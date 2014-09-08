5 Seconds Of Summer underpants-dance at the iTunes Music Festival

#ONE DIRECTION
09.08.14 4 years ago

If you heard distant screaming of hormonal masses over in England on Sept. 4, that's because 5 Seconds Of Summer performed there during the iTunes Music Festival.

And while the pop-rock quartet's set was a crowd-pleaser — with songs off of their self-titled hit album like “She Looks So Perfect” and “Amnesia” — it was the scenery from the green room that the crew probably drew the most squeals.

“This is a very serious video,” wrote drummer Ashton Irwin on Twitter, as he posted a video of the Aussie band in their underwear getting down to… John Mellencamp?

The full iTunes Music Festival set is below that. 5SOS is on tour now with One Direction with a few additional dates of their own.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#ONE DIRECTION
TAGS5 Seconds of Summer5sositunes music festivalone direction

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP