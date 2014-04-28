5 Reasons to be Excited for Michael Che’s ‘Daily Show’ Debut

“The Daily Show” just selected its newest correspondent in Michael Che, an “SNL” writer and comic who's appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” Comedy Central's “Midnight,” and IFC's “Bunk.” He is damn funny and an unusual addition to “The Daily Show” since his style doesn't even have a veneer of journalistic commentary like John Oliver's or Samantha Bee's. Here are five clips proving he's the right man for the job.

1. His feelings on stalking make you want to stalk him.

2. His lax observational style is completely new for “The Daily Show.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

3. His post-Letterman interview about carnival freaks is just as good as his planned material.

4. But his Letterman appearance was tight too.

5. His opinions about the national debt are salient.

Basically: Michael Che is an original and smart comic whose cool confidence will probably force Jon Stewart to adapt to him. And I do like watching Jon Stewart work.