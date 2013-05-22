Photos: 8 hilarious things you might have missed in the background of ‘Family Tree’

If you’ve been watching Christopher Guest’s new HBO series “Family Tree,” you know there’s plenty of stuff in the foreground to send you into a fit of giggles*. But you might not have spotted all the hilarious details in the background, gems that deserve to be noticed, dammit. Here are 8 hidden jokes from the episodes that have aired so far.

*yes, that’s fatal

A website called “Is It Fatal?” With the search term “aneurysm.”

A pair of Nelsons – Willie and Mandela.

The name “Seb Beebee” in an old theater program. Seb Beebee! That’s what I’m using to check into hotels with from now on.

Tom’s stepmother in the background doing bizarre exercises in a pink sweatsuit.

A poster for the theatrical production of “Avatar,” complete with little blue dancing guys.

A beautiful decorative violin that is flanked by tiny cherubs.

This handsome shaggy dog.

Goofy teenage Chris O’Dowd.

