This just in: 50 Cent is terrible at baseball. Witness his ceremonial opening pitch at tonight's Mets game, where the rapper-turned-entrepreneur Baba Booeyed it so hard that he almost took out a camera man. Like, that camera man was not even close to home plate, and as I understand it that's where you're supposed to aim the ball. So.
50 Cent’s Opening Pitch at the Mets Game Was So Bad You Guys
Chris Eggertsen 05.27.14 4 years ago
