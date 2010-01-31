52 Annual Grammy Awards winners: A complete list

01.31.10 9 years ago

All the awards have been given out at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, including the night’s biggest winners — Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Lady GaGa. Below is a complete list of Grammy nominations and winners in bold.

Album of the Year

* I Am… Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé
* The E.N.D., The Black Eyed Peas
* The Fame, Lady Gaga
* Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux Kings, Dave Matthews Band
* Fearless, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

* “Halo,” Beyoncé
* “I Gotta Feeling,” The Black Eyed Peas
* “Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon
* “Poker Face,” Lady Gaga
* “You Belong With Me,” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

* “Poker Face,” Lady Gaga
* “Pretty Wings,” Maxwell
* “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” Beyoncé
* “Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon
* “You Belong With Me,” Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

* Zac Brown Band
* Keri Hilson
* MGMT
* Silversun Pickups
* The Ting Tings

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

* Adele, “Hometown Glory”
* Beyoncé, “Halo”
* Katy Perry, “Hot N Cold”
* Pink, “Sober”
* Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me”

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance

* John Legend, “This Time”
* Maxwell, “Love You”
* Jason Mraz, “Make It Mine”
* Seal, “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”
* Stevie Wonder, “All About the Love Again”

Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals

* The Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”
* Bon Jovi, “We Weren’t Born to Follow”
* The Fray, “Never Say Never”
* Hall & Oates, “Sara Smile”
* MGMT, “Kids”

Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals

* Roseanne Cash and Bruce Springsteen, “Sea of Heartbreak”
* Ciara and Justin Timberlake, “Love Sex Magic”
* Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat, “Lucky”
* Willie Nelson and Norah Jones, “Baby It’s Cold Outside”
* Taylor Swift and Colbie Caillat, “Breathe”

Best Pop Instrumental Performance

* Herb Alpert, “Besame Mucho”
* Bela Fleck, “Throw Down Your Heart”
* Imogen Heap, “The Fire”
* Maxwell, “Phoenix Rise”
* Marcus Miller, “Funk Joint”

Best Pop Instrumental Album

* In Boston, Chris Botti
* Legacy, Hiroshima
* Potato Hole, Booker T. Jones
* Modern Art, The Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman
* Down the Wire, Spyro Gyra

Best Pop Vocal Album

* The E.N.D., The Black Eyed Peas
* Breakthrough, Colbie Caillat
* All I Ever Wanted, Kelly Clarkson
* The Fray, The Fray
* Funhouse, Pink

Best Dance Recording

* “Boom Boom Pow,” The Black Eyed Peas
* “When Love Takes Over,” David Guetta and Kelly Rowland
* “Poker Face,” Lady Gaga
* “Celebration,” Madonna
* “Womanizer,” Britney Spears

Best Electronic/Dance Album

* Divided by Night, The Crystal Method
* One Love, David Guetta
* The Fame, Lady Gaga
* Party Rock, LMFAO
* Yes, Pet Shop Boys

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

* A Swingin’ Christmas, Tony Bennett
* Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square Garden, Michael Bublé
* Your Songs, Harry Connick Jr.
* Liza’s at the Palace, Liza Minnelli
* American Classic, Willie Nelson

Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance

* Bob Dylan, “Beyond Here Lies Nothing”
* John Fogerty, “Change in the Weather”
* Prince, “Dreamer”
* Bruce Springsteen, “Working on a Dream”
* Neil Young, “Fork in the Road”

Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals

* Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood, “Can’t Find My Way Home”
* Coldplay, “Life in Technicolor II”
* Green Day, “21 Guns”
* Kings of Leon, “Use Somebody”
* U2, “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight”

Best Hard Rock Performance

* AC/DC, “War Machine”
* Alice in Chains, “Check My Brain”
* Linkin Park, “What I’ve Done”
* Metallica, “The Unforgiven III”
* Nickelback, “Burn It to the Ground”

Best Metal Performance

* Judas Priest, “Dissident Aggressor”
* Lamb of God, “Set to Fail”
* Megadeath, “Head Crusher”
* Ministry, “Señor Peligro”
* Slayer, “Hate Worldwide”

