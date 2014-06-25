5 things we learned from Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood’s ‘Somethin’ Bad’ video

They seemed like such nice girls… In their high-budget video for “Somethin” Bad,” Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood-aka Belle Boyd and Priscilla Parker- play two girls gone bad on one crime caper after another.

The clip, which premiered today on CMT, plays out like a trailer for an action flick with opening and closing credits part of the package. Lambert and Underwood, when they aren”t singing up against a police line-up wall, are busy planning heists that involve great costumes, motorcycles, card games, banks, and, above all, leather.

Our five takeaways from the video (other than the fact that Lambert looks adorable in the brown wig and should totally try that look):

Playing in a high-stakes card game is a lot like attending the CMA or ACM Awards: the ladies are dressed in formal wear while the boys, for the most part, get to wear anything they rolled out of bed and put on.

They make lousy poker players. The signals they are sending each other and their tells are so obvious that anyone who continued to bet against them is an idiot. Be like Lady Gaga and work on that P-P-P-Poker Face.

It is far better to look good standing beside a motorcycle in a leather outfit with a head full of hair extensions and a wind machine than to actually be able to ride said motorcycle.

When in doubt, throw in an explosion. After stealing jewelry from the vault at the bank where they have been working, our gals take time to change out of their catsuits into their getaway outfits (kind of like how you change from your wedding dress to an outfit to leave your reception) and as they run across the street there”s a random explosion in the bank that sends money and Underwood and Lambert flying. It”s just thrown in there because, well, every good action movie has an explosion or two, right?

Who says crime doesn”t pay? The video ends with the ladies making a get away in a Mercedes (nice product placement) that takes them to a helicopter where they are undoubtedly headed for their next caper.

The song is No. 28 with a bullet on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.