5 Times Awesome Celebrities Interviewed Each Other

It was both fantastic and a little bittersweet to watch Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert basically interview each other on “The Colbert Report” last night. The two cracked up, joked about their managerial styles, and started coming to terms with the fact that Colbert will be leaving the network soon. Watch their awesome, hilarious exchange here.

Got us thinking about other fabulous occasions where two celebrities chatted on camera and entertained the hell out of us. Here are our favorites:

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

The two were promoting “Baby Mama.” They were also reminding us how much fun it is to be Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Ugh, these two. The best. Forever. The Golden Globes can't come fast enough.

Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender

Fassbender is a fantastic actor, but it's a delight to see him nervously ramble his way through a great, candid discussion with costar Ian McKellen. And Ian? Is a candidate for Greatest Living Celebrity.

RuPaul and Joan Rivers

Legends! RuPaul and Joan share a thoughtful, revealing discussion in her bed. Where else would you have a thoughtful, revealing discussion?

Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan

Two hilarious people you rarely see together: Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan got honest and interrogative a few years ago. Rock is so dynamic as a standup that it's easy to forget how good he is at just chatting.