Best Rock Instrumental Performance

* Jeff Beck, “A Day in the Life”
* Booker T. Jones, “Warped Sister”
* Brad Paisley, “Playing With Fire”
* Brian Setzer Orchestra, “Mr. Surfer Goes Jazzin'”
* Steve Vai, “Now We Run”

Best Rock Song

* “The Fixer,” Pearl Jam
* “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight,” U2
* “21 Guns,” Green Day
* “Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon
* “Working on a Dream,” Bruce Springsteen

Best Rock Album

* Black Ice, AC/DC
* Live at Madison Square Garden, Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood
* 21st Century Breakdown, Green Day
* Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King, Dave Matthews Band
* No Line on the Horizon, U2

Best Alternative Music Album

* Everything That Happens Will Happen Today, David Byrne and Brian Eno
* The Open Door, Death Cab for Cutie
* Sounds of the Universe, Depeche Mode
* Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, Phoenix
* It’s Blitz!, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance

* Beyoncé, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”
* Melanie Fiona, “It Kills Me”
* Lalah Hathaway, “That Was Then”
* Ledisi, “Goin’ Thru Changes”
* Jazmine Sullivan, “Lions, Tigers & Bears”

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance

* Anthony Hamilton, “The Point of it All”
* Maxwell, “Pretty Wings”
* Musiq Soulchild, “Sobeautiful”
* Pleasure P, “Under”
* Charlie Wilson, “There Goes My Baby”

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals

* Jamie Foxx and T-Pain, “Blame It”
* India.Arie and Musiq Soulchild, “Chocolate High”
* Musiq Soulchild and Mary J. Blige, “Ifuleave”
* Robert Randolph and the Clark Sisters, “Higher Ground”
* Calvin Richardson and Ann Nesby, “Love Has Finally Come at Last”

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance

* Beyoncé, “At Last”
* Anthony Hamilton, “Soul Music”
* Boney James & Quinn, “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight”
* Ann Nesby, “Sow Love”
* Calvin Richardson, “Woman Gotta Have It”

Best Urban/Alternative Performance

* “Daykeeper,” The Foreign Exchange
* “All Matter,” Robert Glasper and Bilal
* “Pearls,” India.Arie and Dobet Gnahore
* “A Tale Of Two,” Eric Roberson, Ben O’Neill and Michelle Thompson
* “Blend,” Tonex

Best R&B Song

* “Blame It,” Jamie Foxx and T-Pain
* “Lions, Tigers & Bears,” Jazmine Sullivan
* “Pretty Wings,” Maxwell
* “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”, Beyoncé
* “Under,” Pleasure P

Best R&B Album

* The Point of It All, Anthony Hamilton
* Testimony: Vol. 2, Love & Politics, India.Arie
* Turn Me Loose, Ledisi
* Blacksummers’ Night, Maxwell
* Uncle Charlie, Charlie Wilson

Best Contemporary R&B Album

* I Am…Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé
* Intuition, Jamie Foxx
* The Introduction of Marcus Cooper, Pleasure P
* Ready, Trey Songz
* Thr33 Ringz, T-Pain

Best Rap Solo Performance

* Drake, “Best I Ever Had”
* Eminem, “Beautiful”
* Jay-Z, “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)”
* Kid Cudi, “Day and Night”
* Mos Def, “Casa Bey”

Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group

* “Too Many Rappers,” Beastie Boys and Nas
* “Crack a Bottle,” Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent
* “Money Goes, Honey Stay,” Fabolous and Jay-Z
* “Make Her Say,” Kid Cudi, Kanye West and Common
* “Amazing,” Kanye West and Young Jeezy

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

* “Ego,” Beyoncé and Kanye West
* “Knock You Down,” Keri Hilson, Kanye West and Ne-Yo
* “Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West
* “I’m On a Boat,” The Lonely Island and T-Pain
* “Dead and Gone,” T.I. and Justin Timberlake

Best Rap Song

* “Best I Ever Had,” Drake
* “Day ‘N’ Nite,” Kid Cudi
* “Dead and Gone,” T.I. and Justin Timberlake
* “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” Jay-Z
* “Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West

