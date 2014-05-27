50 Cent’s Opening Pitch at the Mets Game Was So Bad You Guys

#50 Cent
05.27.14 4 years ago

This just in: 50 Cent is terrible at baseball. Witness his ceremonial opening pitch at tonight's Mets game, where the rapper-turned-entrepreneur Baba Booeyed it so hard that he almost took out a camera man. Like, that camera man was not even close to home plate, and as I understand it that's where you're supposed to aim the ball. So.

