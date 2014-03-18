50 Cent drops two new videos: ‘Don’t Worry ‘Bout It’ and ‘Hold On’

50 Cent returns to “da club” in his new video for “Don”t Worry ‘Bout It” and demonstrates he can still hustle in the clip for “Hold On.” Watch both below.

Both new songs stick to 50 Cent”s traditional themes of luxurious, fast living, but in the catchy “Don”t Worry ‘Bout It,” he follows the trend of rap/singing his verses. The video for “Don”t Worry ‘Bout It” depicts 50 Cent and his crew raging in a black-lit club, while “Hold On” captures the rapper in bed with two women and cruising his hometown New York City in a fancy car and fur coat.

50 Cent will release his fifth album, “Animal Ambition,” on June 3. The album will be his first since 2009's “Before I Self Destruct” and his first as an independent artist, after announcing he”d left his longtime record label Shady/Aftermath/Interscope.