Best Rap Album

* Universal Mind Control, Common
* Relapse, Eminem
* R.O.O.T.S., Flo Rida
* The Ecstatic, Mos Def
* The Renaissance, Q-Tip

Best Female Country Vocal Performance

* “Dead Flowers,” Miranda Lambert
* “I Just Call You Mine,” Martina McBride
* “White Horse,” Taylor Swift
* “Just a Dream,” Carrie Underwood
* “Solitary Thinkin’,” Lee Ann Womack

Best Male Country Vocal Performance

* “All I Ask for Anymore,” Trace Adkins
* “People Are Crazy,” Billy Currington
* “High Cost of Living,” Jamey Johnson
* “Living for the Night,” George Strait
* “Sweet Thing,” Keith Urban

Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals

* Brooks & Dunn, “Cowgirls Don’t Cry”
* Zac Brown Band, “Chicken Fried”
* Lady Antebellum, “I Run to You”
* Rascal Flatts, “Here Comes Goodbye”
* Sugarland, “It Happens”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals

* “Beautiful World,” Dierks Bentley and Patty Griffin
* “Down the Road,” Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally
* “Start a Band,” Brad Paisley and Keith Urban
* “I Told You So,” Carrie Underwood and Randy Travis
* “Everything But Quits,” Lee Ann Womack and George Strait

Best Country Instrumental Performance

* “Under The (Five) Wire,” Alison Brown
* “The Crystal Merchant,” The Greencards
* “Mansinneedof,” Sarah Jarosz
* “Producer’s Medley,” Steve Wariner

Best Country Song

* “All I Ask for Anymore,” Trace Adkins
* “High Cost of Living,” Jamey Johnson
* “I Run to You,” Lady Antebellum
* “People Are Crazy,” Billy Currington
* “White Horse,” Taylor Swift

Best Country Album

* The Foundation, Zac Brown Band
* Twang, George Strait
* Fearless, Taylor Swift
* Defying Gravity, Keith Urban
* Call Me Crazy, Lee Ann Womack

Best New Age Album

* Faith, Jim Brickman
* Prayer for Compassion, David Darling
* Laserium for the Soul, Henta
* In a Dream, Peter Kater, Dominic Miller, Kenny Loggins and Jaques Morelenbaum
* Impressions of the West Lake, Kitaro

Best Contemporary Jazz Album

* Urbanus, Stefon Harris & Blackout
* Sounding Point, Julian Lage
* At World’s Age, Philippe Saisse
* Big Neighborhood, Mike Stern
* 75, Joe Zawinul & The Zawinul Syndicate

Best Jazz Vocal Album

* No Regrets, Randy Crawford (& Joe Sample)
* Dedicated To You: Kurt Elling Sings The Music Of Coltrane And Hartman, Kurt Elling
* So In Love, Roberta Gambarini
* Tide, Luciana Souza
* Desire, Tierney Sutton (Band)

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

* “Dancin’ 4 Chicken,” Terence Blanchard, soloist
* “All of You,” Gerald Clayton, soloist
* “Ms. Garvey, Ms. Garvey,” Roy Hargrove, soloist
* “On Green Dolphin Street,” Martial Solal, soloist
* “Villa Palmeras,” Miguel Zenón, soloist

Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Individual or Group

* Quartet Live, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Steve Swallow and Antonio Sanchez
* Brother to Brother, Clayton Brothers
* Five Piece Band-Live, Chick Corea and John McLaughlin Five Peace Band
* Remembrance, John Patitucci Trio
* The Bright Mississippi, The Bright Mississippi

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

* Legendary, Bob Florence Limited Edition
* Eternal Interlude, John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
* Fun Time, Sammy Nestico and The SWR Big Band
* Book One, New Orleans Jazz Orchestra
* Lab 2009, University Of North Texas One O’Clock Lab Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

* Things I Wanted to Do, Chembo Corniel
* Áurea, Geoffrey Keezer
* Brazilliance X 4, Claudio Roditi
* Juntos Para Siempre, Bebo Valdés and Chucho Valdés
* Esta Plena, Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance

* “Free to Be Me,” Francesca Battistelli
* “Jesus Is Love,” Heather Headley featuring Smokie Norful
* “I Believe,” Jonny Lang with Fisk Jubilee Singers
* “Wait on the Lord,” Donnie McClurkin featuring Karen Clark Sheard
* “Born Again,” Third Day

Best Gospel Song

* “Born Again,” Third Day
* “City on Our Knees,” TobyMac
* “Every Prayer,” Israel Houghton and Mary Mary
* “God in Me,” Mary Mary featuring Kierra “KiKi” Sheard
* “The Motions,” Matthew West

Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album

* The Big Picture, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
* Crash, Decyfer Down
* Innocence & Instinct, Red
* Live Revelations, Third Day
* The Dash, John Wells–The Tonic

Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album

* Speaking Louder Than Before, Jeremy Camp
* The Power of One, Israel Houghton
* The Long Fall Back to Earth, Jars Of Clay
* Love Is on the Move, Leeland
* Freedom, Mandisa

Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album

* Jason Crabb, Jason Crabb
* Dream On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
* The Rock, Tracy Lawrence
* In God’s Time, Barry Scott & Second Wind
* Everyday, Triumphant Quartet

Best Traditional Gospel Album

* God Don’t Never Change, Ashley Cleveland
* The Law of Confession, Part I, Donald Lawrence & Co.
* Oh Happy Day, Various Artists
* The Journey Continues, The Williams Brothers
* How I Got Over, Vickie Winans

Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album

* Audience of One, Heather Headley
* Renewed, Sheri Jones-Moffett
* Just James, J Moss
* Smokie Norful: Live, Smokie Norful
* Bold Right Life, Kierra Sheard

Best Latin Pop Album

* 5to Piso, Ricardo Arjona
* Te Acuerdas…, Francisco Céspedes
* Sin Frenos, La Quinta Estación
* Hu Hu Hu, Natalia Lafourcade
* Gran City Pop, Paulina Rubio

Best Latin Rock, Alternative or Urban Album

* Rio, Aterciopelados
* Y., Bebe
* Los De Atras Vienen Conmigo, Calle 13
* La Luz Del Ritmo, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
* La Revolucion, Wisin y Yandel

Best Tropical Latin Album

* Asi Soy, Isaac Delgado
* Ciclos, Luis Enrique
* Guasábara, José Lugo Orchestra
* Gracias, Omara Portuondo
* Bach in Havana, Tiempo Libre

Best Regional Mexican Album

* Corazón Ranchero, Shaila Dúrcal
* Necesito De Ti, Vicente Fernández
* Compañeras, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles
* 10 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea
* Pegadito Al Corazón, Joan Sebastian

Best Tejano Album

* Borders y Bailes, Los Texmaniacs
* Divina, Stefani Montiel
* All the Way Live, Jay Perez
* Point of View, Joe Posada
* Radiacion Musicál, Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso

Best Norteño Album

* Dejame Soñar, Cumbre Norteña
* El Niño De Oro, El Compa Chuy
* Pese A Quien Le Pese, Los Rieleros Del Norte
* Tu Noche Con…Los Tigres Del Norte, Los Tigres Del Norte
* Soy Todo Tuyo, Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Best Banda Album

* Se Nos Murio El Amor, El Güero y Su Banda Centenario
* Mas Adelante, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de Rene Camacho
* Derecho De Antiguedad, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga
* Tu Esclavo y Amo, Lupillo Rivera

Best Americana Album

* Together Through Life, Bob Dylan
* Electric Dirt, Levon Helm
* Willie and the Wheel, Willie Nelson & Asleep at the Wheel
* Wilco (The Album), Wilco
* Little Honey, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

* Could We Get Any Closer?, Jim Lauderdale
* The Crow/New Songs for the Five-String Banjo, Steve Martin
* Buckaroo Blue Grass, Michael Martin Murphey
* Almost Live, Bryan Sutton And Friends
* Destination Life, Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

