5 Reasons I’m Calling B.S. on ‘I Wanna Marry Harry’

“I Wanna Marry Harry” is a new Fox dating show where women who allegedly want a royal husband are treated to an unthinkable opportunity — the chance to woo and marry Prince Harry! Sound too good to be true? It is. It's not the real Prince Harry. It's an impostor who will only reveal his sham identity to the winner of the dating competition. If this sounds a bit like “Joe Millionaire,” you're on to something; this show is from the same creators.

Except here's the thing: I don't believe for a second that these bachelorettes truly believe they have an opportunity to marry Prince Harry. Here's why.

1. The idea of Prince Harry seeking out only American women is lunacy. I know Harry's had some wild Vegas antics, but it would cause an international scandal if he specifically sought a stateside bride on a stateside TV show. Royalty! Come on!

2. His hair isn't THAT red. We all know the real Harry's hair varies from brownish-red to strawberry blond, given the time of year and his general mood. This garish scarlet-headed person is a no-go.

3. You can't tell me that a bunch of women who care about Prince Harry don't know that he has a longtime girlfriend. If you have a crush on Prince Harry, you are grimly aware of his girlfriend Cressida Bonas. You would also be aware that if he were suddenly single, it would be international news.

4. A royal would never, ever associate himself with reality TV. Royals do one thing with their time: charity work. That is what they do. They are not raring to become celebrities outside the realm of a few photo-ops, and they barely give interviews for anything not pertaining to humanitarian work. Basic Princess Di stuff here, guys.

5. Uh, he barely looks like Prince Harry. Where's the devilish stare? The cheeky grin? Those her Harry's two signature attributes. Without them, a marriage with him is pointless.

Inspect this footage. Could you confuse the doppelganger for the real thing?