6 movie stars on the summer movie hot seat in June

We did this for the first time last month, and I think it's a perspective worth offering at the start of each month, particularly during a season when the stakes are so financially important to the industry as a whole.
For the purposes of this conversation, it's important to start from a common definition of movie star. There's several different metrics you can use. There are people who are positively incandescent when they show up in front of a camera, and you can't get enough of just looking at them. They were born to be photographed. Light bends differently off of them. In a case like that, you could say someone has “movie-star charisma.” That is a necessary quality for a movie star, but that's not all that is involved.
For someone to really qualify for the term, they have to be able to attract a certain-sized audience for whatever they are in. They are the reason you are buying a ticket, and that's exactly what the industry wants from them. I can't tell you how many times, when I was working the box office at the various theater jobs that I had, people would walk up and say something like, “I'd like one for Eddie Murphy.” They had no idea what he was doing in the film. All they knew was they saw him on the poster outside, and they wanted to see him.
The people we have on the hot seat in these articles each month are people who are either wrestling with how strong they still are, commercially, or how successful they might be if things continue the way they've been going or who are totally unproven, but with all the heat in the world on them at this particular moment. These are either movie stars on the wane, movie stars on the rise, or people who would make the industry very very happy if they turn out to be someone they can look to for a guaranteed return.
June's interesting because we've got one of the biggest living movie stars on the planet in the mix, as well as some folks who have never really had a hit to call their own. Curious to see which of these you agree with, which ones you wan to argue about, and how all of this shakes out in the end.
We'll be back at the start of July and August to do this again, so there's a lot of summer left to enjoy.
Check out the six hot seat stars in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this post. Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.
I think Shailene Woodley is at her best in quiet, more realistic roles, and for that reason I don’t think she will ever truly become a blockbuster draw.
I know Divergent was supposedly a hit, but I feel like the only reason it is perceived that way is because Lionsgate wished it hard enough. The box office was good, but not great, and it felt premature to me when the sequel was ordered into production.
Kevin Hart has arrived, I don’t think there is any chance his next couple films don’t hit $25 million on their opening weekend.
You guys are right on with Clint Eastwood and Aaron Paul. Pattinson, I think, will still be able to ride the buzz from his performance in The Rover onto his next couple films, so I don’t know that its box-office matters that much.
Tom Cruise, I’m not sure about. His overseas power is still so strong that I’m not sure how much his waning domestic popularity matters. Especially as the studios shore up their overseas distribution contracts to get a bigger piece of the pie.
Just curious, why do you quote only domestic figures? Cosmopolis earned over $5.3 million foreign, showing that Pattinson has international earning power, he’s not just a domestic draw.
And it actually made a couple million more than that from Russia, but that was after BOM stopped reporting because it wasn’t playing in the US and they shut the books at that point.
I wish people would stop trying to make Shailene Woodley happen. I’m sure she’s a nice enough girl and everything, but there’s something about her that makes my skin crawl. Maybe it’s the fact she’s a proud, unwashed hippie or that “The Spectacular Now” and “Divergent” were huge piles of shit, I dunno. I just really don’t care about her as an actress and her presence in a film will guarantee I don’t watch it.
I think expecting any star to make $10 million domestic on an art house film like The Rover is a tall order. I’m not sure why Pattinson has to prove himself where others do not. Would another big name actor bring in that kind of money for a limited release Aussie film, that’s pretty bleak by all accounts? That’s debateable. Now if Pattinson was in a film like ‘The Fault in our Stars’ one would certainly expect him to bring in the numbers, but seeing as he’s picking roles that are unlikely to appeal to his existing fanbase, the expectations seem unrealistic.
I simply do NOT think Shailene is much of an actress and there’s just something about her I don’t like. I did NOT think she was very good in the Divergent or The Spectacular Now; so , I for one will NOT be seeing The Fault ….