* A Stranger Here, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott
* Blue Again, The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band featuring Rick Vito
* Rough & Tough, John Hammond
* Stomp! The Blues Tonight, Duke Robillard
* Chicago Blues: A Living History, Various Artists

Best Contemporary Blues Album

* This Time, The Robert Cray Band
* The Truth According to Ruthie Foster, Ruthie Foster
* Live: Hope at the Hideout, Mavis Staples
* Back to the River, Susan Tedeschi
* Already Free, The Derek Trucks Band

Best Traditional Folk Album

* Cutting Loose, David Holt and Josh Goforth
* Naked With Friends, Maura O’Connell
* Polka Cola: Music That Refreshes, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra
* Singing Through the Hard Times: A Tribute to Utah Phillips, Various Artists
* High Wide & Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project, Loudon Wainwright III

Best Contemporary Folk Album

* Middle Cyclone, Neko Case
* Our Bright Future, Tracy Chapman
* Live, Shawn Colvin
* Secret, Profane & Sugarcane, Elvis Costello
* Townes, Steve Earle

Best Native American Music Album

* Siyotanka, Michael Brant DeMaria
* Spirit Wind North, Bill Miller
* True Blue, Northern Cree
* Wind Songs-Native American Flute Solos, John Two-Hawks
* Riders of the Healing Road, Johnny Whitehorse

Best Hawaiian Music Album

* He Nani, Tia Carrere and Daniel Ho
* Friends & Family Of Hawai`i, Amy Hanaiali`i
* Nani Mau Loa: Everlasting Beauty: Ho`okena
* Masters Of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar, Volume 2, Various Artists

Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album

* Alligator Purse, Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet
* Lay Your Burden Down, Buckwheat Zydeco
* Stripped Down, The Magnolia Sisters
* Live At 2009 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Pine Leaf Boys
* L’Ésprit Créole, Cedric Watson et Bijou Créole

Best Reggae Album

* Rasta Got Soul, Buju Banton
* Brand New Me, Gregory Isaacs
* Awake, Julian Marley
* Mind Control-Acoustic, Stephen Marley
* Imperial Blaze, Sean Paul

Best Traditional World Music Album

* Ancient Sounds, Rahim Alhaj And Amjad Ali Khan
* Double Play, Liz Carroll and John Doyle
* Douga Mansa, Mamadou Diabate
* La Guerra No, John Santos y El Coro Folklórico Kindembo
* Dream Music Land, Ten Drum Art Percussion Group

Best Contemporary World Music Album

* Welcome to Mali, Amadou & Mariam
* Throw Down Your Heart: Tales From The Acoustic Planet, Vol. 3-Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck
* Day by Day, Femi Kuti
* Seya, Oumou Sangare
* Across the Divide: A Tale of Rhythm & Ancestry, Omar Sosa

Best Musical Album for Children

* American Heroes #3, Sprout
* Banjo to Beatbox, Cathy & Marcy with Special Guest Christylez Bacon
* Family Time, Ziggy Marley
* Great Day, Milkshake
* Jumpin’ & Jammin’, Greg & Steve
* Pete Seeger Tribute-Ageless Kids’ Songs, Buck Howdy

Best Spoken Word Album for Children

* Aaaaah! Spooky, Scary Stories & Songs, Buck Howdy
* Captain Nobody, Dean Pitchford
* Nelson Mandela’s Favorite African Folktales, Various Artists
* The Phantom Tollbooth, David Hyde Pierce
* Scat, Ed Asner
* Through the Looking Glass-And What Alice Found There, Harlan Ellison

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Story Telling)

* Always Looking Up, Michael J. Fox
* Jonathan Winters-A Very Special Time, Jonathan Winters
* The Lincoln-Douglas Debates, Richard Dreyfuss & David Strathairn
* The Maltese Falcon, Various Artists Including Michael Madsen, Sandra Oh, Edward Herrmann and Others
* We Can Have Peace in the Holy Land, Jimmy Carter
* Wishful Drinking, Carrie Fisher

