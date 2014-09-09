7 Dorky Things Your Apple Watch Will Remind Everyone of

The iPhone 6 looks as svelte and shiny as we'd hoped, but the true star Apple's special event at the Flint Center for Performing Arts in Cupertino, CA, was the new Apple Watch. It's an iPhone in a watch shape, see. It costs $349 and comes in either 18-karat gold or stainless steel. What a fun, kitschy little item!

Except if you buy the Apple Watch, you are doomed to remind your friends of these seven watch-like items of dork culture. Beware.

7. Buzz Lightyear enjoying an imaginary chat with Star Command.

6. Penny from “Inspector Gadget” receiving an alert about her uncle's latest 'copter snafu.

5. The Power Rangers and their Casio-type superhero toys.

4. Kim Possible kimmunicating on her Kimmunicator

3. This broke-down Spiderman being a broke-down Spiderman.

2. Spychildren.

And finally, look out. Here it comes. Shield your eyes.

1. The existence of “Cowboys & Aliens”

You're welcome. Go forth and conquer your local Fossil store.