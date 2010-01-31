52 Annual Grammy Awards winners: A complete list

All the awards have been given out at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, including the night’s biggest winners — Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Lady GaGa. Below is a complete list of Grammy nominations and winners in bold.



Click here to read HitFix’s live-blog of the event.

Album of the Year

* I Am… Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé

* The E.N.D., The Black Eyed Peas

* The Fame, Lady Gaga

* Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux Kings, Dave Matthews Band

* Fearless, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

* “Halo,” Beyoncé

* “I Gotta Feeling,” The Black Eyed Peas

* “Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon

* “Poker Face,” Lady Gaga

* “You Belong With Me,” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

* “Poker Face,” Lady Gaga

* “Pretty Wings,” Maxwell

* “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” Beyoncé

* “Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon

* “You Belong With Me,” Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

* Zac Brown Band

* Keri Hilson

* MGMT

* Silversun Pickups

* The Ting Tings

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

* Adele, “Hometown Glory”

* Beyoncé, “Halo”

* Katy Perry, “Hot N Cold”

* Pink, “Sober”

* Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me”

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance

* John Legend, “This Time”

* Maxwell, “Love You”

* Jason Mraz, “Make It Mine”

* Seal, “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”

* Stevie Wonder, “All About the Love Again”

Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals

* The Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”

* Bon Jovi, “We Weren’t Born to Follow”

* The Fray, “Never Say Never”

* Hall & Oates, “Sara Smile”

* MGMT, “Kids”

Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals

* Roseanne Cash and Bruce Springsteen, “Sea of Heartbreak”

* Ciara and Justin Timberlake, “Love Sex Magic”

* Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat, “Lucky”

* Willie Nelson and Norah Jones, “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

* Taylor Swift and Colbie Caillat, “Breathe”

Best Pop Instrumental Performance

* Herb Alpert, “Besame Mucho”

* Bela Fleck, “Throw Down Your Heart”

* Imogen Heap, “The Fire”

* Maxwell, “Phoenix Rise”

* Marcus Miller, “Funk Joint”

Best Pop Instrumental Album

* In Boston, Chris Botti

* Legacy, Hiroshima

* Potato Hole, Booker T. Jones

* Modern Art, The Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman

* Down the Wire, Spyro Gyra

Best Pop Vocal Album

* The E.N.D., The Black Eyed Peas

* Breakthrough, Colbie Caillat

* All I Ever Wanted, Kelly Clarkson

* The Fray, The Fray

* Funhouse, Pink

Best Dance Recording

* “Boom Boom Pow,” The Black Eyed Peas

* “When Love Takes Over,” David Guetta and Kelly Rowland

* “Poker Face,” Lady Gaga

* “Celebration,” Madonna

* “Womanizer,” Britney Spears

Best Electronic/Dance Album

* Divided by Night, The Crystal Method

* One Love, David Guetta

* The Fame, Lady Gaga

* Party Rock, LMFAO

* Yes, Pet Shop Boys

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

* A Swingin’ Christmas, Tony Bennett

* Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square Garden, Michael Bublé

* Your Songs, Harry Connick Jr.

* Liza’s at the Palace, Liza Minnelli

* American Classic, Willie Nelson

Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance

* Bob Dylan, “Beyond Here Lies Nothing”

* John Fogerty, “Change in the Weather”

* Prince, “Dreamer”

* Bruce Springsteen, “Working on a Dream”

* Neil Young, “Fork in the Road”

Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals

* Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood, “Can’t Find My Way Home”

* Coldplay, “Life in Technicolor II”

* Green Day, “21 Guns”

* Kings of Leon, “Use Somebody”

* U2, “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight”

Best Hard Rock Performance

* AC/DC, “War Machine”

* Alice in Chains, “Check My Brain”

* Linkin Park, “What I’ve Done”

* Metallica, “The Unforgiven III”

* Nickelback, “Burn It to the Ground”

Best Metal Performance

* Judas Priest, “Dissident Aggressor”

* Lamb of God, “Set to Fail”

* Megadeath, “Head Crusher”

* Ministry, “Señor Peligro”