Best Comedy Album

* Back From the Dead, Spinal Tap
* A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!, Stephen Colbert
* Internet Leaks, “Weird Al” Yankovic
* My Weakness Is Strong, Patton Oswalt
* Suckin’ It for the Holidays, Kathy Griffin
* Tall, Dark & Chicano, George Lopez

Best Musical Show Album

* Ain’t Misbehavin’
* Hair
* 9 to 5 The Musical
* Shrek the Musical
* West Side Story

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media

* Cadillac Records
* Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds
* Slumdog Millionaire
* True Blood
* Twilight

Best Score Soundtrack Album tor Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media

* The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Alexandre Desplat
* Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Nicholas Hooper
* Milk, Danny Elfman
* Star Trek, Michael Giacchino
* Up, Michael Giacchino

Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media

* “The Climb” (from Hannah Montana: The Movie), Miley Cyrus
* “Decode” (from Twilight), Paramore
* “Jai Ho” (from Slumdog Millionaire), A.R. Rahman, Sukhvinder Singh, Tanvi Shah, Mahalaxmi Iyer and Vijay Prakash
* “Once in a Lifetime” (from Cadillac Records), Beyoncé
* “The Wrestler” (from The Wrestler), Bruce Springsteen

Best Instrumental Composition

* “Borat in Syracuse,” Paquito D’Rivera
* “Counting to Infinity,” Tim Davies
* “Fluffy,” Bob Florence
* Ice-Nine, Steve Wiest
* Married Life (from Up), Michael Giacchino

Best Instrumental Arrangement

* “Emmanuel,” Jerry Lubbock
* “Hope,” Vince Mendoza
* “Slings and Arrows,” Vince Mendoza
* “Up With End Credits” (from Up), Michael Giacchino
* “West Side Story Medley,” Bill Cunliffe

Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s)

* “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Seal
* “Dedicated to You,” Kurt Elling
* “In the Still of the Night,” Anne Walsh
* “My One and Only Thrill,” Melody Gardot
* “Quiet Nights,” Diana Krall

Best Recording Package

* Back From the Dead, Spinal Tap
* Everything That Happens Will Happen Today, David Byrne and Brian Eno
* Middle Cyclone, Neko Case
* Splitting Adam, Splitting Adam
* Tathagata, Various Artists

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

* A Cabinet of Curiosities, Jane’s Addiction
* The Clifford Ball, Phish
* Everything That Happens Will Happen Today, David Byrne and Brian Eno
* Lost in the Sound of Separation (Deluxe Edition), Underoath
* Neil Young Archives Vol. I (1963–1972), Neil Young

Best Album Notes

* The Complete Louis Armstrong Decca Sessions (1935-1946), Louis Armstrong
* Dance-O-Mania: Harry Yerkes And The Dawn Of The Jazz Age, 1919-1923, The Happy Six
* Gonzo: The Life And Work Of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson-Music From The Film, Various Artists
* My Dusty Road, Woody Guthrie
* Origins of the Red Hot Mama 1910-1922, Sophie Tucker

Best Historical Album

* The Complete Chess Masters (1950-1967), Little Walter
* My Dusty Road, Woody Guthrie
* Origins Of The Red Hot Mama, 1910-1922, Sophie Tucker
* Take Me To The Water: Immersion Baptism In Vintage Music And Photography 1890-1950, Various Artists
* Woodstock-40 Years On: Back To Yasgur’s Farm, Various Artists

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

* Ellipse, Imogen Heap
* Gossip in the Grain, Ray LaMontagne
* My One and Only Thrill, Melody Gardot
* Safe Trip Home, Dido
* Swan Feathers, Leslie Mendelson

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

* T Bone Burnett: Moonalice (Moonalice); Secret, Profane and Sugarcane (Elvis Costell)
* Ethan Johns: Gossip in the Grain (Ray LaMontagne)
* Larry Klein: Arcadian Driftwood (Zachary Richard); Bare Bones (Madeleine Peyroux); My One and Only Thrill (Melody Gardot); Our Bright Future (Tracy Chapman); Tide (Luciana Souza)
* Greg Kurstin: It’s Not Me, It’s You (Lily Allen); Ray Guns Are Not Just the Future (The Bird and the Bee)
* Brendan O’Brien: Black Ice (AC/DC); Crack the Skye (Mastodon); The Fixer (Pearl Jam); Killswitch Engage (Killswitch Engage); Working on a Dream (Bruce Springsteen)

