70 days until Star Wars: ‘Rebels’ Season 2 trailer pits the Dark Side against the Light

10.09.15

When Anakin Skywalker fell to the Dark Side and Order 66 was executed by the Clones, the Galactic Republic was thrown into chaos. Palpatine and Darth Vader stepped neatly into that power vacuum and the Empire was born. But staging a coup and holding onto power are two entirely different things.

The Star Wars prequels showed the former, but “Star Wars Rebels” has been explaining the latter. From Fulcrum to the Inquisitors, there are many moving pieces to this power struggle. Wiping out the Jedi doesn”t stop Force Sensitive children from being born. The Empire putting its boot on the neck of the galaxy doesn”t stop rebellion from fermenting into an organized resistance. And discarding the Clones like so much trash doesn”t mean they forgot what the Emperor made them do.

“Star Wars Rebels” returns to Disney XD on October 14, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT!