* Slayer, “Hate Worldwide”

Best Rock Instrumental Performance

* Jeff Beck, “A Day in the Life”

* Booker T. Jones, “Warped Sister”

* Brad Paisley, “Playing With Fire”

* Brian Setzer Orchestra, “Mr. Surfer Goes Jazzin'”

* Steve Vai, “Now We Run”

Best Rock Song

* “The Fixer,” Pearl Jam

* “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight,” U2

* “21 Guns,” Green Day

* “Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon

* “Working on a Dream,” Bruce Springsteen

Best Rock Album

* Black Ice, AC/DC

* Live at Madison Square Garden, Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood

* 21st Century Breakdown, Green Day

* Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King, Dave Matthews Band

* No Line on the Horizon, U2

Best Alternative Music Album

* Everything That Happens Will Happen Today, David Byrne and Brian Eno

* The Open Door, Death Cab for Cutie

* Sounds of the Universe, Depeche Mode

* Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, Phoenix

* It’s Blitz!, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance

* Beyoncé, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

* Melanie Fiona, “It Kills Me”

* Lalah Hathaway, “That Was Then”

* Ledisi, “Goin’ Thru Changes”

* Jazmine Sullivan, “Lions, Tigers & Bears”

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance

* Anthony Hamilton, “The Point of it All”

* Maxwell, “Pretty Wings”

* Musiq Soulchild, “Sobeautiful”

* Pleasure P, “Under”

* Charlie Wilson, “There Goes My Baby”

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals

* Jamie Foxx and T-Pain, “Blame It”

* India.Arie and Musiq Soulchild, “Chocolate High”

* Musiq Soulchild and Mary J. Blige, “Ifuleave”

* Robert Randolph and the Clark Sisters, “Higher Ground”

* Calvin Richardson and Ann Nesby, “Love Has Finally Come at Last”

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance

* Beyoncé, “At Last”

* Anthony Hamilton, “Soul Music”

* Boney James & Quinn, “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight”

* Ann Nesby, “Sow Love”

* Calvin Richardson, “Woman Gotta Have It”

Best Urban/Alternative Performance

* “Daykeeper,” The Foreign Exchange

* “All Matter,” Robert Glasper and Bilal

* “Pearls,” India.Arie and Dobet Gnahore

* “A Tale Of Two,” Eric Roberson, Ben O’Neill and Michelle Thompson

* “Blend,” Tonex

Best R&B Song

* “Blame It,” Jamie Foxx and T-Pain

* “Lions, Tigers & Bears,” Jazmine Sullivan

* “Pretty Wings,” Maxwell

* “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”, Beyoncé

* “Under,” Pleasure P

Best R&B Album

* The Point of It All, Anthony Hamilton

* Testimony: Vol. 2, Love & Politics, India.Arie

* Turn Me Loose, Ledisi

* Blacksummers’ Night, Maxwell

* Uncle Charlie, Charlie Wilson

Best Contemporary R&B Album

* I Am…Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé

* Intuition, Jamie Foxx

* The Introduction of Marcus Cooper, Pleasure P

* Ready, Trey Songz

* Thr33 Ringz, T-Pain

Best Rap Solo Performance

* Drake, “Best I Ever Had”

* Eminem, “Beautiful”

* Jay-Z, “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)”

* Kid Cudi, “Day and Night”

* Mos Def, “Casa Bey”

Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group

* “Too Many Rappers,” Beastie Boys and Nas

* “Crack a Bottle,” Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent

* “Money Goes, Honey Stay,” Fabolous and Jay-Z

* “Make Her Say,” Kid Cudi, Kanye West and Common

* “Amazing,” Kanye West and Young Jeezy

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

* “Ego,” Beyoncé and Kanye West

* “Knock You Down,” Keri Hilson, Kanye West and Ne-Yo

* “Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West

* “I’m On a Boat,” The Lonely Island and T-Pain

* “Dead and Gone,” T.I. and Justin Timberlake

Best Rap Song

* “Best I Ever Had,” Drake

* “Day ‘N’ Nite,” Kid Cudi

* “Dead and Gone,” T.I. and Justin Timberlake

* “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” Jay-Z

* “Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West

Best Rap Album

* Universal Mind Control, Common

* Relapse, Eminem

* R.O.O.T.S., Flo Rida

* The Ecstatic, Mos Def

* The Renaissance, Q-Tip

Best Female Country Vocal Performance

* “Dead Flowers,” Miranda Lambert

* “I Just Call You Mine,” Martina McBride

* “White Horse,” Taylor Swift

* “Just a Dream,” Carrie Underwood

* “Solitary Thinkin’,” Lee Ann Womack

Best Male Country Vocal Performance

* “All I Ask for Anymore,” Trace Adkins

* “People Are Crazy,” Billy Currington

* “High Cost of Living,” Jamey Johnson

* “Living for the Night,” George Strait

* “Sweet Thing,” Keith Urban

Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals

* Brooks & Dunn, “Cowgirls Don’t Cry”

* Zac Brown Band, “Chicken Fried”

* Lady Antebellum, “I Run to You”

* Rascal Flatts, “Here Comes Goodbye”

* Sugarland, “It Happens”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals

* “Beautiful World,” Dierks Bentley and Patty Griffin

* “Down the Road,” Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally

* “Start a Band,” Brad Paisley and Keith Urban

* “I Told You So,” Carrie Underwood and Randy Travis

* “Everything But Quits,” Lee Ann Womack and George Strait

Best Country Instrumental Performance

* “Under The (Five) Wire,” Alison Brown

* “The Crystal Merchant,” The Greencards

* “Mansinneedof,” Sarah Jarosz

* “Producer’s Medley,” Steve Wariner

Best Country Song

* “All I Ask for Anymore,” Trace Adkins

* “High Cost of Living,” Jamey Johnson

* “I Run to You,” Lady Antebellum

* “People Are Crazy,” Billy Currington

* “White Horse,” Taylor Swift

Best Country Album

* The Foundation, Zac Brown Band

* Twang, George Strait

* Fearless, Taylor Swift

* Defying Gravity, Keith Urban

* Call Me Crazy, Lee Ann Womack

Best New Age Album

* Faith, Jim Brickman

* Prayer for Compassion, David Darling

* Laserium for the Soul, Henta

* In a Dream, Peter Kater, Dominic Miller, Kenny Loggins and Jaques Morelenbaum

* Impressions of the West Lake, Kitaro

Best Contemporary Jazz Album

* Urbanus, Stefon Harris & Blackout

* Sounding Point, Julian Lage

* At World’s Age, Philippe Saisse

* Big Neighborhood, Mike Stern

* 75, Joe Zawinul & The Zawinul Syndicate

Best Jazz Vocal Album

* No Regrets, Randy Crawford (& Joe Sample)

* Dedicated To You: Kurt Elling Sings The Music Of Coltrane And Hartman, Kurt Elling

* So In Love, Roberta Gambarini

* Tide, Luciana Souza

* Desire, Tierney Sutton (Band)

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

* “Dancin’ 4 Chicken,” Terence Blanchard, soloist

* “All of You,” Gerald Clayton, soloist

* “Ms. Garvey, Ms. Garvey,” Roy Hargrove, soloist

* “On Green Dolphin Street,” Martial Solal, soloist

* “Villa Palmeras,” Miguel Zenón, soloist

Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Individual or Group

* Quartet Live, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Steve Swallow and Antonio Sanchez

* Brother to Brother, Clayton Brothers

* Five Piece Band-Live, Chick Corea and John McLaughlin Five Peace Band

* Remembrance, John Patitucci Trio

* The Bright Mississippi, The Bright Mississippi

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

* Legendary, Bob Florence Limited Edition

* Eternal Interlude, John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

* Fun Time, Sammy Nestico and The SWR Big Band

* Book One, New Orleans Jazz Orchestra

* Lab 2009, University Of North Texas One O’Clock Lab Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

