brutal lightsaber battle? From a visual perspective alone, watching Ventress fend off multiple attackers, slicing through her foes with both blades and wit, would be worth the price of admission. Hell, the climatic twist could even be after the young Skywalker(s) disarms her and think they've won, Ventress beats them down in unarmed combat. Dodging lightsaber attacks with nothing to deflect or parry with other than the Force and winning is something movie audiences haven't seen yet. And now that I think about that, quite frankly I'm outraged.
#3 – She's viciously sassy.
Pre-battle banter is a hobby. Goading your enemy into making fatal mistakes by wounding them without even engaging in physical combat is an art. And Asajj Ventress excels at finding any weak links in the mental armor of her opponent. After all, why fight the enemy when you can make the enemy fight themselves? Star Wars is practically built on one-liners and everyone knows villains get the best quotes.
#4 – She was obsessed with Obi-Wan. Legitimately straight up bunny-boiler obsessed.
Asajj Ventress and Obi-Wan Kenobi had a weird antagonists relationship. Constantly trying to kill each other, constantly flirting, constantly dancing as near to the 'sleeping with the enemy' line as a children's cartoon would allow. And who knows? By the end of 'The Clone Wars' Ventress is far from a good guy but she and Obi-Wan seemed to have come to an accord. And rumor has it Kenobi had a biracial kid. And last I checked, Jedi don't asexual reproduce via budding. WE DO NOT SPEAK OF THE MIDICHLORIAN IMMACULATE CONCEPTION.
#5 – She outlived them all.
An assassin of the highest caliber and a tool of Count Dooku, Ventress wanted nothing more than to join the ranks of the Sith and wipe the Jedi from the galaxy. This was never to be despite her mastery of the Force and high kill count. Ostensibly because she never mastered her fear, but in reality because Sith is a boy's club and Count Dooku is a dick. Betrayed by her master, Ventress is definitely the type to enjoy the irony of surviving where the Sith have died. With the way cleared of challengers, who better to rise and set the galaxy on its correct path?
Sorry Theres alot of out here that prefer something new and not recycled all the time.
So I guess they shouldn’t bring back Luke, Han, Leia, Chewie, or anyone else, should they?
Would it really be so bad if they didn’t bring them back? The Star Wars franchise has been milking the past since the original trilogy ended in 1983.
30 years worth of comics, books, cartoons, video games & prequel movies that have beaten some of these characters to absolute death (and half the ones that die didn’t even stay dead).
Every other big budget movie is a prequel, reboot, spinoff, or remake anymore as it is. And now there will be spinoff movies in addition to more books, comics and games.
The originals were great in part because they introduced everything new and left a lot to the imagination. You could watch characters develop from scratch. You didn’t have to know everything about Yoda or Boba Fett for them to work. You didn’t need a scientific explanation of the Force to believe it. You didn’t need to know the entire chain of successful of Sith Lords or what Darth Vader did in his time off or know that he built C-3PO as a little kid…
And, besides all that, there are a lot of people who just don’t think that much of EU stuff. Some of it is okay for their formats but I don’t think Asajj, Ashoka, Thrawn, Xizor are so good that you can’t come up with better for the big screen.
Either way these anonymous sources are worthless and mostly just wishful thinking. In one case above there’s a second-hand source given, because the original has since vanished. Everybody’s got an article about Mara Jade, Admiral Thrawn, Darth Caedeus being played by this or that cast member. It sounds like some people are going to be very disappointed.
One of the deepest characters in the EU even before Filoni’s series. Unless she’s been in carbonite, she might be a bit old. Regardless, she should resurface, if not in Ep. VII then at least in one of the stand alone films.
Dave, They are not recycled. They were always part of 7-9. Ventess is 100 years old. Oh thats right her race lives 500 years. Ugh!
Stormin, they’re a lot more “recycled” than Asaj Ventress, who would be unknown to probably 90% of the audience for the film. A role in the new film would be her first exposure to the masses, which is more than can be said for the original trilogy characters.
That said, I think Adam Driver would be an awesome Cad Bane…
It’s unlikely J.J. Abrams cares about the EU or the animated series in any way. Therefore, she is unlikely to be in these movies.
It’d be cool if she was, though.
1. J.J. Abrams has nothing to do with what is or is not canon. They have the Star Wars Story Group for that.
2. The EU is no longer canon. Period. It’s gone. It’s called “Legends” now, and “The Clone Wars” series is NOT part of Legends. It’s official canon.
3. You can bet that they’ll slip some Clone Wars elements into the movies if they can. That’s the point of having the Star Wars Story Group to maintain canon elements.
4. That said, Asajj can’t be in episode VII. It’s impossible because of what happened in her own story arc, long before the Episode VII era.
,,because Sith is a boy’s club”
I suggest u look up some info on darth zannah, darth talon or darth maladi. you’re an idiot if you think sith is a boys club
The author is probably referring to the Sith you see in the movies, not comic books that circulated like 50,000 print copies.
Also, is this how people talk to you all day?
Yeah… None of those Sith existed in the actual Star Wars story. You’re talking about Legends characters. They’re non-canon now.
But it wouldn’t make sense, she went far away, she said literally stuff like: ‘just take me far away from the war, from the jedi, from Dooku’ somewhere during the Clone Wars. So, having her coming back would be quite weird, right?
So it turns out that the reason so few Sith were left isn’t really because of an ancient rule of two or whatever, but because girl Sith get no respect. Hell, the Sith could’ve easily taken the entire galaxy if they just would’ve done away with all their sexism!
……
I agree with, STORMIN, the seven reasons are old hat.
Sorry, it wouldn’t make any sense. She’d be almost 70 years old. Unless you’re making her out to be in the same league as the Emperor. Old and cunning. Then you’d be better off with Judy Dench.
