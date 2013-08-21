7 reasons why Avril Lavigne’s ‘Rock N Roll’ video is the lamest thing ever

So okay. Self-appointed pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne released a music video for her song “Rock N Roll” yesterday and I’ve been obsessively mulling over its monumental lameness for the past 24 hours. It is so SUPER fun to hang inside my head, ya’ll. But truly, the lameness and the posturing involved in this video is worthy of much discussion. Here are 8 reasons why this thing sucks more than most things suck.
1. FIRST OF ALL, the video starts with an ad for a stupid Sony cell phone. That’s lameness that need no further commentary… moving right along!
2. The video proper sees Avril dressed up as the cult comic badass Tank Girl in a story that supposes that the fate of rock ‘n’ roll is in danger because the planet is being attacked by “BearSharks.” I respect you enough to assume you can figure out exactly what a “BearShark” is. Also, I definitely don’t expect either you or me to understand how BearShark attacks endanger the entire genre of guitar-based pop music.
3. Avril wants us to know that rock ‘n’ roll is NOT, in fact, dead, and she’s correct — both Chuck Berry and Keith Richards still have beating hearts, and they both still perform in front of live audiences. Avril Lavigne, on the other hand, is married to Chad Kroeger, the man who is widely acknowledged to physically embody the downfall of all music (the “Nickleback” card always trumps in my games of Cards Against Humanity) — which is to say, she probably wouldn’t know a Little Richard tune if it hit her over the head.
Okay, good golly, that wasn’t fair — Avril is Canadian. She would’t know a Neil Young song if it tiptoed up behind her and crooned gently into the soft part of her ear. (Canada, you guys!)
4. The most supremely lame thing about the video is Avril’s uncomfortable makeout session with Danica McKellar, the gal who played Winnie Cooper on “The Wonder Years.” Here’s the thing: everyone in the world has some degree of crush on Winnie Cooper, but Danica McKellar is not actually Winnie Cooper. Danica McKellar is a sporadically employed mid-level actress who has written four books about how algebra can be a useful and fun part of your life. Winnie Cooper never would have made out with Avril Lavigne.
Plus, their kiss is incredibly awkward and entirely unsexy. If you’re going to do girl-on-girl, at least make sure the involved parties don’t look completely miserable about it. For comparison, please feast your eyes on the infamous Britney Spears/Madonna kiss from the 2003 VMAs:
Whether because of an adrenaline rush from being “naughty,” an actual narcotic high, or, like, legitimate hormones, the Britney/Madonna incident was controversial because it’s obvious that the women were actually into it. Which is to say, there was probably at least a modicum of vaginal secretion formed by that kiss. That’s the grossest sentence I’ve ever written; I stole it from Danica McKellar’s math book.
Whatever else you may think about Britney and Madonna, they’re both big time sex symbols with legitimate sexual agency. As far as Avril Lavigne and Danica McKellar go, they have collectively given a whole BUNCH of 11-year-olds boners. And maybe accomplished the same for one or two more with this gross display of fake lesbianism.
ALSO? By deciding to kiss Danica, Avril wasted crucial time that could have been spent asking the mathemagician to quantify exactly how the existence of BearSharks puts all of rock ‘n’ roll in danger.
ALSO ALSO, if you want to talk about actual subversive sex, Tank Girl’s boyfriend was a fucking kangaroo.
5. “November Rain” reference. Sigh.
6. Billy Zane on a Segway. Sigh. I’m not even sure what this is supposed to be referencing, other than quirkiness itself.
7. Not convinced that the video is truly the lamest thing on earth? Well, there is a cute dog wearing a tie introduced at the beginning and he fucking dies.
Thank you for not making see that piece of shit. I never liked Avril Lavigne. I always thought she was some punk-pop poser who tries too hard to be edgy and shocking only to make an absolute fool of herself. Now, it’s no surprising that she would create this abomination as she is married to the biggest douchebag in rock music.
Can’t think for yourself, eh?
leave Avril alone she is a awesome person.
Really because I liked this video a lot, it was a nice change. I’m so sick of katy perry, lady gaga, rihanna and the hipster scene. Also did you know that the original directer of tank girl (Rachel Talalay) was actually thinking about remaking TankGirl with Avril as the lead, so this video makes perfect sense to me. 4 million YouTube views in 1 day, I guess a lot of people disagree with you.
It does actually confirm what most people who likes rock music agree with. Avril Lavigne became (if she one day had been different of that, what I doubt) a singer with no difference from the others, too mainstream and always desperate for fame. She still tries to sell a pop-punk image, make people think she is a rock star, but everyone knows it’s fake, that’s more than clear along all these years.
I don’t like Avril Lavigne, but wow – this is godawful journalism.. people pay you for this? I want some of that talentless action!
You may like the video or not, but this article is full of wrong thoughts.
Just from the beginning with the “Self-appointed pop-punk princess”, seriously? She never said she was punk!
As for the kiss, it doesn’t have to be sexy!
It is a reference to Thelma And Louise and it has to be soft, sweet, it is a kiss between friends, not something that has to make straight boys turn on!
Get your facts straight and then write an article.
I love the rock and roll video so quit hating
Yeah, this article sucks. Sorry. Avril > You.
#RockNRoll
*applauds* congratz, you’ve managed to be stupid enough to think that this poser actually makes what she thinks is ‘rock and roll’. what an abomination to music. and what makes it rich is that you’re not a 12-year-old female. damn!
@Kristi-What is there to think about? It’s a piece of shit video for some idiotic poser who continues to make the same bullshit.
You know its funny how your citizing her yet your the one sitting on that couch watching her not vise versa
u r lame this is all part of the script….. Avril Lavigne and that Winnie kissed only because it was probably required to do that. I liked it and i think it was the most Awesome thing ever….but then again i think all her music is better then u!!!
The Bearsharks are just a spoof of the stupid Syfy channel movie junk like Sharktopus, Sharknado & so on. The kiss was a reference to The Wonder Years that’s why right after the kiss Avril said the same voice over lines from the first episode. This whole video was hilarious.
stoopid
Wow….someone’s jealous.
Write a comment… All right fuckers here’s the thing. Even within it’s various genre’s music evolves and changes. So just because some rock doesn’t sound like you’re decrepit senile bands like AC/DC and the Stones (with all do respect because I actually do like some of the Stone’s music) doesn’t mean it’s not rock. Give it a rest. If you’ve already turned your mind off toward new generation’s rock bands just because their nuts don’t hang down to their ankles, well then that’s really your loss, but you can’t accurately say that the rock music I listen to is not rock music.
Wrong. There are a lot of bands today who still preserved a true rock style, and I’m not even talking about metal bands, which is an entire universe of different genres. Currently Avril Lavigne is not even pop rock, and for the sake of logic, if you compare her with Paramore (of which I’m not quite a fan) you can see there’s still something of rock music on there. The same goes for 30STM, the guys of this band know how to merge well the influences without look a deadshot poser like Avril Lavigne.