* Things I Wanted to Do, Chembo Corniel

* Áurea, Geoffrey Keezer

* Brazilliance X 4, Claudio Roditi

* Juntos Para Siempre, Bebo Valdés and Chucho Valdés

* Esta Plena, Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance

* “Free to Be Me,” Francesca Battistelli

* “Jesus Is Love,” Heather Headley featuring Smokie Norful

* “I Believe,” Jonny Lang with Fisk Jubilee Singers

* “Wait on the Lord,” Donnie McClurkin featuring Karen Clark Sheard

* “Born Again,” Third Day

Best Gospel Song

* “Born Again,” Third Day

* “City on Our Knees,” TobyMac

* “Every Prayer,” Israel Houghton and Mary Mary

* “God in Me,” Mary Mary featuring Kierra “KiKi” Sheard

* “The Motions,” Matthew West

Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album

* The Big Picture, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

* Crash, Decyfer Down

* Innocence & Instinct, Red

* Live Revelations, Third Day

* The Dash, John Wells–The Tonic

Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album

* Speaking Louder Than Before, Jeremy Camp

* The Power of One, Israel Houghton

* The Long Fall Back to Earth, Jars Of Clay

* Love Is on the Move, Leeland

* Freedom, Mandisa

Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album

* Jason Crabb, Jason Crabb

* Dream On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

* The Rock, Tracy Lawrence

* In God’s Time, Barry Scott & Second Wind

* Everyday, Triumphant Quartet

Best Traditional Gospel Album

* God Don’t Never Change, Ashley Cleveland

* The Law of Confession, Part I, Donald Lawrence & Co.

* Oh Happy Day, Various Artists

* The Journey Continues, The Williams Brothers

* How I Got Over, Vickie Winans

Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album

* Audience of One, Heather Headley

* Renewed, Sheri Jones-Moffett

* Just James, J Moss

* Smokie Norful: Live, Smokie Norful

* Bold Right Life, Kierra Sheard

Best Latin Pop Album

* 5to Piso, Ricardo Arjona

* Te Acuerdas…, Francisco Céspedes

* Sin Frenos, La Quinta Estación

* Hu Hu Hu, Natalia Lafourcade

* Gran City Pop, Paulina Rubio

Best Latin Rock, Alternative or Urban Album

* Rio, Aterciopelados

* Y., Bebe

* Los De Atras Vienen Conmigo, Calle 13

* La Luz Del Ritmo, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

* La Revolucion, Wisin y Yandel

Best Tropical Latin Album

* Asi Soy, Isaac Delgado

* Ciclos, Luis Enrique

* Guasábara, José Lugo Orchestra

* Gracias, Omara Portuondo

* Bach in Havana, Tiempo Libre

Best Regional Mexican Album

* Corazón Ranchero, Shaila Dúrcal

* Necesito De Ti, Vicente Fernández

* Compañeras, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles

* 10 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea

* Pegadito Al Corazón, Joan Sebastian

Best Tejano Album

* Borders y Bailes, Los Texmaniacs

* Divina, Stefani Montiel

* All the Way Live, Jay Perez

* Point of View, Joe Posada

* Radiacion Musicál, Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso

Best Norteño Album

* Dejame Soñar, Cumbre Norteña

* El Niño De Oro, El Compa Chuy

* Pese A Quien Le Pese, Los Rieleros Del Norte

* Tu Noche Con…Los Tigres Del Norte, Los Tigres Del Norte

* Soy Todo Tuyo, Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Best Banda Album

* Se Nos Murio El Amor, El Güero y Su Banda Centenario

* Mas Adelante, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de Rene Camacho

* Derecho De Antiguedad, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga

* Tu Esclavo y Amo, Lupillo Rivera

Best Americana Album

* Together Through Life, Bob Dylan

* Electric Dirt, Levon Helm

* Willie and the Wheel, Willie Nelson & Asleep at the Wheel

* Wilco (The Album), Wilco

* Little Honey, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

* Could We Get Any Closer?, Jim Lauderdale

* The Crow/New Songs for the Five-String Banjo, Steve Martin

* Buckaroo Blue Grass, Michael Martin Murphey

* Almost Live, Bryan Sutton And Friends

* Destination Life, Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

* A Stranger Here, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

* Blue Again, The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band featuring Rick Vito