Alright asaj was never even a sith and shed actually be about 90. Also since the books have been made useless they could make mara jade a much better sith
The greatest Sith and all presume dead is still alive is Darth Plageris. That is the ultimate confrontation for Luke and the only way to rid the Sith once and for all.
Except for the fact she would be old as hell by this point. Like 50 yrs older than her clone wars appearances.
She lives to 500. So that puts her at about……..I dunno, mid-20’s for her race?
Dathomiri have not been shown to have longer lifespans than other humans and near-humans. Her life span would likely have been 100 to 175 years. WOULD have… If the events of “Dark Disciple” didn’t occur, which they did, so this is a pointless discussion.
yes, theyre going to get someone black to play asajj lol.. makes sense
they get white people to play blue and green people….
Are you kidding me.. Han and Luke will be old and like wasn’t even born yet.. She would be over a 100 of course we don’t know how long her species lives.
There’s been nothing to indicate that Dathomiri live any longer than other humans and human-like species unless they use the Nightsisters’ magic to extend their life… And the Nightsisters were wiped out completely by Darth Tyrannus (Dooku) in The Clone Wars series, and by Darth Sidious in the canon comic book “Darth Maul: Son of Dathomir”.
So, Immaculate Conception means being born “without sin” which is the term used to describe how Mary (Jesus’ mother) herself was conceived and born, according to the myth. Virgin Birth, or “parthenogenesis” is how Jesus was said to have been born.
“Parthenogenesis” which is a much cooler word than “immaculate conception” anyway, in my opinion. Bonus that it’s also more accurate in this case.
Oh, and, uh… I suppose I should also comment on the article. I’m just glad they got Lupita Nyong’o in there in whatever capacity. She proved herself to be a remarkable talent in 12 YEARS A SLAVE. And I love it when actors jump into a big sci-fi franchise after their oscar wins.
Ventress is in hiding from the Sith. The Sith turned on her and she was to be executed on the orders of Darth Sidious. Also, she assisted Asoka in Season 5 which was totally out of character for her, it showed that she actually had a modicum of good in her dark and twisted soul. That was the trajectory the character was headed, into an Anti Hero type character no longer loyal the Sith who betrayed her.
Why is the idea of Anakin’s virgin birth unspeakable? Palpatine speaks of Darth Plagueis being able to influence the midi-chlorians to create life. Doesn’t seem far-fetched that Anakin could have come about in this way. Part of the culmination of a 1000 year scheme began by Darth Bane for sith domination.
What i really want to see in the new star wars is Mother Talzin with her reformed witches or something like that to challenge Luke and the others
I swear she died in the original clone wars cartoon… Wasn’t her head cut off..?
no, she just stopped being on the show, it was cancelled and they never finished her arc
oops i commented without paying attention, i was refering to ventress- dunno about talzin
Mother Talzin was killed by the Sith in the Clone Wars Legacy comic, “Darth Maul – Son of Dathomir.”
She had grown too much of a thorn in Palpatine’s side, especially with her son Maul uniting the various crime familes of the galaxy under his rule. So Talzin is gone.
Correction: The comic “Darth Maul: Son of Dathomir” is NOT a Legacy comic. It’s considered the ONLY canon comic from Dark Horse because it is from an unproduced script to a Clone Wars story arc.
They finished Talzin’s arc and Ventress’ arc in canon books and comics. Both are NOT going to be anywhere to be found 50 years later in the Episode VII era.
She also seemed to be on the path to redemption by the end of Clone Wars… meaning her being the villain in episode VII would ruin an entire series of character development.
agreed, thats why hopefully she will still be in VII as a morally grey character. i for one find it silly that if you have the force you are either pure evil or a holy knight.
You’re right about her path… And if you’d read the novel “Dark Disciple” you’d see that her story is pretty well wrapped up, and she won’t be around 50 years later.
palpatine was the dick, dooku wanted to keep her around
Ventress played by a black actress? She obviously has white sharp features, nvm the skin colour. If anyone from the CW TV series, Lupita would make for a good Ashoka.
Spoiler Alert: Not gonna happen.
SPOILERS AHEAD
This is an ill-informed article. Asajj Ventress cannot be in Episode VII in ANY capacity, and definitely not as a villain.
1. Asajj Ventress turned away from the Sith in the canon TV series, The Clone Wars. She rejoined the Nightsisters, who balance the Dark and Light Side of the Force, and made several attempts to assassinate Count Dooku.
2. She mostly rejected the Dark Side of the Force and was pardoned by the Jedi Council in the canon novel “Dark Disciple”. She grew her hair back (the baldness was to show her dedication to the Sith, and she stopped shaving her head when she left Dooku) and she saved Quinlan Vos.
4. MAJOR SPOILER!!! Asajj Ventress died in the time after the Clone Wars TV series, but before the events of Episode III. This, too, is detailed in the novel “Dark Disciple”.
So by the time Episode VII comes around, Asajj Ventress has been dead for about 50 years. Even if she weren’t dead, she would be about 70 years old. It would take a lot of makeup to make Lupita Nyong’o look like a 70+ year-old Asajj Ventress. Why wouldn’t they just cast an older woman?
The answer: Because Asajj Ventress will not be in any movies that take place after the Clone Wars era. She is dead. Deal with it.
she’s probably about the same age as Anakin in the clone wars series. which would put her about 10 years younger than obi wan. obi wan was really old in A New Hope. now luke, leia and han are obiwans age. either assay took a dip in the lazarus pit or she’s freakishly old.
Jesus, she never said some of the lines in the photos. This article is straight up sucking Ventress’s dick. Lmao.