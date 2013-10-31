’50 Shades of Grey’ casts Christian’s romantic rival Jose

Christian’s romantic adversary has arrived.

“How to Make It In America” star Victor Rasuk, whose big-screen credits include “Stop-Loss” and “Raising Victor Vargas,” has been cast as Jose in Universal/Focus Features’ “Fifty Shades of Grey” adaptation, according to Deadline. In the book, Jose is a classmate of Anastasia (Dakota Johnson), the lead protagonist who falls into a dominant-submissive sexual relationship with wealthy businessman Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan, stepping in for previous male lead Charlie Hunnam). Jose’s amorous feelings for the young woman ultimately lead him to vie with Christian for Anastasia’s affections.

Also starring Luke Grimes and Jennifer Ehle, “Fifty Shades of Grey” is being directed by Sam Taylor-Wood from a script by Kelly Marcel (“Saving Mr. Banks”), with revisions by Patrick Marber (“Notes on a Scandal”) and Mark Bomback (“The Wolverine”). The novel’s author EL James is also set as a producer on the film, which is slated for release on August 1, 2014.

What do you think of this latest casting, “50 Shades” fans? Sound off in the comments.