* Rough & Tough, John Hammond

* Stomp! The Blues Tonight, Duke Robillard

* Chicago Blues: A Living History, Various Artists

Best Contemporary Blues Album

* This Time, The Robert Cray Band

* The Truth According to Ruthie Foster, Ruthie Foster

* Live: Hope at the Hideout, Mavis Staples

* Back to the River, Susan Tedeschi

* Already Free, The Derek Trucks Band

Best Traditional Folk Album

* Cutting Loose, David Holt and Josh Goforth

* Naked With Friends, Maura O’Connell

* Polka Cola: Music That Refreshes, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra

* Singing Through the Hard Times: A Tribute to Utah Phillips, Various Artists

* High Wide & Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project, Loudon Wainwright III

Best Contemporary Folk Album

* Middle Cyclone, Neko Case

* Our Bright Future, Tracy Chapman

* Live, Shawn Colvin

* Secret, Profane & Sugarcane, Elvis Costello

* Townes, Steve Earle

Best Native American Music Album

* Siyotanka, Michael Brant DeMaria

* Spirit Wind North, Bill Miller

* True Blue, Northern Cree

* Wind Songs-Native American Flute Solos, John Two-Hawks

* Riders of the Healing Road, Johnny Whitehorse

Best Hawaiian Music Album

* He Nani, Tia Carrere and Daniel Ho

* Friends & Family Of Hawai`i, Amy Hanaiali`i

* Nani Mau Loa: Everlasting Beauty: Ho`okena

* Masters Of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar, Volume 2, Various Artists

Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album

* Alligator Purse, Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet

* Lay Your Burden Down, Buckwheat Zydeco

* Stripped Down, The Magnolia Sisters

* Live At 2009 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Pine Leaf Boys

* L’Ésprit Créole, Cedric Watson et Bijou Créole

Best Reggae Album

* Rasta Got Soul, Buju Banton

* Brand New Me, Gregory Isaacs

* Awake, Julian Marley

* Mind Control-Acoustic, Stephen Marley

* Imperial Blaze, Sean Paul

Best Traditional World Music Album

* Ancient Sounds, Rahim Alhaj And Amjad Ali Khan

* Double Play, Liz Carroll and John Doyle

* Douga Mansa, Mamadou Diabate

* La Guerra No, John Santos y El Coro Folklórico Kindembo

* Dream Music Land, Ten Drum Art Percussion Group

Best Contemporary World Music Album

* Welcome to Mali, Amadou & Mariam

* Throw Down Your Heart: Tales From The Acoustic Planet, Vol. 3-Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck

* Day by Day, Femi Kuti

* Seya, Oumou Sangare

* Across the Divide: A Tale of Rhythm & Ancestry, Omar Sosa

Best Musical Album for Children

* American Heroes #3, Sprout

* Banjo to Beatbox, Cathy & Marcy with Special Guest Christylez Bacon

* Family Time, Ziggy Marley

* Great Day, Milkshake

* Jumpin’ & Jammin’, Greg & Steve

* Pete Seeger Tribute-Ageless Kids’ Songs, Buck Howdy

Best Spoken Word Album for Children

* Aaaaah! Spooky, Scary Stories & Songs, Buck Howdy

* Captain Nobody, Dean Pitchford

* Nelson Mandela’s Favorite African Folktales, Various Artists

* The Phantom Tollbooth, David Hyde Pierce

* Scat, Ed Asner

* Through the Looking Glass-And What Alice Found There, Harlan Ellison

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Story Telling)

* Always Looking Up, Michael J. Fox

* Jonathan Winters-A Very Special Time, Jonathan Winters

* The Lincoln-Douglas Debates, Richard Dreyfuss & David Strathairn

* The Maltese Falcon, Various Artists Including Michael Madsen, Sandra Oh, Edward Herrmann and Others

