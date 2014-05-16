9 Disney Princesses Re-Imagined As Different Ethnicities

Genderbending Disney characters has been center stage for months now as fan artists around the world put their spin on turning Princesses into Princes and vice versa. But artist TT from Let There Be Doodles hit upon another combination. By changing the race of various princesses, they show how much we're losing out on by continuing to set our fairy tales in an ambiguous hazy medieval Europe. Despite most Disney stories springing fully scrubbed and family friendly from Grimm's Fairy Tales, those guys pulled folklore from all over the world and then edited it to fit their needs so let's cut off the bullshit 'but they HAVE to be white because history' argument at the pass.