’50 Shades Of Grey’ goes classy and hires Kelly Marcel to adapt the book

Well, it looks like Universal is serious about a “50 Shades Of Grey” movie.
Obviously, when they spent the money to buy the books for film, they were serious, but I have trouble taking the material seriously. Whenever I go to Costco and see a table with about 10,000 copies of this thing, I guess that means people are buying it, but I’ve tried three times now to read it, and I keep running into the brick wall of how painful the writing is.
Still, it’s connecting with someone. I’m amazed how often I see people reading it without any sense that it might not be appropriate in a public place. Every time I see one of the moms at baseball practice reading it, I wonder what they’d do if I broke out a Hustler and gave it a once-over. I had trouble imagining a classy version of this film, and was ready to tune it out as one of those things that just isn’t for me.
Then they announced that Kelly Marcel will be writing the script.
The press release just went out, and now I find myself curious about what happens when you put a writer that talented on a piece of material like this. It’s like “Twilight” hiring Bill Condon to direct the final two films, a case of someone way beyond the weight class of the material. For those not familiar with Marcel, you will be. Her script “Saving Mr. Banks” is currently in production, and it’s a truly wonderful piece of writing that tells the true story of Walt Disney’s two-decade attempt to get the rights to make a film based on the P.L. Travers novel “Mary Poppins.” Tom Hanks is playing Disney and Emma Thompson is playing Travers, a combination that seems very promising.
The thing that Marcel brings to the table is a sterling sense of character writing and a knack for dialogue that is both naturalistic and memorable. She took the basic bones of the Disney/Travers story and turned it into a rich, interesting, emotionally powerful piece. In hiring her, Universal and Focus have established that this is something they are going to treat as a major property, and I’m guessing we’ll see more announcements along the same line.
The books (there are three in total) deal with the relationship between billionaire Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, a college student who meets him when she steps in for a friend to conduct an interview with him. It literally began as “Twilight” fan fiction that then got tweaked and rewritten by author E.L. James so it could stand alone. Whoever they hire for director is going to have a very tough gig, because the MPAA is notoriously skittish about sexually-themed material, and this is going to be one of the biggest mainstream treatments of a bondage-and-domination based relationship that anyone’s ever attempted. There’s pretty much no way to approach this without getting an R, and there’s no way Universal is going to want this to end up with an NC-17. Even if Focus did release “Lust, Caution” with that rating, it’s not something they’re going to be willing to do with a property as high-profile as this.
It will be fascinating to see what happens with this, and Marcel’s got a lot of expectation landing on her with this job. I know she’s up to the task, and now it’s just a matter of seeing what other choices they make.
There is no release date currently scheduled.
Haha drew, I love pointing out how inappropriate it is to throw out the joyful “reading 50 shades” posts on facebook
Mate. I have to agree on the writing. I gave it a go due to the belief you shouldn’t criticise until you have seen/heard/read but it’s just painful to try and get to. I want to strangle the main characters inner goddess after a hundred pages. Just couldn’t get through it and I always finish books.
I had a feeling this book serious was bad. But it is hugely popular right now and hence why a film is being made. I personally find the story behind these massively popular books more interesting.
As an inspiring writer myself, I always am drawn to these stories of average people who write a book or series of books that seem to connect with the general public in such a way that they become part of the overall cultural landscape. Twilight, this series, and Harry Potter all come to mind.
I am convinced success in publishing is a quarter talent, a half luck, and the rest good promotion.
My wife refuses to read this series, but I am sure some her friends will drag her to the eventual film anyway. At least I may feel less sorry for her if the script is of a higher quality than the original source material.
As for me, I don’t get these book series and quite frankly don’t have to as it was never meant for me.
There’s a really entertaining blog by someone who’s reading the series “so you don’t have to”. She’s in the BDSM community herself and seems very intelligent and funny. She haaaaaates the books, not just because of the bad writing but because of the really rotten and misogyinst subtext that Drew’s previously talked about regarding the Twilight series – if anything 50SOG sounds WORSE. If you’re thinking of reading the series to get an idea of what it’s all about I’d recommend reading these blogs instead, you’ll get more out of it. First part for the first book is at this link, and I see she’s started the 2nd book now. [bizzybiz.blogspot.com.au]
Like Twilight, and much of the NYLA imported-media boobytrapped highway, 50SOG is written by brits with phoney identities who for the most part have never even visited America or met real Americans, and fully have no intentions to. Go figure.