* We Can Have Peace in the Holy Land, Jimmy Carter

* Wishful Drinking, Carrie Fisher

Best Comedy Album

* Back From the Dead, Spinal Tap

* A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!, Stephen Colbert

* Internet Leaks, “Weird Al” Yankovic

* My Weakness Is Strong, Patton Oswalt

* Suckin’ It for the Holidays, Kathy Griffin

* Tall, Dark & Chicano, George Lopez

Best Musical Show Album

* Ain’t Misbehavin’

* Hair

* 9 to 5 The Musical

* Shrek the Musical

* West Side Story

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media

* Cadillac Records

* Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds

* Slumdog Millionaire

* True Blood

* Twilight

Best Score Soundtrack Album tor Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media

* The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Alexandre Desplat

* Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Nicholas Hooper

* Milk, Danny Elfman

* Star Trek, Michael Giacchino

* Up, Michael Giacchino

Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media

* “The Climb” (from Hannah Montana: The Movie), Miley Cyrus

* “Decode” (from Twilight), Paramore

* “Jai Ho” (from Slumdog Millionaire), A.R. Rahman, Sukhvinder Singh, Tanvi Shah, Mahalaxmi Iyer and Vijay Prakash

* “Once in a Lifetime” (from Cadillac Records), Beyoncé

* “The Wrestler” (from The Wrestler), Bruce Springsteen

Best Instrumental Composition

* “Borat in Syracuse,” Paquito D’Rivera

* “Counting to Infinity,” Tim Davies

* “Fluffy,” Bob Florence

* Ice-Nine, Steve Wiest

* Married Life (from Up), Michael Giacchino

Best Instrumental Arrangement

* “Emmanuel,” Jerry Lubbock

* “Hope,” Vince Mendoza

* “Slings and Arrows,” Vince Mendoza

* “Up With End Credits” (from Up), Michael Giacchino

* “West Side Story Medley,” Bill Cunliffe

Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s)

* “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Seal

* “Dedicated to You,” Kurt Elling

* “In the Still of the Night,” Anne Walsh

* “My One and Only Thrill,” Melody Gardot

* “Quiet Nights,” Diana Krall

Best Recording Package

* Back From the Dead, Spinal Tap

* Everything That Happens Will Happen Today, David Byrne and Brian Eno

* Middle Cyclone, Neko Case

* Splitting Adam, Splitting Adam

* Tathagata, Various Artists

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

* A Cabinet of Curiosities, Jane’s Addiction

* The Clifford Ball, Phish

* Everything That Happens Will Happen Today, David Byrne and Brian Eno

* Lost in the Sound of Separation (Deluxe Edition), Underoath

* Neil Young Archives Vol. I (1963–1972), Neil Young

Best Album Notes

* The Complete Louis Armstrong Decca Sessions (1935-1946), Louis Armstrong

* Dance-O-Mania: Harry Yerkes And The Dawn Of The Jazz Age, 1919-1923, The Happy Six

* Gonzo: The Life And Work Of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson-Music From The Film, Various Artists

* My Dusty Road, Woody Guthrie

* Origins of the Red Hot Mama 1910-1922, Sophie Tucker

Best Historical Album

* The Complete Chess Masters (1950-1967), Little Walter

* My Dusty Road, Woody Guthrie

* Origins Of The Red Hot Mama, 1910-1922, Sophie Tucker

* Take Me To The Water: Immersion Baptism In Vintage Music And Photography 1890-1950, Various Artists

* Woodstock-40 Years On: Back To Yasgur’s Farm, Various Artists

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

* Ellipse, Imogen Heap

* Gossip in the Grain, Ray LaMontagne

* My One and Only Thrill, Melody Gardot

* Safe Trip Home, Dido

* Swan Feathers, Leslie Mendelson

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

* T Bone Burnett: Moonalice (Moonalice); Secret, Profane and Sugarcane (Elvis Costell)

* Ethan Johns: Gossip in the Grain (Ray LaMontagne)

* Larry Klein: Arcadian Driftwood (Zachary Richard); Bare Bones (Madeleine Peyroux); My One and Only Thrill (Melody Gardot); Our Bright Future (Tracy Chapman); Tide (Luciana Souza)