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

* “Don’t Believe in Love” (Dennis Ferrer Objektivity Mix), Dido
* “The Girl and the Robot” (Jean Elan Remix), Röyksopp
* “I Want You” (Dave Aude Remix), Dean Coleman featuring DCLA
* “No You Girls” (Trentemøller Remix), Franz Ferdinand
* “When Love Takes Over” (Electro Extended Remix), David Guetta featuring Kelly Rowland

Best Surround Sound Album

* Colabs, David Miles Huber, Allen Hart, DJ Muad’Deep, Seren Wen, Musetta, Henta, Marcell Marias and Gail Pettis
* Flute Mystery, Emily Beynon, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Fred Johnny Berg, Catherine Beynon and Philharmonia Orchestra
* Kleiberg: Treble & Bass, Daniel Reuss, Trondheim Symfoniorkester, Marianne Thorsen and Göran Sjölin
* 1970-1975, Genesis
* Transmigration, Robert Spano, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra & Choruses

Best Engineered Album, Classical

* Britten: Billy Budd, Daniel Harding, Nathan Gunn, Ian Bostridge, Gidon Saks, Neal Davies, Jonathan Lemalu, Matthew Rose, London Symphony Chorus and London Symphony Orchestra
* Mahler: Symphony No. 8; Adagio From Symphony No. 10, Michael Tilson Thomas and San Francisco Symphony
* QSF Plays Brubeck, Quartet San Francisco
* Ravel: Daphnis Et Chloé, James Levine, Tanglewood Festival Chorus and Boston Symphony Orchestra
* Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 15, Valery Gergiev and Orchestra of The Mariinsky Theatre

Producer of the Year, Classical

* Blanton Alspaugh
* Steven Epstein
* John Fraser
* David Frost
* James Mallinson

Best Classical Album

* Bernstein: Mass, Asher Edward Wulfman; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Morgan State University Choir and Peabody Children’s Chorus
* Mahler: Symphony No. 8; Adagio From Symphony No. 10, Laura Claycomb, Anthony Dean Griffey, Katarina Karnéus, Quinn Kelsey, James Morris, Yvonne Naef, Elza van den Heever and Erin Wall; San Francisco Symphony; Pacific Boychoir, San Francisco Girls Chorus and San Francisco Symphony Chorus
* Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé, Boston Symphony Orchestra; Tanglewood Festival Chorus
* Ravel: L’Enfant Et Les Sortilèges, Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Chattanooga Boys Choir, Chicago Symphony Chorus and Nashville Symphony Chorus
* Shostakovich: The Nose, Orchestra of The Mariinsky Theatre; Chorus of The Mariinsky Theatre

Best Orchestral Performance

* Susan Graham; Berliner Philharmoniker, Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique
* Philharmonia Orchestra, Bruckner: Symphony No. 5
* Boston Symphony Orchestra; Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé
* Orchestra Of The Mariinsky Theatre, Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 15
* Jan Krzysztof Broja, Ewa Marczyk and Marek Marczyk; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, Szymanowski: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 4

Best Opera Recording

* Britten: Billy Budd, London Symphony Orchestra; Gentlemen Of The London Symphony Chorus
* Messiaen: Saint François D’Assise, The Hague Philharmonic; Chorus of De Nederlandse Opera
* Musto, John: Volpone, Wolf Trap Opera Company
* Shostakovich: The Nose, Orchestra Of The Mariinsky Theatre; Chorus Of The Mariinsky Theatre
* Tan Dun: Marco Polo, Netherlands Chamber Orchestra; Cappella Amsterdam

