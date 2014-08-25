6 Things that clearly influenced Lena Dunham’s 2014 Emmys dress

Lena Dunham has a history of wearing unique pieces on the red carpet and the 2014 Emmys were no exception. While other early arrivals wore slinky gowns that glittered or strategically placed lace cutouts, Dunham bucked trends and showed up wearing the interior of a cotton candy machine.

The confectionary ombre creation was accented with one of Rita Ora”s wigs and a casual Friday cubicle button-up. The icing on her buttercream icing ensemble was the matching pink manicure. Prepare yourself…BEHOLD.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

But the ruffles seemed so familiar. Or maybe it was the pink. Or the ombre. Or all three? Whatever Dunham used as inspiration for her Emmy look, it HAD to be one of these.