* Greg Kurstin: It’s Not Me, It’s You (Lily Allen); Ray Guns Are Not Just the Future (The Bird and the Bee)

* Brendan O’Brien: Black Ice (AC/DC); Crack the Skye (Mastodon); The Fixer (Pearl Jam); Killswitch Engage (Killswitch Engage); Working on a Dream (Bruce Springsteen)

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

* “Don’t Believe in Love” (Dennis Ferrer Objektivity Mix), Dido

* “The Girl and the Robot” (Jean Elan Remix), Röyksopp

* “I Want You” (Dave Aude Remix), Dean Coleman featuring DCLA

* “No You Girls” (Trentemøller Remix), Franz Ferdinand

* “When Love Takes Over” (Electro Extended Remix), David Guetta featuring Kelly Rowland

Best Surround Sound Album

* Colabs, David Miles Huber, Allen Hart, DJ Muad’Deep, Seren Wen, Musetta, Henta, Marcell Marias and Gail Pettis

* Flute Mystery, Emily Beynon, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Fred Johnny Berg, Catherine Beynon and Philharmonia Orchestra

* Kleiberg: Treble & Bass, Daniel Reuss, Trondheim Symfoniorkester, Marianne Thorsen and Göran Sjölin

* 1970-1975, Genesis

* Transmigration, Robert Spano, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra & Choruses

Best Engineered Album, Classical

* Britten: Billy Budd, Daniel Harding, Nathan Gunn, Ian Bostridge, Gidon Saks, Neal Davies, Jonathan Lemalu, Matthew Rose, London Symphony Chorus and London Symphony Orchestra

* Mahler: Symphony No. 8; Adagio From Symphony No. 10, Michael Tilson Thomas and San Francisco Symphony

* QSF Plays Brubeck, Quartet San Francisco

* Ravel: Daphnis Et Chloé, James Levine, Tanglewood Festival Chorus and Boston Symphony Orchestra

* Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 15, Valery Gergiev and Orchestra of The Mariinsky Theatre

Producer of the Year, Classical

* Blanton Alspaugh

* Steven Epstein

* John Fraser

* David Frost

* James Mallinson

Best Classical Album

* Bernstein: Mass, Asher Edward Wulfman; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Morgan State University Choir and Peabody Children’s Chorus

* Mahler: Symphony No. 8; Adagio From Symphony No. 10, Laura Claycomb, Anthony Dean Griffey, Katarina Karnéus, Quinn Kelsey, James Morris, Yvonne Naef, Elza van den Heever and Erin Wall; San Francisco Symphony; Pacific Boychoir, San Francisco Girls Chorus and San Francisco Symphony Chorus

* Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé, Boston Symphony Orchestra; Tanglewood Festival Chorus

* Ravel: L’Enfant Et Les Sortilèges, Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Chattanooga Boys Choir, Chicago Symphony Chorus and Nashville Symphony Chorus

* Shostakovich: The Nose, Orchestra of The Mariinsky Theatre; Chorus of The Mariinsky Theatre

Best Orchestral Performance

* Susan Graham; Berliner Philharmoniker, Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique

* Philharmonia Orchestra, Bruckner: Symphony No. 5

* Boston Symphony Orchestra; Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé

* Orchestra Of The Mariinsky Theatre, Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 15

* Jan Krzysztof Broja, Ewa Marczyk and Marek Marczyk; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, Szymanowski: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 4

Best Opera Recording

* Britten: Billy Budd, London Symphony Orchestra; Gentlemen Of The London Symphony Chorus

* Messiaen: Saint François D’Assise, The Hague Philharmonic; Chorus of De Nederlandse Opera

* Musto, John: Volpone, Wolf Trap Opera Company

* Shostakovich: The Nose, Orchestra Of The Mariinsky Theatre; Chorus Of The Mariinsky Theatre

