5 things we learned from watching the new ‘Underworld: Awakening’ trailer

In the process of watching the second trailer for “Underworld: Awakening”, the latest sequel in Screen Gems’ sub-“Resident Evil” action/horror franchise (kidding), I simply couldn’t help but learn a few things. That’s right – I learned things from an “Underworld” trailer. Who needs books?

1. The film seems to have been inspired the “Cloverfield/Blair Witch/Paranormal Activity” “shaky-cam” technique. While the “mockumentary” style footage only takes up a few seconds at the beginning of the trailer, it leaves one to ponder the nature of said footage and exactly what role it will play in the finished film. Yes, these are the things I think about in my free time.

2. The use of the line “They’re here” in a movie trailer can never be underestimated. Taking a page out of Heather O’Rourke’s playbook, Selene’s vampire/lycan hybrid daughter Eve (India Eisley) utters the tried and true phrase at about the 1:15 mark. Gee, doesn’t it just send chills down your spine? Wait…what’s that you say? It’s not 1982 anymore? Oh well.

3. What in god’s name happened to Stephen Rea’s career? Or rather: Stephen Rea’s career seems to have hit a rough patch (that would be a lesson). From an Academy Award nomination for “The Crying Game” to a supporting role in the latest installment of “Underworld”? I can’t help but blame “Feardotcom”.

4. The shot of Kate Beckinsale crawling through the ventilation shaft from behind is a masterstroke of film advertising. It’s true: after more than eight years and three “Underworld” movies, Beckinsale’s still got the body of Catherine Zeta-Jones in “Entrapment”.

5. Black latex can create skidmarks. In one of the trailer’s several “money shots”, Kate Beckinsale’s Selene dispatches a line of human soldiers with a blade before skidding to a stop on her knees (which seems a tad unnecessary, but no matter). Left in her wake? A line of black latex residue. Now excuse me a minute while I pull out my own catsuit and try this stunt on the kitchen floor.

Take a moment to learn your own lessons by watching the full trailer below. It’s like school, only with hotter people and way more explosions.

“Underworld: Awakening” hits theaters on January 20th.

