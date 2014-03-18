5 reasons Terry Crews playing Luke Cage would be the best thing ever

(CBR) With the first of Netflix's four Marvel TV series set to start filming in just a few months, we can expect a flood of super hero casting news literally any minute now. “Daredevil” might be first, but “Iron Fist,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Luke Cage” can't be far behind — and one actor's really making one of those casting decisions super easy. Terry Crews, one of the stars of the Golden Globe-winning sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” threw his hat into the ring in an interview with Collider.
“I'm game,” said Crews. “There are no rules. What's up, Marvel? I'm right here, baby. I ain't goin' nowhere. You know where I live!” Marvel, as your friend, we have to advise you to take him up on his offer. Why? There are hundreds of reasons — and probably GIFs — that support Crews' casting, but we've narrowed it down to five.
It’s definitely time… I would have loved to have seen the late actor Michael Clarke Duncan give it a go. Idris Elba isn’t quite American enough for the humor. Michael Jai White is a good candidate ( but he still has the smell of Spawn on him). Wesley wants to do another Blade (and he’s just a bit too mature for the role now). But Terry Crews… is such a goof ball that he can run with Luke Cage to the hilt.