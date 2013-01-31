6 things we learned from Beyonce’s Super Bowl press conference

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Even if you’re not a football fan, the Super Bowl is a must-see event because of all those cool movie ads and the presence of the pop star we like to call “The Pepsi Halftime Super Bowl Presents Beyonce.”

The singer’s halftime show will last a precise 12 minutes (and take nearly 8 minutes to set up). Although we still don’t know what she’ll perform (and which of her famous friends and family members will join her), Beyonce addressed some hard-hitting questions from journalists at an NFL press conference today

“When I was driving up [to the Superdome] I got chills,” she said. “There’s so much history there.” In the above video, Bey offers some ideas of how she’ll contribute to that storied building’s legacy.

Here are five things we learned from the press conference:

1. Yes she CAN sing the National Anthem without lip-syncing

Beyonce kicked off the press conference with a live rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” without any sort of “backing track.”

She then directly addressed the controversial surrounding her lip-synced performance at Obama’s inauguration last week. “Due to no proper sound check, I did not feel comfortable taking a risk,” she explained. “It was about the president and the inauguration, and I wanted to make him and my country proud, so I decided to sing along with my pre-recorded track, which is very common in the music industry. And I’m very proud of my performance.”

“I will absolutely be singing live,” she added, in reference to the Bowl performance. “I am well-rehearsed. This is what I was born to do.”





2. The rumored Destiny’s Child reunion is still up in the air

Many are assuming a live reunion will take place on Sunday, but Beyonce is staying coy about the prospect.

“I can’t give you any details. I’m sorry,” she laughed, before plugging the trio’s newest collection of hits. Likewise, she made no mention of any other rumored collaborators, including hubby Jay-Z.

3. There will be dancing.

See?

4. We still don’t know what songs she’ll perform

Although we think we might know what songs she’ll perform. “Trying to condense a career into 12 minutes was not easy,” she said at the press conference. “All of my songs are like my children.” Did she mean Destiny’s Children?

5. She’s not picking sides in the game itself.

When asked if she’s rooting for the Ravens or the 49ers, Bey laughed, “I can’t say that!” She also fumbled her way through a question about her weekly “football routine.”

6. She’ll tour again “soon”

When asked about upcoming live dates, Beyonce noted “I may have an announcement after the [Super Bowl] performance and the fans should just stay tuned to see…”

Super Bowl XLVII airs at 6:30 pm ET Sunday, February 3 on CBS.