Best Choral Performance

* Handel: Coronation Anthems, Alastair Ross; The Sixteen Orchestra; The Sixteen
* Mahler: Symphony No. 8; Adagio From Symphony No. 10, Laura Claycomb, Anthony Dean Griffey, Elza van den Heever, Katarina Karnéus, Quinn Kelsey, James Morris, Yvonne Naef and Erin Wall; San Francisco Symphony; Pacific Boychoir, San Francisco Symphony Chorus and San Francisco Girls Chorus
* Penderecki: Utrenja, Gennady Bezzubenkov, Iwona Hossa, Piotr Kusiewicz, Piotr Nowacki and Agnieszka Rehlis; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Boys’ Choir and Warsaw Philharmonic Choir
* Song Of The Stars: Granados, Casals & Blancafort, Erica Kiesewetter; Mark Kruczek and Douglas Riva; Voices Of Ascension
* A Spotless Rose, The Gabrieli Consort

Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (With Orchestra)

* Bartók: 3 Concertos, Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Yuri Bashmet, Gidon Kremer, Neil Percy, Tamara Stefanovich and Nigel Thomas; Berliner Philharmoniker and London Symphony Orchestra
* Bermel, Derek: Voices For Solo Clarinet and Orchestra, Boston Modern Orchestra Project
* Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria
* Prokofiev: Piano Concertos Nos. 2 & 3, Philharmonia Orchestra
* Salonen, Esa-Pekka: Piano Concerto, Los Angeles Philharmonic

Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (Without Orchestra)

* Caroline Goulding, Caroline Goulding
* Chopin, Maria João Pires
* Journey to the New World, Sharon Isbin
* Oppens Plays Carter, Ursula Oppens
* Sonatas & Etudes, Yuja Wang

Best Chamber Music Performance

* Ginastera: String Quartets, Enso Quartet
* The Hungarian Album, Guarneri Quartet
* Intimate Letters, Emerson String Quartet
* Schumann/Bartók: The Berlin Recital, Martha Argerich and Gidon Kremer
* Takemitsu, Toru: And Then I Knew ‘Twas Wind, Yolanda Kondonassis, Cynthia Phelps and Joshua Smith

Best Small Ensemble Performance

* Bach: Orchestral Suites For A Young Prince, Ensemble Sonnerie
* Josquin: Missa Malheur Me Bat, Tallis Scholars
* Lang, David: The Little Match Girl Passion, Ars Nova Copenhagen & Theatre of Voices
* Song of Songs, Stile Antico
* Vivaldi: Concertos, Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Best Classical Vocal Performance

* Anne Sofie von Otter, Bach
* Juan Diego Flórez, Bel Canto Spectacular
* Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, Recital At Ravinia
* Susan Graham, Un Frisson Français
* Renée Fleming, Verismo Arias

Best Classical Contemporary Composition

* Crumb, George: The Winds Of Destiny, George Crumb
* Higdon, Jennifer: Percussion Concerto, Jennifer Higdon
* Pärt, Arvo: In Principio, Arvo Pärt
* Sierra, Roberto: Missa Latina “Pro Pace,” Roberto Sierra
* Wyner, Yehudi: Piano Concerto “Chiavi In Mano,” Yehudi Wyner

Best Classical Crossover Album

* A Company Of Voices: Conspirare In Concert, Conspirare
* Jazz-Clazz, Paquito D’Rivera Quintet
* The Melody of Rhythm, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer
* QSF Plays Brubeck, Quartet San Francisco
* Twelve Songs By Charles Ives, Kneebody
* Yo-Yo Ma & Friends: Songs Of Joy And Peace, Yo-Yo Ma

Best Short Form Music Video

* “Mr. Hurricane,” Beast
* “Boom Boom Pow,” The Black Eyed Peas
* “Life in Technicolor II,” Coldplay
* “Wrong,” Depeche Mode
* “Her Morning Elegance,” Oren Lavie

Best Long Form Music Video

* “In Boston,” Chris Botti
* “Johnny Cash’s America,” Johnny Cash
* “Anita O’Day-The Life of a Jazz Singer,” Anita O’Day
* “Love, Pain & The Whole Crazy World Tour Live,” Keith Urban
* “The Beatles Love-All Together Now,” Various Artists