* Tan Dun: Marco Polo, Netherlands Chamber Orchestra; Cappella Amsterdam

Best Choral Performance

* Handel: Coronation Anthems, Alastair Ross; The Sixteen Orchestra; The Sixteen

* Mahler: Symphony No. 8; Adagio From Symphony No. 10, Laura Claycomb, Anthony Dean Griffey, Elza van den Heever, Katarina Karnéus, Quinn Kelsey, James Morris, Yvonne Naef and Erin Wall; San Francisco Symphony; Pacific Boychoir, San Francisco Symphony Chorus and San Francisco Girls Chorus

* Penderecki: Utrenja, Gennady Bezzubenkov, Iwona Hossa, Piotr Kusiewicz, Piotr Nowacki and Agnieszka Rehlis; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Boys’ Choir and Warsaw Philharmonic Choir

* Song Of The Stars: Granados, Casals & Blancafort, Erica Kiesewetter; Mark Kruczek and Douglas Riva; Voices Of Ascension

* A Spotless Rose, The Gabrieli Consort

Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (With Orchestra)

* Bartók: 3 Concertos, Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Yuri Bashmet, Gidon Kremer, Neil Percy, Tamara Stefanovich and Nigel Thomas; Berliner Philharmoniker and London Symphony Orchestra

* Bermel, Derek: Voices For Solo Clarinet and Orchestra, Boston Modern Orchestra Project

* Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria

* Prokofiev: Piano Concertos Nos. 2 & 3, Philharmonia Orchestra

* Salonen, Esa-Pekka: Piano Concerto, Los Angeles Philharmonic

Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (Without Orchestra)

* Caroline Goulding, Caroline Goulding

* Chopin, Maria João Pires

* Journey to the New World, Sharon Isbin

* Oppens Plays Carter, Ursula Oppens

* Sonatas & Etudes, Yuja Wang

Best Chamber Music Performance

* Ginastera: String Quartets, Enso Quartet

* The Hungarian Album, Guarneri Quartet

* Intimate Letters, Emerson String Quartet

* Schumann/Bartók: The Berlin Recital, Martha Argerich and Gidon Kremer

* Takemitsu, Toru: And Then I Knew ‘Twas Wind, Yolanda Kondonassis, Cynthia Phelps and Joshua Smith

Best Small Ensemble Performance

* Bach: Orchestral Suites For A Young Prince, Ensemble Sonnerie

* Josquin: Missa Malheur Me Bat, Tallis Scholars

* Lang, David: The Little Match Girl Passion, Ars Nova Copenhagen & Theatre of Voices

* Song of Songs, Stile Antico

* Vivaldi: Concertos, Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Best Classical Vocal Performance

* Anne Sofie von Otter, Bach

* Juan Diego Flórez, Bel Canto Spectacular

* Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, Recital At Ravinia

* Susan Graham, Un Frisson Français

* Renée Fleming, Verismo Arias

Best Classical Contemporary Composition

* Crumb, George: The Winds Of Destiny, George Crumb

* Higdon, Jennifer: Percussion Concerto, Jennifer Higdon

* Pärt, Arvo: In Principio, Arvo Pärt

* Sierra, Roberto: Missa Latina “Pro Pace,” Roberto Sierra

* Wyner, Yehudi: Piano Concerto “Chiavi In Mano,” Yehudi Wyner

Best Classical Crossover Album

* A Company Of Voices: Conspirare In Concert, Conspirare

* Jazz-Clazz, Paquito D’Rivera Quintet

* The Melody of Rhythm, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer

* QSF Plays Brubeck, Quartet San Francisco

* Twelve Songs By Charles Ives, Kneebody

* Yo-Yo Ma & Friends: Songs Of Joy And Peace, Yo-Yo Ma

Best Short Form Music Video

* “Mr. Hurricane,” Beast

* “Boom Boom Pow,” The Black Eyed Peas

* “Life in Technicolor II,” Coldplay

* “Wrong,” Depeche Mode

* “Her Morning Elegance,” Oren Lavie

Best Long Form Music Video

* “In Boston,” Chris Botti

* “Johnny Cash’s America,” Johnny Cash

* “Anita O’Day-The Life of a Jazz Singer,” Anita O’Day

* “Love, Pain & The Whole Crazy World Tour Live,” Keith Urban

* “The Beatles Love-All Together Now,” Various Artists